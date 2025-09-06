High School

South Carolina high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025

See every final score from Week 3 of South Carolina high school football

Brady Twombly

The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into week 3 on Friday, September 5, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Abbeville 23, Batesburg-Leesville 15

Academic Magnet 21, Stall 33

Aiken 17, Hilton Head 36

Allendale-Fairfax 18, Great Falls 64

Andrew Jackson Academy 8, Colleton Prep Academy 44

Atlantic Collegiate 6, Lewisville 20

Aynor 7, Socastee 14

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 29, Barnwell 14

Beaufort 6, Philip Simmons 17

Belton-Honea Path 43, Laurens 10

Ben Lippen 14, Wilson Hall 35

Berkeley 30, Summerville 36

Bethesda Academy 50, John Paul II 14

Bethune-Bowman 2, Woodland 45

Bishop England 28, Hanahan 6

Blacksburg 20, Chase 28

Blackville-Hilda 12, Ninety Six 28

Blue Ridge 35, Polk County 19

Bluffton 33, Savannah Country Day 20

Blythewood 7, Fort Mill 33

Boiling Springs 56, Chapman 0

Berea 6, Carolina Academy 21

Branchville 31, Williston-Elko 8

Broome 7, Spartanburg 50

Calhoun Academy 40, Thomas Sumter Academy 21

Camden 41, Hartsville 31

Cane Bay 38, West Ashley 21

Cardinal Newman 12, Christ School 49

Carolina Academy 21, Berea 6

Carolina Forest 27, New Hanover 0

Cathedral Academy 36, Cross 16

Catawba Ridge 27, Chester 24

Central 55, Lamar 20

Chapin 6, Spring Valley 7

Chapman 0, Boiling Springs 56

Chase 28, Blacksburg 20

Cheraw 13, Conway 3

Chesnee 33, Walhalla 6

Chester 24, Catawba Ridge 27

Chesterfield 55, Lee Central 28

Christ Church Episcopal 37, Riverside 35

Christ School 49, Cardinal Newman 12

Christ the King 61, South Carolina 22

Clarendon Hall 0, Williamsburg Academy 40

Clinton 12, Newberry 41

Clover 21, Palisades 19

Colleton County 0, Lower Richland 28

Colleton Prep Academy 44, Andrew Jackson Academy 8

Columbia 0, North Central 26

Conway 3, Cheraw 13

Crestwood 50, Kingstree 6

Cross 6, Timberland 7

Cross 16, Cathedral Academy 36

Daniel 31, JL Mann 14

Darlington 21, Lugoff-Elgin 45

David W. Butler 14, Irmo 42

Dixie 41, Southside 14

Dorman 41, Greenwood 42

Dreher 42, Lakewood 0

Dutch Fork 28, Ridge View 21

Easley 35, Wade Hampton 21

Eau Claire 16, Greenwood Christian 20

Emerald 42, Woodruff 22

Flora 41, Southside Christian 6

Florence Christian 14, Heathwood Hall Episcopal 13

Fort Dorchester 3, Stratford 56

Fort Mill 33, Blythewood 7

Fountain Inn 16, Mauldin 21

Fox Creek 69, Glenn Hills 0

Gaffney 14, Greenville 17

Georgetown 10, Johnsonville 21

Glenn Hills 0, Fox Creek 69

Goose Creek 0, James Island 42

Gray Collegiate Academy 27, Marlboro County 14

Great Falls 64, Allendale-Fairfax 18

Green Sea Floyds 14, Mullins 30

Greenville 17, Gaffney 14

Greenville HomeSchool 0, Towns County 28

Greenwood 42, Dorman 41

Greenwood Christian 20, Eau Claire 16

Greer 16, Hillcrest 55

Hampton County 36, Silver Bluff 21

Hanahan 6, Bishop England 28

Hartsville 31, Camden 41

Heathwood Hall Episcopal 13, Florence Christian 14

Hillcrest 55, Greer 16

Hilton Head 36, Aiken 17

Indian Land 14, Andrew Jackson 0

Irmo 42, David W. Butler 14

James Island 42, Goose Creek 0

Jefferson Davis Academy 50, Palmetto Christian Academy 20

JL Mann 14, Daniel 31

John Paul II 14, Bethesda Academy 50

Johnsonville 21, Georgetown 10

Kingstree 6, Crestwood 50

Lake City 16, May River 34

Lakewood 0, Dreher 42

Lamar 20, Central 55

Lancaster 11, Rock Hill 28

Landrum 12, Ware Shoals 20

Latta 54, McBee 19

Laurens 10, Belton-Honea Path 43

Lee Central 28, Chesterfield 55

Lewisville 20, Atlantic Collegiate 6

Lexington 17, Midland Valley 22

Liberty 42, Pickens 17

Loris 54, South Columbus 14

Lower Richland 28, Colleton County 0

Lucy G. Beckham 28, St. James 35

Lugoff-Elgin 45, Darlington 21

Marlboro County 14, Gray Collegiate Academy 27

Marion 16, West Florence 51

Mauldin 21, Fountain Inn 16

May River 34, Lake City 16

McBee 19, Latta 54

McCormick 21, Washington-Wilkes 41

Mid-Carolina 17, Whitmire 6

Midland Valley 22, Lexington 17

Mountain View Prep 66, St. Joseph's Catholic 27

Mullins 30, Green Sea Floyds 14

Myrtle Beach 27, Sumter 63

Nation Ford 20, River Bluff 17

New Hanover 0, Carolina Forest 27

Newberry 41, Clinton 12

Ninety Six 28, Blackville-Hilda 12

North Augusta 51, South Aiken 21

North Central 26, Columbia 0

North Myrtle Beach 24, West Brunswick 12

Northwestern 55, South Florence 35

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 41, Savannah Christian 21

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 26, Airport 0

Palisades 19, Clover 21

Palmetto 0, Travelers Rest 35

Palmetto Christian Academy 20, Jefferson Davis Academy 50

Pendleton 21, Woodmont 28

Philip Simmons 17, Beaufort 6

Pickens 17, Liberty 42

Polk County 19, Blue Ridge 35

Powdersville 33, Wren 29

Richland Northeast 14, Westwood 53

Ridge View 21, Dutch Fork 28

River Bluff 17, Nation Ford 20

Riverside 35, Christ Church Episcopal 37

Rock Hill 28, Lancaster 11

Savannah Christian 21, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 41

Savannah Country Day 20, Bluffton 33

Seneca 47, West-Oak 0

Silver Bluff 21, Hampton County 36

Socastee 14, Aynor 7

South Aiken 21, North Augusta 51

South Carolina 22, Christ the King 61

South Columbus 14, Loris 54

South Florence 35, Northwestern 55

South Pointe 10, West Charlotte 7

Southside 14, Dixie 41

Southside Christian 6, Flora 41

Spartanburg 50, Broome 7

Spring Valley 7, Chapin 6

St. James 35, Lucy G. Beckham 28

St. Joseph's Catholic 27, Mountain View Prep 66

Stall 33, Academic Magnet 21

Stratford 56, Fort Dorchester 3

Sumter 63, Myrtle Beach 27

Summerville 36, Berkeley 30

Swansea 35, Wagener-Salley 0

T.L. Hanna 49, Westside 20

Thomas Sumter Academy 21, Calhoun Academy 40

Timberland 7, Cross 6

Towns County 28, Greenville HomeSchool 0

Travelers Rest 35, Palmetto 0

Union County 20, York 27

Wade Hampton 21, Easley 35

Wagener-Salley 0, Swansea 35

Walhalla 6, Chesnee 33

Ware Shoals 20, Landrum 12

Washington-Wilkes 41, McCormick 21

West Ashley 21, Cane Bay 38

West Brunswick 12, North Myrtle Beach 24

West Charlotte 7, South Pointe 10

West Florence 51, Marion 16

West-Oak 0, Seneca 47

Westside 20, T.L. Hanna 49

Westwood 53, Richland Northeast 14

White Knoll 35, Brookland-Cayce 0

Whitmire 6, Mid-Carolina 17

Williamsburg Academy 40, Clarendon Hall 0

Williston-Elko 8, Branchville 31

Wilson Hall 35, Ben Lippen 14

Woodland 45, Bethune-Bowman 2

Woodmont 28, Pendleton 21

Woodruff 22, Emerald 42

Wren 29, Powdersville 33

York 27, Union County 20

