High School

CIF Southern Section Boys Basketball Playoff Computer Rankings - Jan. 21, 2026

The playoff divisions are beginning to take shape with just a couple more weeks left in the regular season, including the section's top field: the Open Division.

Tarek Fattal

Inglewood (CA) takes on Notre Dame (CT) in the 2026 Panini Hoophall Classic.
With just a few weeks left in the regular season, the playoff divisions are starting to take shape. The CIF Southern Section will continue to keep calling its top playoff bracket the 'Open Division' while the subsequent divisions will now be Divisions 1 through 9.

In the past, each division had a single-A and double-A designation from Division 2 through 5 (2AA, 2A, 3AA, 3A ...). That will no longer be the format moving forward, according to the CIF's basketball bulletin.

As teams are vying for league placement, which will determine their playoff eligibility, working in the background is CIF's 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to determine where teams should fall come playoff time. The computer will determine which division and where within that division a team should be placed based on the results from the current year.

That said, High School On SI provides the computer rankings that the CIF Southern Section will use to create its playoff divisions in February. The first edition of those rankings was released on December 29.

The Top 100 teams in the most recent computer rankings can be seen below by simply scrolling, but if you want to see the full interactive rankings page with team records and week-to-week movement, CLICK HERE.

TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS, JAN. 21

  1. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
  2. Redondo Union Sea Hawks
  3. St. John Bosco Braves
  4. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
  5. Santa Margarita Eagles
  6. Notre Dame (SO) Knights
  7. Corona Centennial Huskies
  8. St. Francis Golden Knights
  9. Damien Spartans
  10. Corona del Mar Sea Kings
  11. La Mirada Matadores
  12. Crean Lutheran Saints
  13. Crespi Celts
  14. Etiwanda Eagles
  15. JSerra Catholic Lions
  16. Inglewood Sentinels
  17. Bishop Montgomery Knights
  18. San Gabriel Academy Eagles
  19. Los Alamitos Griffins
  20. Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
  21. Arcadia Apaches
  22. Crossroads Roadrunners
  23. Brentwood School Eagles
  24. Mira Costa Mustangs
  25. Village Christian Crusaders
  26. Millikan Rams
  27. Corona Santiago Sharks
  28. La Habra Highlanders
  29. Orange Lutheran Lancers
  30. Chaminade Eagles
  31. Heritage Christian Warriors
  32. Cypress Centurions
  33. Mater Dei Monarchs
  34. St. Monica Prep Mariners
  35. Fairmont Prep Huskies
  36. Windward Wildcats
  37. Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits
  38. Thousand Oaks Lancers
  39. St. Bernard Vikings
  40. Rancho Christian Eagles
  41. Chino Hills Huskies
  42. Servite Friars
  43. Canyon (Anaheim) Comanches
  44. St. Anthony Saints
  45. Alemany Warriors
  46. Beverly Hills Normans
  47. Loyola Cubs
  48. Santa Monica Vikings
  49. Los Osos Grizzlies
  50. St. Pius X–St. Matthias Warriors
  51. Rancho Verde Mustangs
  52. Sonora Raiders
  53. Oxnard Yellowjackets
  54. Westlake Warriors
  55. Edison Chargers
  56. Maranatha Minutemen
  57. Hesperia Scorpions
  58. Calabasas Coyotes
  59. King Wolves
  60. Campbell Hall Vikings
  61. Bishop Amat Lancers
  62. Oaks Christian Lions
  63. La Serna Lancers
  64. Tesoro Titans
  65. Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
  66. Roosevelt Mustangs
  67. Fountain Valley Barons
  68. Burbank Bulldogs
  69. Santa Barbara Dons
  70. San Marcos Royals
  71. Milken Community Wildcats
  72. Palos Verdes Sea Kings
  73. Aquinas Falcons
  74. Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
  75. Leuzinger Olympians
  76. Pasadena Bulldogs
  77. Elsinore Tigers
  78. Wiseburn-Da Vinci Wolves
  79. Mayfair Monsoons
  80. Great Oak Wolfpack
  81. North Torrance Saxons
  82. Crescenta Valley Falcons
  83. Culver City Centaurs
  84. Temecula Valley Golden Bears
  85. Esperanza Aztecs
  86. Providence/Burbank Pioneers
  87. Newport Harbor Sailors
  88. Silverado Hawks
  89. San Clemente Tritons
  90. Ontario Christian Knights
  91. Glendora Tartans
  92. Gahr Gladiators
  93. Legacy Christian Academy
  94. Huntington Beach Oilers
  95. Viewpoint Patriots
  96. Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica Seawolves
  97. Valencia Vikings
  98. Camarillo Scorpions
  99. El Dorado Golden Hawks
  100. La Canada Spartans

View full CIF-SS rankings

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

