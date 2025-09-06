South Carolina high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into week 3 on Friday, September 5, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
South Carolina High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (SCHSL) - September 5, 2025
South Carolina high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
Abbeville 23, Batesburg-Leesville 15
Academic Magnet 21, Stall 33
Aiken 17, Hilton Head 36
Allendale-Fairfax 18, Great Falls 64
Andrew Jackson Academy 8, Colleton Prep Academy 44
Atlantic Collegiate 6, Lewisville 20
Aynor 7, Socastee 14
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 29, Barnwell 14
Beaufort 6, Philip Simmons 17
Belton-Honea Path 43, Laurens 10
Ben Lippen 14, Wilson Hall 35
Berkeley 30, Summerville 36
Bethesda Academy 50, John Paul II 14
Bethune-Bowman 2, Woodland 45
Bishop England 28, Hanahan 6
Blacksburg 20, Chase 28
Blackville-Hilda 12, Ninety Six 28
Blue Ridge 35, Polk County 19
Bluffton 33, Savannah Country Day 20
Blythewood 7, Fort Mill 33
Boiling Springs 56, Chapman 0
Berea 6, Carolina Academy 21
Branchville 31, Williston-Elko 8
Broome 7, Spartanburg 50
Calhoun Academy 40, Thomas Sumter Academy 21
Camden 41, Hartsville 31
Cane Bay 38, West Ashley 21
Cardinal Newman 12, Christ School 49
Carolina Academy 21, Berea 6
Carolina Forest 27, New Hanover 0
Cathedral Academy 36, Cross 16
Catawba Ridge 27, Chester 24
Central 55, Lamar 20
Chapin 6, Spring Valley 7
Chapman 0, Boiling Springs 56
Chase 28, Blacksburg 20
Cheraw 13, Conway 3
Chesnee 33, Walhalla 6
Chester 24, Catawba Ridge 27
Chesterfield 55, Lee Central 28
Christ Church Episcopal 37, Riverside 35
Christ School 49, Cardinal Newman 12
Christ the King 61, South Carolina 22
Clarendon Hall 0, Williamsburg Academy 40
Clinton 12, Newberry 41
Clover 21, Palisades 19
Colleton County 0, Lower Richland 28
Colleton Prep Academy 44, Andrew Jackson Academy 8
Columbia 0, North Central 26
Conway 3, Cheraw 13
Crestwood 50, Kingstree 6
Cross 6, Timberland 7
Cross 16, Cathedral Academy 36
Daniel 31, JL Mann 14
Darlington 21, Lugoff-Elgin 45
David W. Butler 14, Irmo 42
Dixie 41, Southside 14
Dorman 41, Greenwood 42
Dreher 42, Lakewood 0
Dutch Fork 28, Ridge View 21
Easley 35, Wade Hampton 21
Eau Claire 16, Greenwood Christian 20
Emerald 42, Woodruff 22
Flora 41, Southside Christian 6
Florence Christian 14, Heathwood Hall Episcopal 13
Fort Dorchester 3, Stratford 56
Fort Mill 33, Blythewood 7
Fountain Inn 16, Mauldin 21
Fox Creek 69, Glenn Hills 0
Gaffney 14, Greenville 17
Georgetown 10, Johnsonville 21
Glenn Hills 0, Fox Creek 69
Goose Creek 0, James Island 42
Gray Collegiate Academy 27, Marlboro County 14
Great Falls 64, Allendale-Fairfax 18
Green Sea Floyds 14, Mullins 30
Greenville 17, Gaffney 14
Greenville HomeSchool 0, Towns County 28
Greenwood 42, Dorman 41
Greenwood Christian 20, Eau Claire 16
Greer 16, Hillcrest 55
Hampton County 36, Silver Bluff 21
Hanahan 6, Bishop England 28
Hartsville 31, Camden 41
Heathwood Hall Episcopal 13, Florence Christian 14
Hillcrest 55, Greer 16
Hilton Head 36, Aiken 17
Indian Land 14, Andrew Jackson 0
Irmo 42, David W. Butler 14
James Island 42, Goose Creek 0
Jefferson Davis Academy 50, Palmetto Christian Academy 20
