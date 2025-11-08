South Carolina high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into the playoffs on Friday, November 7, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
South Carolina high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025
Abbeville 63, Great Falls 0
Andrew Jackson 34, Ninety Six 15
Atlantic Collegiate 14, Woodland 0
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 65, St. John's 0
Batesburg-Leesville 42, Eau Claire 0
Belton-Honea Path 56, Palmetto 7
Bethune-Bowman 34, Ridgeland/Hardeeville 30
Bishop England 24, Lower Richland 7
Blackville-Hilda 15, McCormick 0
Blythewood 42, Clover 23
Boiling Springs 16, Mauldin 14
Camden 38, Greer 20
Carvers Bay 59, Allendale-Fairfax 0
Catawba Ridge 13, Fort Mill 3
Central 56, Kingstree 6
Cheraw 17, Andrews 7
Chester 50, Blacksburg 6
Clinton 56, North Central 7
Crescent 53, Union County 14
Daniel 14, Dreher 10
Dillon 49, Fox Creek 8
East Clarendon 14, Lake Marion 0
Emerald 31, Fountain Inn 35
Fairfield Central 50, Chesnee 21
Flora 49, York 14
Fort Dorchester 24, Lexington 21
Fountain Inn 35, Emerald 31
Gaffney 28, Eastside 10
Gilbert 38, Bluffton 21
Gray Collegiate Academy 63, Brookland-Cayce 7
Greenville 42, Nation Ford 35
Hampton County 56, Lake City 22
Hanahan 38, Waccamaw 21
Hartsville 45, Crestwood 8
Hillcrest 35, Riverside 14
Hilton Head 52, South Aiken 24
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 56, Lee Central 14
James Island 48, Wando 0
Johnson 12, Calhoun County 0
Johnsonville 48, Branchville 14
Lake View 28, Hardeeville 6
Lamar 49, Calhoun Falls Charter 0
Latta 34, Baptist Hill 14
Lewisville 62, Whitmire 0
Liberty 35, Pelion 14
Lucy G. Beckham 38, North Myrtle Beach 21
Lugoff-Elgin 42, Socastee 6
Marlboro County 49, Swansea 13
Mountain View Prep 28, St. Joseph's Catholic 27
Newberry 54, Aynor 14
North Augusta 44, Midland Valley 6
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49, Georgetown 15
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 25, Keenan 12
Philip Simmons 57, Whale Branch 12
River Bluff 24, Cane Bay 13
Rock Hill 47, Spring Valley 0
Saluda 33, Mid-Carolina 13
Scott's Branch 32, Hannah-Pamplico 14
Seneca 28, Lancaster 21
Silver Bluff 39, North Charleston 12
South Florence 47, Darlington 7
South Pointe 63, Beaufort 13
Southside Christian 55, Chapman 15
Spartanburg 45, JL Mann 3
Strom Thurmond 49, Chesterfield 0
Summerville 65, West Ashley 21
Timberland 46, Barnwell 8
Wagener-Salley 14, Dixie 9
Ware Shoals 38, Ridge Spring-Monetta 0
West Florence 42, Conway 7
Westside 49, Pickens 21
Westwood 41, St. James 14
Wilson 36, May River 28
Woodruff 49, West-Oak 7
Wren 42, Blue Ridge 28