South Carolina high school football: Predicted order of finish for every Class AA league for 2024
The 2024 high school football season begins in less than four weeks in South Carolina. Many changes are in store thanks to the most recent realignment undertaken by the South Carolina High School League.
South Carolina has reduced the number of Class AA regions from eight to seven and some of them have a drastically different look.
Here is our predicted order of finished order of finish for each Class AA region.
Region 1
1. Clinton
2. Liberty
3. Chesnee
4. Landrum
5. Blacksburg
Why Clinton: The Red Devils went 10-3 as a Class AAA team last season, reaching the third round of the state playoffs and now they’re in Class AA due to realignment. Couple that with the departure of Abbeville to Class A and this is Clinton’s region, with quarterback Tushawan Richardson leading the way.
Region 2
1. Strom Thurmond
2. Saluda
3. Ninety-Six
4. Batesburg-Leesville
5. Pelion
6. American Leadership Academy
Why Strom Thurmond: The Rebels are coming off a 10-3 season that saw them reach the third round of the state playoffs. Saluda won seven games last year and could give the Rebels a push.
Region 3
1. Chester
2. Fairfield Central
3. Mid-Carolina
4. Columbia
5. Eau Claire
Why Fairfield Central: The Cyclones were 10-3 last year and got to the third round of the Class AAA state playoffs. Now the Cyclones are in Class AA and led by dual threat quarterback Trooper Floyd. Fairfield Central might have gotten the nod but talented quarterback Cameron McMillon transferred to South Pointe.
Region 4
1. Andrew Jackson
2. Cheraw
3. North Central
4. Central
5. Chesterfield
6. Buford
Why Andrew Jackson: The Volunteers were 9-4 last season and reached the third round of the state playoffs. No other team in the region had a .500 record.
Region 5
1. Hampton County
2. Barnwell
3. Lake Marion
4. Whale Branch
5. Edisto
Why Hampton County: Hampton County is coming off a 12-2 season and talented dual threat quarterback Chris Terry returns. Senior linebacker Mandrell Sanders had 95 tackles and 7 sacks while sophomore Jaylen Singletary corralled 6 interceptions. This team is still loaded.
Region 6
1. Philip Simmons
2. Andrews
3. Woodland
4. Timberland
5. Academic Magnet
6. Burke
Why Philip Simmons: The Iron Horses were excellent as a Class AAA team last year, posting a 10-2 record. And now they are in Class AA. They lost a pair of 1,000-yard runners but others will take up any slack.
Region 7
1. Marion
2. Manning
3. East Clarendon
4. Kingstree
5. Lake City
6. Atlantic Collegiate Academy
7. Mullins
Why Marion: The Swamp Foxes are usually solid and they come into the 2024 season with a strong defense featuring linebackers Dramere Pearson and Jahmere Tart.
