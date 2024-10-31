South Carolina high school football computer rankings (10/28/2024)
Ahead of Week 11 of the South Carolina high school football season, High School on SI has published its computer rankings for this week.
South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) Class AAAAA continues sees Dutch Fork keep the No. 1 spot at 7-0 and coming off of a bye. Northwestern also stays at No. 2 after this week. The Trojans are 9-0 and look to take the top spot as the season comes to an end.
Westside sits atop the Class AAAA rankings. They are the only unbeaten team left in the class and aim to finish the season that way as they take on No. 7 Wren this week.
Our computer rankings run parallel with our expert South Carolina high school football Top 25.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest South Carolina football computer rankings, as of Oct. 28, 2024:
SOUTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
Class AAAAA
1. Dutch Fork (7-0)
1.114 Pts
2. Northwestern (9-0)
1.049 Pts
3. Irmo (8-0)
1.033 Pts
4. Summerville (9-0)
1.027 Pts
5. Spartanburg (6-1)
0.965 Pts
6. Sumter (8-0)
0.904 Pts
7. River Bluff (7-1)
0.889 Pts
8. Hillcrest (7-0)
0.879 Pts
9. Gaffney (6-1)
0.841 Pts
10. T.L. Hanna (6-2)
0.812Pts
Class AAAA
1. Westside (7-0)
1.086 Pts
2. South Pointe (7-2)
0.859 Pts
3. Gray Collegiate Academy (6-2)
0.852 Pts
4. Hartsville (7-1-1)
0.844 Pts
5. South Florence (7-2)
0.837 Pts
6. Daniel (7-1)
0.823 Pts
7. Wren (6-1)
0.814 Pts
8. Bishop England (7-2)
0.811 Pts
9. North Augusta (6-1)
0.799 Pts
10. May River (6-1)
0.792 Pts
Class AAA
1. Belton-Honea Path (8-1)
0.855 Pts
2. Woodruff (6-1)
0.845 Pts
3. Mountain View Christian Academy (6-1)
0.807 Pts
4. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (5-3)
0.771 Pts
5. Lorris (8-1)
0.765 Pts
6. Dillon (7-2)
0.737 Pts
7. Marlboro County (7-2)
0.706 Pts
8. Swansea (7-2)
0.682 Pts
9. Powdersville (5-3)
0.680 Pts
10. Orangeburg-Wilkinson (7-2)
0.669 Pts
Class AA
1. Batesburg-Leesville (7-0)
0.898 Pts
2. Barnwell (8-1)
0.857 Pts
3. Saluda (7-0)
0.835 Pts
4. Clinton (6-2)
0.773 Pts
5. Manning (8-1)
0.756 Pts
6. Central (7-2)
0.747 Pts
7. Phillip Simmons (7-2)
0.718 Pts
8. Fairfield Central (6-2)
0.694 Pts
9. Woodland (7-2)
0.692 Pts
10. Hampton County (7-2)
0.684 Pts
Class A
1. Lewisville (8-1)
0.843 Pts
2. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (7-1)
0.760 Pts
3. Abbeville (6-1)
0.757 Pts
4. Blackville-Hilda (6-2)
0.662 Pts
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (6-2)
0.654 Pts
6. Lamar (7-2)
0.653 Pts
7. Lake View (7-1)
0.646 Pts
8. Cross (7-2)
0.634 Pts
9. Branchville (7-1)
0.62Pts
10. Hannah-Pamplico (6-2)
0.596 Pts
