South Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 10 on Friday, October 24, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
South Carolina High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (SCHSL) - October 24, 2025
South Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
Abbeville 55, Dixie 7
Atlantic Collegiate 12, East Clarendon 6
Aynor 42, Georgetown 20
Baptist Hill 14, Scott's Branch 20
Barnwell 20, Edisto 6
Batesburg-Leesville 60, Pelion 14
Belton-Honea Path 52, Pendleton 22
Berkeley 35, Lucy G. Beckham 0
Bluffton 31, Bishop England 24
Byrnes 42, Spartanburg 7
Calhoun Academy 42, Spartanburg Christian Academy 8
Camden 43, Lancaster 7
Cane Bay 42, Goose Creek 7
Carolina Forest 51, Myrtle Beach 20
Carvers Bay 33, Johnsonville 14
Central 47, Chesterfield 0
Cheraw 51, Buford 21
Clinton 48, Blacksburg 7
Clover 14, Nation Ford 7
Crescent 56, Chesnee 36
Crestwood 56, Darlington 28
Daniel 66, Blue Ridge 21
Dillon 41, Waccamaw 17
Dorchester Academy 28, Colleton Prep Academy 14
Dorman 20, Gaffney 0
Dutch Fork 37, River Bluff 0
Eastside 42, Wade Hampton 0
Eau Claire 22, Columbia 18
Fort Dorchester 76, Stall 51
Gilbert 55, Airport 3
Gray Collegiate Academy 48, Aiken 0
Greenwood 56, JL Mann 14
Greenwood Christian 48, Clarendon Hall 0
Hampton County 62, Whale Branch 12
Hanahan 52, North Charleston 20
Hartsville 51, Lakewood 0
Hillcrest 45, Greenville 14
Hilton Head 46, Colleton County 14
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 46, Blackville-Hilda 0
Indian Land 20, Fort Mill 16
Irmo 48, Chapin 6
James Island 28, Ashley Ridge 21
Kingstree 34, Mullins 14
Lamar 53, Johnson 8
Latta 54, Hannah-Pamplico 31
Lee Central 41, McBee 6
Lewisville 69, Great Falls 0
Liberty 40, Landrum 15
Loris 49, Marlboro County 14
Lugoff-Elgin 21, Spring Valley 14
Manning 53, Marion 0
Mauldin 49, Woodmont 13
May River 10, Beaufort 6
Mid-Carolina 38, Chester 35
Midland Valley 43, South Aiken 14
Newberry 37, Keenan 6
Ninety Six 42, American Leadership Academy 0
North Augusta 58, Brookland-Cayce 12
North Central 17, Andrew Jackson 7
North Myrtle Beach 17, St. James 20
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 48, Battery Creek 8
Palmetto Christian Academy 44, Cathedral Academy 26
Philip Simmons 22, Timberland 0
Pinewood Prep 49, First Baptist School 6
Ridge Spring-Monetta 21, Calhoun County 20
Riverside 27, Boiling Springs 20
Rock Hill 16, Catawba Ridge 7
Scott's Branch 20, Baptist Hill 14
Seneca 48, Pickens 14
Socastee 38, Conway 19
South Florence 57, Lower Richland 7
South Pointe 28, Dreher 0
Southside Christian 31, Christ Church Episcopal 0
St. James 20, North Myrtle Beach 17
St. John's 12, Military Magnet Academy 6
St. Joseph's Catholic 42, Palmetto 21
Stratford 42, Wando 21
Strom Thurmond 20, Saluda 14
Summerville 49, West Ashley 0
Sumter 36, Ridge View 29
Swansea 24, Fox Creek 13
T.L. Hanna 31, Easley 14
Wagener-Salley 20, Williston-Elko 8
Walhalla 35, West-Oak 7
Ware Shoals 40, Calhoun Falls Charter 12
West Columbus 48, Green Sea Floyds 14
West Florence 17, Westwood 7
Westside 41, Laurens 9
White Knoll 37, Lexington 6
Wilson Hall 42, Thomas Sumter Academy 12
Woodland 44, Academic Magnet 7
Woodruff 31, Chapman 10
Wren 58, Southside 0
York 28, Richland Northeast 14