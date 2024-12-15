South Carolina High School Football Crowns Champions in Dramatic Title Showdowns
High school football concluded in South Carolina over the weekend and six state champions were crowned.
There were some dramatic title games.
Here are our takeaways.
Dutch Fork does it yet again
Dutch Fork football under the direction of legendary coach Tom Knotts means state championships.
The Silver Foxes beat Summerville 35-21 in the Class AAAAA Division 1 championship for their third consecutive title.
It’s the seventh title in the last eight seasons for Dutch Fork altogether. Knotts now has 16 state championships – eight at Dutch Fork, seven at Independence (N.C.) and one at West Charlotte.
Maurice Anderson ran for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns on 16 carries. Quarterback Ethan Offing was 12-of-23 for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Summerville quarterback Jaden Cummings was injured but backup Cooper Kafina threw a 77-yard touchdown pass to Jaiden Kelly-Murray after the Silver Foxes had taken a 14-point lead.
Anderson’s 38-yard touchdown run sealed the deal.
South Florence beats Westside in a thriller
The phrase instant classic is probably overused. Not in the case. Not by far.
A missed two-point conversion was the difference as South Florence beat Class AAAA defending state champion Westside 42-41, ending the Rams’ 27-game winning streak.
It’s the second title in three years for the Bruins, who fell 34-32 to Westside in last year’s championship game.
This was a contrast in styles – South Florence’s running and Westside’s passing. The Bruins, led by Tre Leonard and Zion Gilbert, had 361 yards rushing.
Westside quarterback Cutter Woods may have had the greatest game ever for a quarterback in defeat. The South Carolina signee was 11-of-19 for 411 yards and 6 touchdowns – 5 of them more than 50 yards. Chamarryus Bomar caught 4 passes – all touchdowns – for 213 yards.
Northwestern nips Irmo as time expires
Matthew Fish kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Northwestern to a 34-31 win in the Class AAAAA Division 2 title game and denying the Yellow Jackets’ bid for their first state championship since 1980.
Shrine Bowl quarterback Finley Polk was brilliant again, completing 33-of-39 passes for 427 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Trojans, who won their first state championship since 2015.
Irmo quarterback A.J. Brand, also heading for the Shrine Bowl, ran for 168 yards and threw for 151. The Virginia Tech signee accounted for four touchdowns.
Oceanside Collegiate Academy shines again
Sophomore quarterback Aiden Manavian was 21-of-26 for 326 yards and 4 touchdowns as OCA beat Belton-Honea Path 35-17 in the Class AAA championship game to win the Landsharks’ second straight title.
OCA won the Class AA title last year.
Manavian thrived again running offensive coordinator David Moore’s hurry-up pro-style passing attack. Moore is a former Central Michigan quarterback.
BHP star running back Marquise Henderson ran 42 times for 188 yards. The Clemson signee played quarterback much of the second half when starter Noah Thomas was injured.
Abbeville is title town
Abbeville overwhelmed Cross 58-20 to win the Class A state championship. It’s the program’s 13th state championship, second only to the 17 won by Gaffney.
Coach Jamie Nickles has guided the Panthers to nine of those championships. It’s the second title for Abbeville in three years. The Panthers won the 2022 Class AA state championship.
Damarcus Leach, who has signed with South Carolina, ran for two touchdowns, ran for another and had an interception.
Clinton romps past Barnwell
Clinton amassed 302 yards rushing and romped past Barnwell 35-6 to win the Class AA state championship.
Quarterback Tushawan Richardson ran for 95 yards and a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass.