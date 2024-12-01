High School

South Carolina High School Football Semifinal Predictions: Matchups, Players to Watch, and Game Insights

Get Our Predictions and Key Storylines for the SCHSL Semifinals Featuring Dutch Fork, Gaffney, South Florence, and More

Undefeated Dutch Fork had its closest game in its season-opener against Spartanburg. The two South Carolina powers will square off again this week in a SCHSL Class AAAAA Upper State Semifinal game.
The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) football playoffs have reached the semifinal stage, setting the stage for thrilling matchups between the state’s top teams. From undefeated powerhouses like Dutch Fork and Sumter to electric playmakers such as South Pointe’s Mason Pickett-Hicks and Northwestern’s Finlay Polk, these games promise excitement as teams fight for a chance at state championship glory.

Dutch Fork and Spartanburg Clash in AAAAA Upper State Semifinal Rematch

Class AAAAA Division 1

Upper State

Spartanburg (9-2) at Dutch Fork (11-0)

This is a rematch from week 0 and it was Dutch Fork’s second closest game of the year. The Silver Foxes won 24-7. Then they really got going. This team is loaded with stars, including Clemson baseball commit Ethan Offing, Georgia Tech commit Elgin Sessions and South Carolina commit Josh Smith.

WINNER: Dutch Fork

Sumter’s Ground Game Faces Summerville’s Air Attack in AAAAA Lower State Showdown

Class AAAAA Division 1

Lower State

Sumter (12-0) at Summerville (12-0)

Two undefeated powerhouses will lock horns for a spot in the championship game. Sumter features a strong running game led by 1,000-yard rushers Kameron Fortune and John Peeples. 

Summerville features a strong passing attack powered by Dartmouth commit Jaden Cummings at quarterback.

WINNER: Sumter

Northwestern Hosts Gaffney in Battle of AAAAA Division 2 Titans

Class AAAAA Division 2

Upper State

Gaffney (10-1) at Northwestern (12-0)

Here’s another classic matchup. Gaffney is led by Cincinnati-commit Jayvon Gilmore at quarterback along with jack of all trades, master of all trades Jamarcus Smith.

Northwestern is powered by quarterback Finlay Polk and defensive ace Tamarion Watkins. The undefeated Trojans’ closest game was a 45-44 classic against North Carolina power Hough.

WINNER: Northwestern

Irmo Looks to Repeat Regular Season Success Against White Knoll

Lower State

White Knoll (8-5) at Irmo (12-1)

Irmo is rolling behind dual threat quarterback Aaron Brand, along with elite receivers Donovan Murph and Maleek Miller.

White Knoll hasn’t won 14 games like last year’s great run to the state championship game but the Timberwolves and quarterback Landon Sharpe are still making a deep run in the playoffs.

Irmo won their regular season meeting 35-21.

WINNER: Irmo

Westside’s Winning Streak To Be Tested by South Pointe and Mason Pickett-Hicks

Class AAAA

Upper State

South Pointe (10-2) at Westside (12-0)

This is what you call a marquee matchup, a heavyweight title fight.

South Pointe is coming off an electrifying 48-36 victory over 2023 Class state champion Daniel in which running back Mason Pickett-Hicks turned in one of the greatest performances in South Carolina history with 485 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Defending champion Westside is riding a 26-game winning streak and quarterback Cutter Woods, a South Carolina commit, threw five touchdown passes in the first half last week. Remember that Daniel quarterback Grayson Clary had a big game against South Pointe, too. That might be the difference.

WINNER: Westside

 South Florence’s Resurgence Meets North Augusta’s Dominance in AAAA Semifinal

Class AAAA

Lower State

South Florence (10-3) at North Augusta (12-1)

South Florence has gotten it figured out after a 2-3 start. The Bruins are putting together a run reminiscent of their 2022 state championship season. Quarterback Messiah Jackson and wide receiver Jayden Sellers, the South Carolina commit, have been electric.

North Augusta hasn’t been challenged in three rounds. The Yellow Jackets will be Friday night.

WINNER: South Florence

BHP and Clemson Commit Marquise Henderson Take on Mountain View Prep in AAA Semifinal

Class AAA

Upper State

Belton-Honea Path (12-1) at Mountain View Prep (12-0)

Mountain View Prep became a title contender in its first year of existence behind quarterback Bryson Drummond and running back Jaylen McGill. The Stars did get pushed by Crescent in the third round. They trailed 16-14 at halftime before recovering for a 30-14 win, relying on McGill’s running when the passing game was completely stifled.

BHP features Clemson commit Marquise Henderson. The only blemish on the Bears’ schedule is a 55-14 loss to Westside. They have rolled in the playoffs and have certainly studied game film from Crescent’s effort against MVP.

WINNER: Belton-Honea Path

Oceanside Collegiate Faces Elite Loris Defense in AAA Lower State Showdown

Class AAA

Lower State

Oceanside Collegiate Academy (9-3) at Loris (11-1)

Oceanside, the 2023 Class AA state champion, has won seven in a row after a 2-3 start. The Landsharks are led by sophomore quarterback Aiden Manavian, who has thrown for 2,590 yards and 26 touchdowns. 

Can the Landsharks withstand an elite Loris pass rush led by 6-foot-3, 305-pound Damarea Thurmond and Javon Johnson? Loris completely shut down Keenan’s Desmond Washington, who came into the game as one of the state’s hottest quarterbacks.

WINNER: Loris

Fairfield Central and Clinton Square Off in AA Upper State Battle

Class AA

Upper State

Fairfield Central (12-1) at Clinton (10-2)

Fairfield Central hasn’t skipped a beat even after losing its star quarterback from last season. The Griffins feature a more run-oriented attack led by Tydarion Grier, who has 30 touchdowns. 

Clinton was very impressive in last week’s 31-14 takedown of previously unbeaten Batesburg-Leesville.

WINNER: Clinton

Manning Takes On Barnwell in AA Lower State Semifinal

Class AA

Lower State

Barnwell (12-1) at Manning (11-1)

Barnwell rallied to beat Cheraw 28-27 last week, with the game-winner coming on Cameron Austin’s 13-yard touchdown pass to William Robinson.

Manning beat Philip Simmons 34-21, pulling away in the second half. 

WINNER: Manning

Abbeville and Lewisville Meet in Clash of Dominant A Upper State Programs

Class A

Upper State

Lewisville (12-1) at Abbeville (11-1)

Lewisville has allowed six points in three playoff games. Abbeville has scored 137 points in three playoff games. Something has to give. Abbeville gets the nod, playing at home.

WINNER: Abbeville

Cross Aims to Outrun Lake View in Class A Lower State Semifinal

Class A

Lower State

Cross (11-2) at Lake View (11-1)

Cross won a defensive battle, 12-7, with Hannah-Pamplico last week. As usual, running back Karmello Jones and two-way star Caden Ramsey shined. Ramsey snagged his 11th interception.

Lake View outscored Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42-32.

WINNER: Cross

