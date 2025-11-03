South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 3, 2025
The 2025 South Carolina high school football regular season is complete and there was a major shakeup at the top of the poll after then-No. 4 Dutch Fork toppled then-No. 1 Irmo 28-21. The result cleared the way for South Pointe to ascend to the No. 1 ranking, after it moved to 9-1 with a 70-0 romp over Beaufort.
There is one new team in poll as Berkeley, which improved to 8-2, joined at No. 24.
1. South Pointe (9-1)
Previous rank: 2
Defeated Richland Northeast 70-0; next vs. Beaufort
2. Northwestern (9-1)
Previous rank: 3
Defeated Indian Land 51-13; next idle
3. Dutch Fork (8-1)
Previous rank: 4
Defeated then-No. 1 Irmo 28-21; next idle
4. Irmo (9-1)
Previous rank: 1
Lost 28-21 to then-No. 4 Dutch Fork; next idle
5. Belton-Honea Path (10-0)
Previous rank: 5
Defeated Walhalla 62-7; next vs, Palmetto
6. Loris (10-0)
Previous rank: 6
Defeated Aynor 54-0; next vs. Battery Creek
7. Newberry (10-0)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated Swansa 43-0; next vs. Aynor
8. Sumter (9-1)
Previous rank: 8
Defeated Westwood 52-27; next idle
9. South Florence (9-1)
Previous rank: 9
Defeated Hartsville 51-23; next vs. Darlington
10. James Island (9-1)
Previous rank: 10
Defeated Stall 55-0; next vs. Wando
11. Gray Collegiate Academy (8-2)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated Gilbert 49-0; next vs. Brookland-Cayce
12. North Augusta (9-1)
Previous rank: 12
Defeated Midland Valley 42-29; next vs. Midland Valley
13. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (8-2)
Previous rank: 13
Defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49-13; next vs. Georgetown
14. Stratford (9-1)
Previous rank: 14
Defeated Goose Creek 48-0; next idle
15. Daniel (9-1)
Previous rank: 15
Defeated Greer 33-7; next vs. Dreher
16. Summerville (8-2)
Previous rank: 16
Defeated Fort Dorchester 37-14; vs. West Ashley
17. T.L. Hanna (9-1)
Previous rank: 17
Defeated Greenville 27-24; next idle
18. Dorman (8-2)
Previous rank: 19
Defeated Eastside 49-12; next idle
19. Carolina Forest (9-1)
Previous rank: 20
Defeated Conway 49-0; next idle
20. Woodruff (9-1)
Previous rank: 21
Defeated Union County 43-6; next vs. West-Oak
21. Ridge View (7-3)
Previous rank: 22
Defeated Blythewood 39-7; next bye
22. A.C. Flora (9-1)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated then-No. 18 Camden 40-28; next vs. York
23. James F. Byrnes (7-3)
Previous rank: 25
Defeated Boiling Springs 42-14; next idle
24. Berkeley (8-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Cane Bay 35-7; next idle
25. Abbeville (9-1)
Previous rank: 24
Defeated Ware Shoals 37-16; next vs. McBee