South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — Friday October 10, 2025

Get SCHSL live updates and final scores as Week 8 of the 2025 South Carolina high school football season kicks off Friday, October 10, 2025

Brady Twombly

Dutch Fork vs. Summerville football 2024
Dutch Fork vs. Summerville football 2024 / Jermaine Taylor

There are 102 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, October 10, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.

The slate on Friday is highlighted by matchups featuring teams in our South Carolina top 25 rankings as No. 5 Dutch Fork is traveling No. 15 White Knoll as well as No. 3 Summerville is hosting No. 9 James Island.

South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 10

With 18 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into Week 7 on Friday, October 10.

SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

Class AAAAA has 25 games on Friday, October 10 being highlighted by No. 9 James Island vs No. 3 Summerville.

View full Class AAAAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

Class AAAA has 16 games on the schedule for Friday, October 10 being highlighted by Bishop England traveling to May River.

View full Class AAAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

Class AAA has 15 games scheduled on Friday, October 10 with the marquee match up of the night being No. 7 Loris vs Waccamaw.

View full Class AAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 16 Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, October 10, 2025. The game of the night is Timberland vs Academic Magnet.

View full Class AA scoreboard

SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 18 Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Johnson vs McBee, starts at 7:30 PM.

View full Class A scoreboard

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