JL Mann 14, Daniel 31
John Paul II 14, Bethesda Academy 50
Johnsonville 21, Georgetown 10
Kingstree 6, Crestwood 50
Lake City 16, May River 34
Lakewood 0, Dreher 42
Lamar 20, Central 55
Lancaster 11, Rock Hill 28
Landrum 12, Ware Shoals 20
Latta 54, McBee 19
Laurens 10, Belton-Honea Path 43
Lee Central 28, Chesterfield 55
Lewisville 20, Atlantic Collegiate 6
Lexington 17, Midland Valley 22
Liberty 42, Pickens 17
Loris 54, South Columbus 14
Lower Richland 28, Colleton County 0
Lucy G. Beckham 28, St. James 35
Lugoff-Elgin 45, Darlington 21
Marlboro County 14, Gray Collegiate Academy 27
Marion 16, West Florence 51
Mauldin 21, Fountain Inn 16
May River 34, Lake City 16
McBee 19, Latta 54
McCormick 21, Washington-Wilkes 41
Mid-Carolina 17, Whitmire 6
Midland Valley 22, Lexington 17
Mountain View Prep 66, St. Joseph's Catholic 27
Mullins 30, Green Sea Floyds 14
Myrtle Beach 27, Sumter 63
Nation Ford 20, River Bluff 17
New Hanover 0, Carolina Forest 27
Newberry 41, Clinton 12
Ninety Six 28, Blackville-Hilda 12
North Augusta 51, South Aiken 21
North Central 26, Columbia 0
North Myrtle Beach 24, West Brunswick 12
Northwestern 55, South Florence 35
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 41, Savannah Christian 21
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 26, Airport 0
Palisades 19, Clover 21
Palmetto 0, Travelers Rest 35
Palmetto Christian Academy 20, Jefferson Davis Academy 50
Pendleton 21, Woodmont 28
Philip Simmons 17, Beaufort 6
Pickens 17, Liberty 42
Polk County 19, Blue Ridge 35
Powdersville 33, Wren 29
Richland Northeast 14, Westwood 53
Ridge View 21, Dutch Fork 28
River Bluff 17, Nation Ford 20
Riverside 35, Christ Church Episcopal 37
Rock Hill 28, Lancaster 11
Savannah Christian 21, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 41
Savannah Country Day 20, Bluffton 33
Seneca 47, West-Oak 0
Silver Bluff 21, Hampton County 36
Socastee 14, Aynor 7
South Aiken 21, North Augusta 51
South Carolina 22, Christ the King 61
South Columbus 14, Loris 54
South Florence 35, Northwestern 55
South Pointe 10, West Charlotte 7
Southside 14, Dixie 41
Southside Christian 6, Flora 41
Spartanburg 50, Broome 7
Spring Valley 7, Chapin 6
St. James 35, Lucy G. Beckham 28
St. Joseph's Catholic 27, Mountain View Prep 66
Stall 33, Academic Magnet 21
Stratford 56, Fort Dorchester 3
Sumter 63, Myrtle Beach 27
Summerville 36, Berkeley 30
Swansea 35, Wagener-Salley 0
T.L. Hanna 49, Westside 20
Thomas Sumter Academy 21, Calhoun Academy 40
Timberland 7, Cross 6
Towns County 28, Greenville HomeSchool 0
Travelers Rest 35, Palmetto 0
Union County 20, York 27
Wade Hampton 21, Easley 35
Wagener-Salley 0, Swansea 35
Walhalla 6, Chesnee 33
Ware Shoals 20, Landrum 12
Washington-Wilkes 41, McCormick 21
West Ashley 21, Cane Bay 38
West Brunswick 12, North Myrtle Beach 24
West Charlotte 7, South Pointe 10
West Florence 51, Marion 16
West-Oak 0, Seneca 47
Westside 20, T.L. Hanna 49
Westwood 53, Richland Northeast 14
White Knoll 35, Brookland-Cayce 0
Whitmire 6, Mid-Carolina 17
Williamsburg Academy 40, Clarendon Hall 0
Williston-Elko 8, Branchville 31
Wilson Hall 35, Ben Lippen 14
Woodland 45, Bethune-Bowman 2
Woodmont 28, Pendleton 21
Woodruff 22, Emerald 42
Wren 29, Powdersville 33
York 27, Union County 20