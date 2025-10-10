South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — Friday October 10, 2025
There are 102 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, October 10, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.
The slate on Friday is highlighted by matchups featuring teams in our South Carolina top 25 rankings as No. 5 Dutch Fork is traveling No. 15 White Knoll as well as No. 3 Summerville is hosting No. 9 James Island.
South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 10
With 18 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as South Carolina high school football moves into Week 7 on Friday, October 10.
SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
Class AAAAA has 25 games on Friday, October 10 being highlighted by No. 9 James Island vs No. 3 Summerville.
SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
Class AAAA has 16 games on the schedule for Friday, October 10 being highlighted by Bishop England traveling to May River.
SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
Class AAA has 15 games scheduled on Friday, October 10 with the marquee match up of the night being No. 7 Loris vs Waccamaw.
SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 16 Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, October 10, 2025. The game of the night is Timberland vs Academic Magnet.
SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 18 Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Johnson vs McBee, starts at 7:30 PM.
