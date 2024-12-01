South Carolina High School Football Semifinal Predictions: Matchups, Players to Watch, and Game Insights
The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) football playoffs have reached the semifinal stage, setting the stage for thrilling matchups between the state’s top teams. From undefeated powerhouses like Dutch Fork and Sumter to electric playmakers such as South Pointe’s Mason Pickett-Hicks and Northwestern’s Finlay Polk, these games promise excitement as teams fight for a chance at state championship glory.
Dutch Fork and Spartanburg Clash in AAAAA Upper State Semifinal Rematch
Class AAAAA Division 1
Upper State
Spartanburg (9-2) at Dutch Fork (11-0)
This is a rematch from week 0 and it was Dutch Fork’s second closest game of the year. The Silver Foxes won 24-7. Then they really got going. This team is loaded with stars, including Clemson baseball commit Ethan Offing, Georgia Tech commit Elgin Sessions and South Carolina commit Josh Smith.
WINNER: Dutch Fork
Sumter’s Ground Game Faces Summerville’s Air Attack in AAAAA Lower State Showdown
Class AAAAA Division 1
Lower State
Sumter (12-0) at Summerville (12-0)
Two undefeated powerhouses will lock horns for a spot in the championship game. Sumter features a strong running game led by 1,000-yard rushers Kameron Fortune and John Peeples.
Summerville features a strong passing attack powered by Dartmouth commit Jaden Cummings at quarterback.
WINNER: Sumter
Northwestern Hosts Gaffney in Battle of AAAAA Division 2 Titans
Class AAAAA Division 2
Upper State
Gaffney (10-1) at Northwestern (12-0)
Here’s another classic matchup. Gaffney is led by Cincinnati-commit Jayvon Gilmore at quarterback along with jack of all trades, master of all trades Jamarcus Smith.
Northwestern is powered by quarterback Finlay Polk and defensive ace Tamarion Watkins. The undefeated Trojans’ closest game was a 45-44 classic against North Carolina power Hough.
WINNER: Northwestern
Irmo Looks to Repeat Regular Season Success Against White Knoll
Lower State
White Knoll (8-5) at Irmo (12-1)
Irmo is rolling behind dual threat quarterback Aaron Brand, along with elite receivers Donovan Murph and Maleek Miller.
White Knoll hasn’t won 14 games like last year’s great run to the state championship game but the Timberwolves and quarterback Landon Sharpe are still making a deep run in the playoffs.
Irmo won their regular season meeting 35-21.
WINNER: Irmo
Westside’s Winning Streak To Be Tested by South Pointe and Mason Pickett-Hicks
Class AAAA
Upper State
South Pointe (10-2) at Westside (12-0)
This is what you call a marquee matchup, a heavyweight title fight.
South Pointe is coming off an electrifying 48-36 victory over 2023 Class state champion Daniel in which running back Mason Pickett-Hicks turned in one of the greatest performances in South Carolina history with 485 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Defending champion Westside is riding a 26-game winning streak and quarterback Cutter Woods, a South Carolina commit, threw five touchdown passes in the first half last week. Remember that Daniel quarterback Grayson Clary had a big game against South Pointe, too. That might be the difference.
WINNER: Westside
South Florence’s Resurgence Meets North Augusta’s Dominance in AAAA Semifinal
Class AAAA
Lower State
South Florence (10-3) at North Augusta (12-1)
South Florence has gotten it figured out after a 2-3 start. The Bruins are putting together a run reminiscent of their 2022 state championship season. Quarterback Messiah Jackson and wide receiver Jayden Sellers, the South Carolina commit, have been electric.
North Augusta hasn’t been challenged in three rounds. The Yellow Jackets will be Friday night.
WINNER: South Florence
BHP and Clemson Commit Marquise Henderson Take on Mountain View Prep in AAA Semifinal
Class AAA
Upper State
Belton-Honea Path (12-1) at Mountain View Prep (12-0)
Mountain View Prep became a title contender in its first year of existence behind quarterback Bryson Drummond and running back Jaylen McGill. The Stars did get pushed by Crescent in the third round. They trailed 16-14 at halftime before recovering for a 30-14 win, relying on McGill’s running when the passing game was completely stifled.
BHP features Clemson commit Marquise Henderson. The only blemish on the Bears’ schedule is a 55-14 loss to Westside. They have rolled in the playoffs and have certainly studied game film from Crescent’s effort against MVP.
WINNER: Belton-Honea Path
Oceanside Collegiate Faces Elite Loris Defense in AAA Lower State Showdown
Class AAA
Lower State
Oceanside Collegiate Academy (9-3) at Loris (11-1)
Oceanside, the 2023 Class AA state champion, has won seven in a row after a 2-3 start. The Landsharks are led by sophomore quarterback Aiden Manavian, who has thrown for 2,590 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Can the Landsharks withstand an elite Loris pass rush led by 6-foot-3, 305-pound Damarea Thurmond and Javon Johnson? Loris completely shut down Keenan’s Desmond Washington, who came into the game as one of the state’s hottest quarterbacks.
WINNER: Loris
Fairfield Central and Clinton Square Off in AA Upper State Battle
Class AA
Upper State
Fairfield Central (12-1) at Clinton (10-2)
Fairfield Central hasn’t skipped a beat even after losing its star quarterback from last season. The Griffins feature a more run-oriented attack led by Tydarion Grier, who has 30 touchdowns.
Clinton was very impressive in last week’s 31-14 takedown of previously unbeaten Batesburg-Leesville.
WINNER: Clinton
Manning Takes On Barnwell in AA Lower State Semifinal
Class AA
Lower State
Barnwell (12-1) at Manning (11-1)
Barnwell rallied to beat Cheraw 28-27 last week, with the game-winner coming on Cameron Austin’s 13-yard touchdown pass to William Robinson.
Manning beat Philip Simmons 34-21, pulling away in the second half.
WINNER: Manning
Abbeville and Lewisville Meet in Clash of Dominant A Upper State Programs
Class A
Upper State
Lewisville (12-1) at Abbeville (11-1)
Lewisville has allowed six points in three playoff games. Abbeville has scored 137 points in three playoff games. Something has to give. Abbeville gets the nod, playing at home.
WINNER: Abbeville
Cross Aims to Outrun Lake View in Class A Lower State Semifinal
Class A
Lower State
Cross (11-2) at Lake View (11-1)
Cross won a defensive battle, 12-7, with Hannah-Pamplico last week. As usual, running back Karmello Jones and two-way star Caden Ramsey shined. Ramsey snagged his 11th interception.
Lake View outscored Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42-32.
WINNER: Cross