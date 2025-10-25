High School

South Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

See every final score from Week 10 of South Carolina high school football

Brady Twombly

Dorman Cavaliers celebrate after an interception Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 during SCHSL football game against the Byrnes Rebels at Byrnes High School in Duncan, South Carolina.
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 10 on Friday, October 24, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Abbeville 55, Dixie 7

Atlantic Collegiate 12, East Clarendon 6

Aynor 42, Georgetown 20

Baptist Hill 14, Scott's Branch 20

Barnwell 20, Edisto 6

Batesburg-Leesville 60, Pelion 14

Belton-Honea Path 52, Pendleton 22

Berkeley 35, Lucy G. Beckham 0

Bluffton 31, Bishop England 24

Byrnes 42, Spartanburg 7

Calhoun Academy 42, Spartanburg Christian Academy 8

Camden 43, Lancaster 7

Cane Bay 42, Goose Creek 7

Carolina Forest 51, Myrtle Beach 20

Carvers Bay 33, Johnsonville 14

Central 47, Chesterfield 0

Cheraw 51, Buford 21

Clinton 48, Blacksburg 7

Clover 14, Nation Ford 7

Crescent 56, Chesnee 36

Crestwood 56, Darlington 28

Daniel 66, Blue Ridge 21

Dillon 41, Waccamaw 17

Dorchester Academy 28, Colleton Prep Academy 14

Dorman 20, Gaffney 0

Dutch Fork 37, River Bluff 0

Eastside 42, Wade Hampton 0

Eau Claire 22, Columbia 18

Fort Dorchester 76, Stall 51

Gilbert 55, Airport 3

Gray Collegiate Academy 48, Aiken 0

Greenwood 56, JL Mann 14

Greenwood Christian 48, Clarendon Hall 0

Hampton County 62, Whale Branch 12

Hanahan 52, North Charleston 20

Hartsville 51, Lakewood 0

Hillcrest 45, Greenville 14

Hilton Head 46, Colleton County 14

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 46, Blackville-Hilda 0

Indian Land 20, Fort Mill 16

Irmo 48, Chapin 6

James Island 28, Ashley Ridge 21

Kingstree 34, Mullins 14

Lamar 53, Johnson 8

Latta 54, Hannah-Pamplico 31

Lee Central 41, McBee 6

Lewisville 69, Great Falls 0

Liberty 40, Landrum 15

Loris 49, Marlboro County 14

Lugoff-Elgin 21, Spring Valley 14

Manning 53, Marion 0

Mauldin 49, Woodmont 13

May River 10, Beaufort 6

Mid-Carolina 38, Chester 35

Midland Valley 43, South Aiken 14

Newberry 37, Keenan 6

Ninety Six 42, American Leadership Academy 0

North Augusta 58, Brookland-Cayce 12

North Central 17, Andrew Jackson 7

North Myrtle Beach 17, St. James 20

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 48, Battery Creek 8

Palmetto Christian Academy 44, Cathedral Academy 26

Philip Simmons 22, Timberland 0

Pinewood Prep 49, First Baptist School 6

Ridge Spring-Monetta 21, Calhoun County 20

Riverside 27, Boiling Springs 20

Rock Hill 16, Catawba Ridge 7

Scott's Branch 20, Baptist Hill 14

Seneca 48, Pickens 14

Socastee 38, Conway 19

South Florence 57, Lower Richland 7

South Pointe 28, Dreher 0

Southside Christian 31, Christ Church Episcopal 0

St. James 20, North Myrtle Beach 17

St. John's 12, Military Magnet Academy 6

St. Joseph's Catholic 42, Palmetto 21

Stratford 42, Wando 21

Strom Thurmond 20, Saluda 14

Summerville 49, West Ashley 0

Sumter 36, Ridge View 29

Swansea 24, Fox Creek 13

T.L. Hanna 31, Easley 14

Wagener-Salley 20, Williston-Elko 8

Walhalla 35, West-Oak 7

Ware Shoals 40, Calhoun Falls Charter 12

West Columbus 48, Green Sea Floyds 14

West Florence 17, Westwood 7

Westside 41, Laurens 9

White Knoll 37, Lexington 6

Wilson Hall 42, Thomas Sumter Academy 12

Woodland 44, Academic Magnet 7

Woodruff 31, Chapman 10

Wren 58, Southside 0

York 28, Richland Northeast 14

