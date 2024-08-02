South Carolina high school football: Predicted order of finish for every Class AAAAA league for 2024
The 2024 high school football season begins in less than four weeks in South Carolina. Many changes are in store thanks to the most recent realignment undertaken by the South Carolina High School League.
South Carolina has eight Class AAAA regions and some of them have a drastically different look. The 54-school AAAAA classification will also be divided into two divisions for the playoffs, meaning there will be two state champions.
Here is our predicted order of finished order of finish for each Class AAAAA region.
Region 1
1. T.L. Hanna
2. Greenville
3. J.L. Mann
4. Hillcrest
5. Woodmont
6. Easley
7. Mauldin
Why T.L. Hanna: Four of these teams won 10 or more games last year, so it figures to be a very competitive region. T.L. Hanna gets the nod because of its returning talent. Tailback Kedarrion Patterson ran for 1,600 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Quarterback Brandon Cunningham has 4.4 speed and cornerback Cam Strong is a North Carolina State commit.
Region 2
1. Gaffney
2. Byrnes
3. Spartanburg
4. Eastside
5. Riverside
6. Boiling Springs
7. Dorman
8. Wade Hampton
Why Gaffney: Gaffney may be the best team in the state, let alone the region. The Indians have a massive offensive line and are loaded with Division I college prospects, including 6-foot-4, 300-pound left tackle Shedrick Surratt, who is a South Carolina commit. Junior offensive lineman Scottland Dover is 6-foot-5, 305 pounds and has six college offers. Junior tailback Jaiden McDowell ran for 1,392 yards and has two Division I offers. And as if that was enough, 6-foot-5 quarterback Jayvon Gilmore transferred from Ben Lippen. Gilmore, a junior, just committed to Arkansas.
Region 3
1. Northwestern
2. Clover
3. Rock Hill
4. Nation Ford
5. Indian Land
6. Fort Mill
7. Catawba Ridge
Why Northwestern: Northwestern makes the jump from Class AAAA but the Trojans are well-positioned to continue their success. It starts with senior quarterback Finley Polk, who threw for 2,902 yards and 38 touchdowns in 2023. The 6-foot-3 Polk just announced his commitment to Gardner-Webb. Wide receivers Jayden Nichols and Kameron Vance had solid seasons. Senior linebacker Will Massey leads a solid defense.
Region 4
1. Dutch Fork
2. Irmo
3. White Knoll
4. Lexington
5. Chapin
6. River Bluff
Why Dutch Fork: Wow to this region. There are literally three top state title contenders, including the two-time defending champion Silver Foxes. That has to give them the nod. In order to be the champ you have to beat the champ. White Knoll did that last year in the regular season but Dutch Fork got even in the state championship game. Ethan Offing, who is also a college prospect, emerged as a solid dual threat quarterback. Senior tailback Maurice Anderson ran for 669 yards and 15 touchdowns last season while linebacker Josh Smith made 63 tackles, including 15 for loss. White Knoll will have star quarterback Landon Sharpe, who threw for 3,100 yards and 40 touchdowns last season. Irmo makes the jump from a 13-1 season in Class AAAA with Virginia Tech commit A.J. Brand as their quarterback for one more season. Wide receiver Donovan Murph has 25 college offers.
Region 5
1. Sumter
2. Ridge View
3. Blythewood
4. West Florence
5. Lugoff-Elgin
6. Spring Valley
Why Sumter: The Gamecocks are joining a region that is pulling from several different directions, including three teams moving up from Class AAAA. Sumter appears to have the edge. Senior tailback John Peeples ran for 1,078 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. Jamirh Bey, a junior, had 28 catches for 365 yards and 4 touchdowns. Edge rusher Anthony Addison is a South Carolina commit.
Region 6
1. Myrtle Beach
2. Carolina Forest
3. St. James
4. Socastee
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Conway
Why Myrtle Beach: The Seahawks hold the edge over Carolina Forest by a nose in what people are calling the “Beach Region.” Veteran coach Mickey Wilson oversaw a surge back to prominence for Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks went 9-3 and reached the second round of the Class AAAA playoffs. Among the returning players are 6-foot-4 wide receiver John Simmons, who has two Division offers, and quarterback Gibson Goodroe. Carolima
Region 7
1. Lucy Beckham
2. Berkeley
3. Goose Creek
4. Stratford
5. Cane Bay
6. Wando
Why Lucy Beckham: The Bengals are making the jump from Class AAAA after a 9-2 record and trip to the second round of the state playoffs. Leading the way is quarterback Chalmers Ballard, who threw 19 touchdown passes with just 2 interceptions and linebacker Hank Aeppli, who had 71 tackles and 12 sacks.
Region 8
1. Summerville
2. Fort Dorchester
3. James Island
4. Ashley Ridge
5. West Ashley
6. Stall
Why Summerville: The Green Wave are coming off a 13-1 season and return star quarterback Jaden Cummings, who threw for over 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns and has eight college offers. Sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jaiden Kelly-Murray is pulling in Division I offers.