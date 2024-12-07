South Carolina High School Football State Semifinals: Belton-Honea Path Returns to Title Game After 20 Years
Belton-Honea Path last played in a state championship game 20 years ago.
That’s about to change.
The Bears were involved in one of several big-time games across the state on a chilly Friday night.
Here’s a look at what happened.
Belton-Honea Path stops Mountain View Prep
The Bears rallied in the second half to topple newly minted powerhouse Mountain View Prep 30-22 in the Class AAA Upper State championship. They’ll play Oceanside Collegiate Academy for the state championship.
Clemson commit rushed 21 times for 159 yards and scored 3 touchdowns as the Bears improved to 13-1. Their only loss has been to Class AAAA reigning champion Westside.
D.J. Barr gave BHP a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run.
But the Stars struck back in the second quarter with Jaylen McGill’s 12-yard touchdown and quarterback Bryson Drummond’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Kaevon Washington.
Henry Phillips added a 20-yard field goal and the Stars led 16-7 at halftime.
The Bears went ahead in the third quarter. MVP drew within 24-22 when Jacobie Smith returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. But the try for two failed.
MVP ended its inaugural season with a 12-1 record.
South Florence roars back to stun North Augusta
South Florence was getting wiped out by North Augusta, falling behind 20-0 in the first quarter.
But the Bruins roared back for a 27-20 win to reach their third consecutive Class AAAA state championship game.
Quarterback Messiah Jackson ran for a pair of touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. Tre Leonard and South Carolina commit Jayden Sellers also had rushing touchdowns.
The Bruins, who won the 2022 state championship, will now play defending champion Westside in a rematch of last year’s title game. Westside won that one in a 34-32 thriller.
Westside keeps on rolling
Speaking of Westside, the Rams turned an expected showdown with South Pointe into a 35-14 thumping for their 27th consecutive win.
Armoni Weaver, a senior who transferred from Byrnes, did just about everything. He caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cutter Woods, hauled in a 50-yard reception to set up a touchdown and had an interception return for a touchdown on defense.
Sharode Richardson ran 47 yards for a touchdown not long after the opening kickoff for the Rams. Richardson’s second touchdown broke a 7-7 tie.
Weaver’s 15-yard pick six extended the lead to 21-7. A 1-yard keeper by Woods enabled the Rams to carry a commanding 28-7 lead into halftime.
Dutch Fork's defense rules again
Dutch Fork smothered Spartanburg 24-0 for the undefeated Silver Foxes’ school-record sixth shutout.
The Silver Foxes, who are seeking their third straight state title, limited Spartanburg to 161 yards. Linebacker Josh Smith, who has signed with South Carolina, led the way with 10 tackles and 2 sacks.
Quarterback Ethan Offing threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Boykin Bickley and a 10-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Smith. Offing added a 5-yard touchdown run and Justin Welch kicked a 21-yard field goal.
Dutch Fork will play Summerville for the Class AAAAA Division 1 state championship.
Irmo continues its quest to make history
Irmo last won a football state championship in 1980 when Joe Turbeville was the head coach. The Yellow Jackets now have a chance to change that narrative.
Quarterback A.J. Brand, the Virginia Tech signee who was just named S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year, ran for three touchdowns and threw for another to Donovan Murph as the Yellow Jackets held off White Knoll 29-25.
White Knoll (8-6), which finished the season strong, didn’t make it easy for the Yellow Jackets. Tiyon Fanning ran 66 yards for a touchdown and quarterback Landon Sharpe scored on a 2-yard keeper to give the Timberwolves a 13-7 lead.
Irmo went back ahead for good on Brand’s 31-yard touchdown run.
The Yellow Jackets will face Northwestern for the Class AAAAA Division 2 state