South Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 8 on Friday, October 10, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Abbeville 63, Calhoun Falls Charter 14
Andrew Jackson 63, Chesterfield 0
Ashley Ridge 56, Stall 12
Atlantic Collegiate 39, Lake City 28
Batesburg-Leesville 49, Ninety Six 14
Beaufort 14, Colleton County 0
Berkeley 45, Goose Creek 3
Blacksburg 14, Landrum 6
Blackville-Hilda 26, Wagener-Salley 6
Boiling Springs 45, Wade Hampton 0
Broome 42, Union County 0
Calhoun Academy 48, Carolina Academy 12
Cane Bay 8, Wando 0
Carolina Forest 48, St. James 0
Carvers Bay 32, Lake View 7
Cathedral Academy 26, Cross Schools 6
Chester 29, Fairfield Central 16
Clinton 50, Chesnee 29
Colleton Prep Academy 52, Henry Academy 12
Crescent 49, West-Oak 0
Cross 38, Scott's Branch 14
Daniel 53, Travelers Rest 7
Dillon 39, Aynor 11
Dixie 49, Whitmire 12
Dutch Fork 41, White Knoll 24
East Clarendon 34, Kingstree 0
Florence Christian 36, Camden Military 6
Flora 49, Richland Northeast 10
Fort Dorchester 25, West Ashley 21
Gaffney 28, Byrnes 16
Gilbert 21, Midland Valley 14
Gray Collegiate Academy 62, Airport 7
Greenwood 42, Greenville 14
Greenwood Christian 28, Thomas Sumter Academy 14
Greer 61, Blue Ridge 21
Hannah-Pamplico 48, Green Sea Floyds 0
Hardeeville 47, Denmark-Olar 24
Hartsville 34, Crestwood 21
Heathwood Hall Episcopal 28, Ben Lippen 6
Hillcrest 51, JL Mann 14
Irmo 56, River Bluff 14
Jefferson Davis Academy 2, Palmetto Christian Academy 0
John Paul II 17, Hilton Head Prep 7
Lamar 41, Great Falls 6
Lancaster 20, Dreher 14
Lexington 29, Chapin 7
Lewisville 61, Lee Central 26
Loris 42, Waccamaw 9
Manning 53, Mullins 20
Marlboro County 34, Georgetown 0
Mauldin 49, Easley 24
May River 14, Bishop England 7
Mid-Carolina 32, Columbia 8
Mountain View Prep 50, Chapman 7
Myrtle Beach 56, Conway 19
Newberry 41, Fox Creek 14
North Myrtle Beach 30, Socastee 14
Northwestern 56, Fort Mill 40
Northwood Academy 34, Porter-Gaud 7
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49, North Charleston 6
Orangeburg Prep 28, Northside Christian Academy 15
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 18, Hanahan 12
Philip Simmons 63, Burke 0
Powdersville 31, Christ Church Episcopal 28
Ridge Spring-Monetta 25, Williston-Elko 8
Ridge View 26, Lugoff-Elgin 0
Ridgeland/Hardeeville 30, Allendale-Fairfax 0
Rock Hill 30, Nation Ford 14
Saluda 51, Pelion 7
Seneca 48, Berea 0
Silver Bluff 27, Keenan 8
Southside Christian 38, Palmetto 10
Spartanburg 33, Dorman 30
Stratford 29, Lucy G. Beckham 28
Strom Thurmond 54, American Leadership Academy 0
Summerville 14, James Island 9
T.L. Hanna 42, Woodmont 9
Timberland 47, Academic Magnet 21
Towns County 29, Spartanburg Christian Academy 22
Ware Shoals 50, McCormick 0
West Florence 21, Blythewood 7
Westside 43, Emerald 7
Wilson Hall 35, Trinity-Byrnes 18
Wren 45, Fountain Inn 34