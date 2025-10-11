High School

South Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

See every final score from Week 8 of South Carolina high school football

Brady Twombly

Myrtle Beach Seahawks vs St. James Sharks - Oct 3, 2025
Myrtle Beach Seahawks vs St. James Sharks - Oct 3, 2025 / Brian Bodin

The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 8 on Friday, October 10, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

South Carolina High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (SCHSL) - October 10, 2025

South Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

Abbeville 63, Calhoun Falls Charter 14

Andrew Jackson 63, Chesterfield 0

Ashley Ridge 56, Stall 12

Atlantic Collegiate 39, Lake City 28

Batesburg-Leesville 49, Ninety Six 14

Beaufort 14, Colleton County 0

Berkeley 45, Goose Creek 3

Blacksburg 14, Landrum 6

Blackville-Hilda 26, Wagener-Salley 6

Boiling Springs 45, Wade Hampton 0

Broome 42, Union County 0

Calhoun Academy 48, Carolina Academy 12

Cane Bay 8, Wando 0

Carolina Forest 48, St. James 0

Carvers Bay 32, Lake View 7

Cathedral Academy 26, Cross Schools 6

Chester 29, Fairfield Central 16

Clinton 50, Chesnee 29

Colleton Prep Academy 52, Henry Academy 12

Crescent 49, West-Oak 0

Cross 38, Scott's Branch 14

Daniel 53, Travelers Rest 7

Dillon 39, Aynor 11

Dixie 49, Whitmire 12

Dutch Fork 41, White Knoll 24

East Clarendon 34, Kingstree 0

Florence Christian 36, Camden Military 6

Flora 49, Richland Northeast 10

Fort Dorchester 25, West Ashley 21

Gaffney 28, Byrnes 16

Gilbert 21, Midland Valley 14

Gray Collegiate Academy 62, Airport 7

Greenwood 42, Greenville 14

Greenwood Christian 28, Thomas Sumter Academy 14

Greer 61, Blue Ridge 21

Hannah-Pamplico 48, Green Sea Floyds 0

Hardeeville 47, Denmark-Olar 24

Hartsville 34, Crestwood 21

Heathwood Hall Episcopal 28, Ben Lippen 6

Hillcrest 51, JL Mann 14

Irmo 56, River Bluff 14

Jefferson Davis Academy 2, Palmetto Christian Academy 0

John Paul II 17, Hilton Head Prep 7

Lamar 41, Great Falls 6

Lancaster 20, Dreher 14

Lexington 29, Chapin 7

Lewisville 61, Lee Central 26

Loris 42, Waccamaw 9

Manning 53, Mullins 20

Marlboro County 34, Georgetown 0

Mauldin 49, Easley 24

May River 14, Bishop England 7

Mid-Carolina 32, Columbia 8

Mountain View Prep 50, Chapman 7

Myrtle Beach 56, Conway 19

Newberry 41, Fox Creek 14

North Myrtle Beach 30, Socastee 14

Northwestern 56, Fort Mill 40

Northwood Academy 34, Porter-Gaud 7

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49, North Charleston 6

Orangeburg Prep 28, Northside Christian Academy 15

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 18, Hanahan 12

Philip Simmons 63, Burke 0

Powdersville 31, Christ Church Episcopal 28

Ridge Spring-Monetta 25, Williston-Elko 8

Ridge View 26, Lugoff-Elgin 0

Ridgeland/Hardeeville 30, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Rock Hill 30, Nation Ford 14

Saluda 51, Pelion 7

Seneca 48, Berea 0

Silver Bluff 27, Keenan 8

Southside Christian 38, Palmetto 10

Spartanburg 33, Dorman 30

Stratford 29, Lucy G. Beckham 28

Strom Thurmond 54, American Leadership Academy 0

Summerville 14, James Island 9

T.L. Hanna 42, Woodmont 9

Timberland 47, Academic Magnet 21

Towns County 29, Spartanburg Christian Academy 22

Ware Shoals 50, McCormick 0

West Florence 21, Blythewood 7

Westside 43, Emerald 7

Wilson Hall 35, Trinity-Byrnes 18

Wren 45, Fountain Inn 34

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/South Carolina