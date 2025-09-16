South Carolina High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 South Carolina high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest South Carolina high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:
SCHSL High School Football Class A Rankings
1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (4-0)
2. Ware Shoals (4-0)
3. Carvers Bay (4-0)
4. Abbeville (3-1)
5. Scott's Branch (2-1)
6. Latta (4-0)
7. Dixie (2-1)
8. Johnsonville (3-1)
9. Calhoun Falls Charter (2-1)
10. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (2-1)
11. Lewisville (2-2)
12. Cross (2-2)
13. Lake View (2-1)
14. Ridge Spring-Monetta (1-2)
15. Lamar (2-2)
16. Hannah-Pamplico (1-2)
17. Whitmire (2-2)
18. Great Falls (1-3)
19. Baptist Hill (1-2)
20. Allendale-Fairfax (1-3)
21. Johnson (1-3)
22. Denmark-Olar (1-3)
23. Lee Central (1-3)
24. Wagener-Salley (1-3)
25. Hardeeville (1-3)
SCHSL High School Football Class AA Rankings
1. Saluda (3-0)
2. Central (3-0)
3. East Clarendon (4-0)
4. North Central (4-0)
5. Timberland (4-0)
6. Woodland (3-0)
7. Fairfield Central (3-1)
8. Hampton County (3-1)
9. Landrum (3-1)
10. Cheraw (3-1)
11. Chesterfield (3-1)
12. Buford (1-1)
13. Eau Claire (3-1)
14. Liberty (3-1)
15. Batesburg-Leesville (2-1)
16. Academic Magnet (3-1)
17. Pelion (2-1)
18. Strom Thurmond (2-1)
19. Chesnee (3-1)
20. Andrew Jackson (1-2)
21. Clinton (2-2)
22. Manning (2-2)
23. Columbia (2-2)
24. Whale Branch (2-2)
25. Mid-Carolina (1-3)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAA Rankings
1. Woodruff (4-0)
2. Newberry (4-0)
3. Powdersville (3-1)
4. Loris (4-0)
5. Fox Creek (3-0)
6. Swansea (4-0)
7. Waccamaw (2-1)
8. Belton-Honea Path (4-0)
9. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (2-2)
10. Orangeburg-Wilkinson (3-0)
11. Marlboro County (3-1)
12. Christ Church Episcopal (2-1)
13. North Charleston (3-1)
14. St. Joseph's Catholic (3-1)
15. Dillon (2-1)
16. Silver Bluff (2-2)
17. Aynor (2-2)
18. Carolina Academy (1-2)
19. Keenan (2-2)
20. Crescent (1-2)
21. Southside Christian (0-3)
22. Broome (1-3)
23. Hanahan (1-3)
24. Union County (1-3)
25. Pendleton (1-3)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAAA Rankings
1. North Augusta (4-0)
2. Seneca (4-0)
3. Bluffton (4-0)
4. Flora (4-0)
5. Camden (3-1)
6. South Pointe (3-1)
7. Midland Valley (3-0)
8. Emerald (3-1)
9. Hilton Head (3-1)
10. South Florence (3-1)
11. Bishop England (3-0)
12. Crestwood (3-1)
13. South Aiken (2-2)
14. Fountain Inn (2-2)
15. Lower Richland (2-2)
16. Hartsville (1-2)
17. Gray Collegiate Academy (1-2)
18. Darlington (2-2)
19. Blue Ridge (2-1)
20. Daniel (2-1)
21. Travelers Rest (2-1)
22. Wilson (2-1)
23. May River (3-1)
24. Aiken (2-2)
25. Wren (2-2)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAAAA Rankings
1. Irmo (4-0)
2. Dutch Fork (3-0)
3. James Island (4-0)
4. Fort Mill (4-0)
5. Greenwood (3-0)
6. Northwestern (3-1)
7. Lugoff-Elgin (3-1)
8. Catawba Ridge (3-0)
9. Carolina Forest (2-1)
10. Berkeley (3-1)
11. Summerville (2-1)
12. Eastside (3-0)
13. Clover (3-1)
14. Stratford (3-1)
15. Indian Land (3-0)
16. Nation Ford (3-1)
17. White Knoll (2-1)
18. Sumter (3-1)
19. Westwood (3-1)
20. St. James (2-1)
21. Ridge View (2-2)
22. T.L. Hanna (2-1)
23. Mauldin (2-1)
24. Dorman (1-1)
25. Greenville (2-1)
