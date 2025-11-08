High School

South Carolina high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

See every final score from the First Round of South Carolina high school football playoffs

Brady Twombly

The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into the playoffs on Friday, November 7, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Abbeville 63, Great Falls 0

Andrew Jackson 34, Ninety Six 15

Atlantic Collegiate 14, Woodland 0

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 65, St. John's 0

Batesburg-Leesville 42, Eau Claire 0

Belton-Honea Path 56, Palmetto 7

Bethune-Bowman 34, Ridgeland/Hardeeville 30

Bishop England 24, Lower Richland 7

Blackville-Hilda 15, McCormick 0

Blythewood 42, Clover 23

Boiling Springs 16, Mauldin 14

Camden 38, Greer 20

Carvers Bay 59, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Catawba Ridge 13, Fort Mill 3

Central 56, Kingstree 6

Cheraw 17, Andrews 7

Chester 50, Blacksburg 6

Clinton 56, North Central 7

Crescent 53, Union County 14

Daniel 14, Dreher 10

Dillon 49, Fox Creek 8

East Clarendon 14, Lake Marion 0

Fairfield Central 50, Chesnee 21

Flora 49, York 14

Fort Dorchester 24, Lexington 21

Fountain Inn 35, Emerald 31

Gaffney 28, Eastside 10

Gilbert 38, Bluffton 21

Gray Collegiate Academy 63, Brookland-Cayce 7

Greenville 42, Nation Ford 35

Hampton County 56, Lake City 22

Hanahan 38, Waccamaw 21

Hartsville 45, Crestwood 8

Hillcrest 35, Riverside 14

Hilton Head 52, South Aiken 24

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 56, Lee Central 14

James Island 48, Wando 0

Johnson 12, Calhoun County 0

Johnsonville 48, Branchville 14

Lake View 28, Hardeeville 6

Lamar 49, Calhoun Falls Charter 0

Latta 34, Baptist Hill 14

Lewisville 62, Whitmire 0

Liberty 35, Pelion 14

Lucy G. Beckham 38, North Myrtle Beach 21

Lugoff-Elgin 42, Socastee 6

Marlboro County 49, Swansea 13

Mountain View Prep 28, St. Joseph's Catholic 27

Newberry 54, Aynor 14

North Augusta 44, Midland Valley 6

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49, Georgetown 15

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 25, Keenan 12

Philip Simmons 57, Whale Branch 12

River Bluff 24, Cane Bay 13

Rock Hill 47, Spring Valley 0

Saluda 33, Mid-Carolina 13

Scott's Branch 32, Hannah-Pamplico 14

Seneca 28, Lancaster 21

Silver Bluff 39, North Charleston 12

South Florence 47, Darlington 7

South Pointe 63, Beaufort 13

Southside Christian 55, Chapman 15

Spartanburg 45, JL Mann 3

Strom Thurmond 49, Chesterfield 0

Summerville 65, West Ashley 21

Timberland 46, Barnwell 8

Wagener-Salley 14, Dixie 9

Ware Shoals 38, Ridge Spring-Monetta 0

West Florence 42, Conway 7

Westside 49, Pickens 21

Westwood 41, St. James 14

Wilson 36, May River 28

Woodruff 49, West-Oak 7

Wren 42, Blue Ridge 28

