South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 3, 2025

South Pointe climbs to No. 1 after Dutch Fork knocked off then-No. 1 Irmo; Berkeley joins the rankings at No. 24

Mike Duprez

Oct 31, 2025; Graniteville, South Carolina, USA; North Augusta wide receiver Isaiah Smith (1) runs the ball during the Midland Valley and North Augusta high school football game at Midland Valley High School. North Augusta won 42-29.
The 2025 South Carolina high school football regular season is complete and there was a major shakeup at the top of the poll after then-No. 4 Dutch Fork toppled then-No. 1 Irmo 28-21. The result cleared the way for South Pointe to ascend to the No. 1 ranking, after it moved to 9-1 with a 70-0 romp over Beaufort.

There is one new team in poll as Berkeley, which improved to 8-2, joined at No. 24.

1. South Pointe (9-1)

Previous rank: 2

Defeated Richland Northeast 70-0; next vs. Beaufort

2. Northwestern (9-1)

Previous rank: 3

Defeated Indian Land 51-13; next idle

3. Dutch Fork (8-1)

Previous rank: 4

Defeated then-No. 1 Irmo 28-21; next idle

4. Irmo (9-1)

Previous rank: 1

Lost 28-21 to then-No. 4 Dutch Fork; next idle

5. Belton-Honea Path (10-0)

Previous rank: 5

Defeated Walhalla 62-7; next vs, Palmetto

6. Loris (10-0)

Previous rank: 6

Defeated Aynor 54-0; next vs. Battery Creek

7. Newberry (10-0)

Previous rank: 7

Defeated Swansa 43-0; next vs. Aynor

8. Sumter (9-1)

Previous rank: 8

Defeated Westwood 52-27; next idle

9. South Florence (9-1)

Previous rank: 9

Defeated Hartsville 51-23; next vs. Darlington

10. James Island (9-1)

Previous rank: 10

Defeated Stall 55-0; next vs. Wando

11. Gray Collegiate Academy (8-2)

Previous rank: 11

Defeated Gilbert 49-0; next vs. Brookland-Cayce

12. North Augusta (9-1)

Previous rank: 12

Defeated Midland Valley 42-29; next vs. Midland Valley

13. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (8-2)

Previous rank: 13

Defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49-13; next vs. Georgetown

14. Stratford (9-1)

Previous rank: 14

Defeated Goose Creek 48-0; next idle

15. Daniel (9-1)

Previous rank: 15

Defeated Greer 33-7; next vs. Dreher

16. Summerville (8-2)

Previous rank: 16

Defeated Fort Dorchester 37-14; vs. West Ashley

17. T.L. Hanna (9-1)

Previous rank: 17

Defeated Greenville 27-24; next idle

18. Dorman (8-2)

Previous rank: 19

Defeated Eastside 49-12; next idle

19. Carolina Forest (9-1)

Previous rank: 20

Defeated Conway 49-0; next idle

20. Woodruff (9-1)

Previous rank: 21

Defeated Union County 43-6; next vs. West-Oak

21. Ridge View (7-3)

Previous rank: 22

Defeated Blythewood 39-7; next bye

22. A.C. Flora (9-1)

Previous rank: 23

Defeated then-No. 18 Camden 40-28; next vs. York

23. James F. Byrnes (7-3)

Previous rank: 25

Defeated Boiling Springs 42-14; next idle

24. Berkeley (8-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Cane Bay 35-7; next idle

25. Abbeville (9-1)

Previous rank: 24

Defeated Ware Shoals 37-16; next vs. McBee

Published
