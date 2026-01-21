CIF Southern Section Boys Basketball Playoff Computer Rankings - Jan. 21, 2026
With just a few weeks left in the regular season, the playoff divisions are starting to take shape. The CIF Southern Section will continue to keep calling its top playoff bracket the 'Open Division' while the subsequent divisions will now be Divisions 1 through 9.
In the past, each division had a single-A and double-A designation from Division 2 through 5 (2AA, 2A, 3AA, 3A ...). That will no longer be the format moving forward, according to the CIF's basketball bulletin.
As teams are vying for league placement, which will determine their playoff eligibility, working in the background is CIF's 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to determine where teams should fall come playoff time. The computer will determine which division and where within that division a team should be placed based on the results from the current year.
That said, High School On SI provides the computer rankings that the CIF Southern Section will use to create its playoff divisions in February. The first edition of those rankings was released on December 29.
The Top 100 teams in the most recent computer rankings can be seen below by simply scrolling, but if you want to see the full interactive rankings page with team records and week-to-week movement, CLICK HERE.
TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS, JAN. 21
- Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
- Redondo Union Sea Hawks
- St. John Bosco Braves
- Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
- Santa Margarita Eagles
- Notre Dame (SO) Knights
- Corona Centennial Huskies
- St. Francis Golden Knights
- Damien Spartans
- Corona del Mar Sea Kings
- La Mirada Matadores
- Crean Lutheran Saints
- Crespi Celts
- Etiwanda Eagles
- JSerra Catholic Lions
- Inglewood Sentinels
- Bishop Montgomery Knights
- San Gabriel Academy Eagles
- Los Alamitos Griffins
- Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
- Arcadia Apaches
- Crossroads Roadrunners
- Brentwood School Eagles
- Mira Costa Mustangs
- Village Christian Crusaders
- Millikan Rams
- Corona Santiago Sharks
- La Habra Highlanders
- Orange Lutheran Lancers
- Chaminade Eagles
- Heritage Christian Warriors
- Cypress Centurions
- Mater Dei Monarchs
- St. Monica Prep Mariners
- Fairmont Prep Huskies
- Windward Wildcats
- Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits
- Thousand Oaks Lancers
- St. Bernard Vikings
- Rancho Christian Eagles
- Chino Hills Huskies
- Servite Friars
- Canyon (Anaheim) Comanches
- St. Anthony Saints
- Alemany Warriors
- Beverly Hills Normans
- Loyola Cubs
- Santa Monica Vikings
- Los Osos Grizzlies
- St. Pius X–St. Matthias Warriors
- Rancho Verde Mustangs
- Sonora Raiders
- Oxnard Yellowjackets
- Westlake Warriors
- Edison Chargers
- Maranatha Minutemen
- Hesperia Scorpions
- Calabasas Coyotes
- King Wolves
- Campbell Hall Vikings
- Bishop Amat Lancers
- Oaks Christian Lions
- La Serna Lancers
- Tesoro Titans
- Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
- Roosevelt Mustangs
- Fountain Valley Barons
- Burbank Bulldogs
- Santa Barbara Dons
- San Marcos Royals
- Milken Community Wildcats
- Palos Verdes Sea Kings
- Aquinas Falcons
- Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
- Leuzinger Olympians
- Pasadena Bulldogs
- Elsinore Tigers
- Wiseburn-Da Vinci Wolves
- Mayfair Monsoons
- Great Oak Wolfpack
- North Torrance Saxons
- Crescenta Valley Falcons
- Culver City Centaurs
- Temecula Valley Golden Bears
- Esperanza Aztecs
- Providence/Burbank Pioneers
- Newport Harbor Sailors
- Silverado Hawks
- San Clemente Tritons
- Ontario Christian Knights
- Glendora Tartans
- Gahr Gladiators
- Legacy Christian Academy
- Huntington Beach Oilers
- Viewpoint Patriots
- Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica Seawolves
- Valencia Vikings
- Camarillo Scorpions
- El Dorado Golden Hawks
- La Canada Spartans
