The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 4 on Friday, September 12, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
South Carolina high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025
Abbeville 42, Ninety Six 7
Academic Magnet 29, Baptist Hill 22
Anderson 46, Andrews 14
Aynor 38, Green Sea Floyds 6
Batesburg-Leesville 49, Lower Richland 9
Beaufort 33, Goose Creek 27
Belton-Honea Path 42, Westside 6
Ben Lippen 44, Cardinal Newman 0
Berea 21, Southside 12
Berkeley 39, West Ashley 0
Bluffton 31, Hampton County 7
Buford 49, McBee 30
Burke 2, Hemingway 0
Byrnes 49, Greer 9
Calhoun Falls Charter 32, Greenville HomeSchool 27
Carvers Bay 27, Georgetown 21
Catawba Ridge 24, Spring Valley 3
Cathedral Academy 46, Palmetto Christian Academy 6
Central 35, West Stanly 14
Chesnee 28, R-S Central 21
Chesterfield 49, Johnson 38
Clinton 40, Chapman 34
Clover 47, York 0
Colleton County 31, Stall 18
Colleton Prep Academy 34, Calhoun Academy 28
Columbia 37, Great Falls 8
Dillon 61, Marion 6
Dorchester Academy 28, Henry Academy 14
Dutch Fork 42, Gray Collegiate Academy 14
East Clarendon 35, Lakewood 14
Eastside 56, Blue Ridge 21
Eau Claire 34, Williston-Elko 7
Emerald 42, Broome 18
Fairfield Central 29, Lewisville 22
Flora 49, Laurens 0
Florence Christian 21, Pee Dee Academy 0
Fort Mill 38, Lancaster 7
Fountain Inn 62, Carolina Academy 0
Fox Creek 49, McCormick 0
Franklin County 34, West-Oak 7
Greenwood 36, Lexington 30
Greenwood Christian 35, Whitmire 16
Hannah-Pamplico 27, Lee Central 2
Hartsville 56, Rock Hill 38
Hilton Head 59, Hardeeville 18
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 58, Denmark-Olar 0
Irmo 51, Carolina Forest 21
James Island 34, Cane Bay 14
Lamar 62, Lake City 36
Landrum 63, Asheville Christian Academy 13
Latta 22, Mullins 20
Laurence Manning Academy 14, Wilson Hall 13
Liberty 42, Palmetto 19
Loris 53, North Myrtle Beach 14
Lucy G. Beckham 35, Hanahan 7
Lugoff-Elgin 28, Aiken 14
Manning 52, Ridgeland/Hardeeville 6
Marlboro County 12, Conway 10
May River 36, Brookland-Cayce 29
Mountain View Prep 41, Crescent 19
Nation Ford 56, Richland Northeast 27
Newberry 45, Chapin 22
North Augusta 37, Strom Thurmond 13
North Central 33, Mid-Carolina 28
Northside Christian Academy 30, Andrew Jackson Academy 20
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 35, Ashley Ridge 21
Orangeburg Prep 41, Clarendon Hall 0
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 55, Edisto 0
Philip Simmons 71, Military Magnet Academy 0
Pinewood Prep 56, Camden Military 6
Powdersville 35, Pendleton 7
Ridge Spring-Monetta 22, American Leadership Academy 0
Ridge View 56, Camden 13
River Bluff 14, Gilbert 7
Saluda 34, Chester 14
Scott's Branch 22, Lake View 18
Seneca 75, Walhalla 0
Silver Bluff 55, Blackville-Hilda 0
South Aiken 49, Barnwell 0
South Florence 65, Fort Dorchester 7
South Pointe 27, Northwestern 23
St. James 21, Wando 14
St. Joseph's Catholic 49, Pickens 41
Stratford 56, Socastee 12
Sumter 28, Crestwood 0
Swansea 28, Pelion 27
T.L. Hanna 40, Wren 27
Thomas Sumter Academy 55, Spartanburg Christian Academy 52
Timberland 29, Kingstree 14
Trinity-Byrnes 41, First Baptist School 14
Union County 49, Blacksburg 7
Waccamaw 40, Johnsonville 13
Ware Shoals 32, Towns County 22
Westwood 65, Airport 7
Wilson 27, West Florence 21
Woodland 28, Whale Branch 14
Woodruff 48, Woodmont 6