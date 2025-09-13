High School

South Carolina high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

See every final score from Week 4 of South Carolina high school football

Brady Twombly

The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 4 on Friday, September 12, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

South Carolina High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (SCHSL) - September 12, 2025

Abbeville 42, Ninety Six 7

Academic Magnet 29, Baptist Hill 22

Anderson 46, Andrews 14

Aynor 38, Green Sea Floyds 6

Batesburg-Leesville 49, Lower Richland 9

Beaufort 33, Goose Creek 27

Belton-Honea Path 42, Westside 6

Ben Lippen 44, Cardinal Newman 0

Berea 21, Southside 12

Berkeley 39, West Ashley 0

Bluffton 31, Hampton County 7

Brookland-Cayce 29, May River 36

Buford 49, McBee 30

Burke 2, Hemingway 0

Byrnes 49, Greer 9

Calhoun Falls Charter 32, Greenville HomeSchool 27

Carvers Bay 27, Georgetown 21

Catawba Ridge 24, Spring Valley 3

Cathedral Academy 46, Palmetto Christian Academy 6

Central 35, West Stanly 14

Chesnee 28, R-S Central 21

Chesterfield 49, Johnson 38

Clinton 40, Chapman 34

Clover 47, York 0

Colleton County 31, Stall 18

Colleton Prep Academy 34, Calhoun Academy 28

Columbia 37, Great Falls 8

Conway 10, Marlboro County 12

Dillon 61, Marion 6

Dorchester Academy 28, Henry Academy 14

Dutch Fork 42, Gray Collegiate Academy 14

East Clarendon 35, Lakewood 14

Eastside 56, Blue Ridge 21

Eau Claire 34, Williston-Elko 7

Emerald 42, Broome 18

Fairfield Central 29, Lewisville 22

Flora 49, Laurens 0

Florence Christian 21, Pee Dee Academy 0

Fort Mill 38, Lancaster 7

Fountain Inn 62, Carolina Academy 0

Fox Creek 49, McCormick 0

Franklin County 34, West-Oak 7

Greenwood 36, Lexington 30

Greenwood Christian 35, Whitmire 16

Hannah-Pamplico 27, Lee Central 2

Hartsville 56, Rock Hill 38

Hilton Head 59, Hardeeville 18

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 58, Denmark-Olar 0

Irmo 51, Carolina Forest 21

James Island 34, Cane Bay 14

Lamar 62, Lake City 36

Landrum 63, Asheville Christian Academy 13

Latta 22, Mullins 20

Laurence Manning Academy 14, Wilson Hall 13

Liberty 42, Palmetto 19

Loris 53, North Myrtle Beach 14

Lucy G. Beckham 35, Hanahan 7

Lugoff-Elgin 28, Aiken 14

Manning 52, Ridgeland/Hardeeville 6

Marlboro County 12, Conway 10

May River 36, Brookland-Cayce 29

Mountain View Prep 41, Crescent 19

Nation Ford 56, Richland Northeast 27

Newberry 45, Chapin 22

North Augusta 37, Strom Thurmond 13

North Central 33, Mid-Carolina 28

Northside Christian Academy 30, Andrew Jackson Academy 20

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 35, Ashley Ridge 21

Orangeburg Prep 41, Clarendon Hall 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 55, Edisto 0

Philip Simmons 71, Military Magnet Academy 0

Pinewood Prep 56, Camden Military 6

Powdersville 35, Pendleton 7

Ridge Spring-Monetta 22, American Leadership Academy 0

Ridge View 56, Camden 13

River Bluff 14, Gilbert 7

Saluda 34, Chester 14

Scott's Branch 22, Lake View 18

Seneca 75, Walhalla 0

Silver Bluff 55, Blackville-Hilda 0

South Aiken 49, Barnwell 0

South Florence 65, Fort Dorchester 7

South Pointe 27, Northwestern 23

St. James 21, Wando 14

St. Joseph's Catholic 49, Pickens 41

Stratford 56, Socastee 12

Sumter 28, Crestwood 0

Swansea 28, Pelion 27

T.L. Hanna 40, Wren 27

Thomas Sumter Academy 55, Spartanburg Christian Academy 52

Timberland 29, Kingstree 14

Trinity-Byrnes 41, First Baptist School 14

Union County 49, Blacksburg 7

Waccamaw 40, Johnsonville 13

Ware Shoals 32, Towns County 22

Westwood 65, Airport 7

Wilson 27, West Florence 21

Woodland 28, Whale Branch 14

Woodruff 48, Woodmont 6

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

