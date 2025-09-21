High School

South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 21, 2025

Irmo takes over at No. 1 as Dutch Fork falls; Oceanside Collegiate, Daniel and Mountain View Prep joing this week's Top 25

Irmo routed Myrtle Beach to move to 5-0 and take over the No. 1 ranking in the state of South Carolina.
There's a new No. 1 in the South Carolina Top 25 State Rankings this week, after Dutch Fork saw its 24-game winning streak snapped in a 24-20 loss to Oceanside Collegiate Academy. The Silver Foxes slid back to No. 5.

Irmo takes over the top spot. Three new teams - Oceanside Collegiate, Daniel and Mountain View Prep - join the Top 25.

1. Irmo (5-0)

Previous rank: 2

Defeated Myrtle Beach 59-21; next idle

2. South Pointe (4-1)

Previous rank: 3

Defeated A.C. Flora 35-12; next idle

3. Summerville (3-1)

Previous rank: 4

Defeated Chapin 50-14; next vs. Goose Creek

4. Northwestern (4-1)

Previous rank: 5

Defeated Nation Ford 75-21; next vs. Catawba Ridge

5. Dutch Fork (3-1)

Previous rank: 1

Lost 24-20 to Oceanside Collegiate; next idle

6. North Augusta (5-0)

Previous rank: 6

Defeated Gilbert 56-14; next at Gray Collegiate Academy

7. Belton-Honea Path (5-0)

Previous rank: 7

Defeated Palmetto 49-0; next at Chapman

8. Loris (5-0)

Previous rank: 8

Defeated Socastee 50-6; next idle

9. Woodruff (5-0)

Previous rank: 9

Defeated Chesnee 52-17; next at Wren

10. Newberry (5-0)

Previous rank: 11

Defeated Fairfield Central 45-34; next at Saluda

11. James Island (5-0)

Previous rank: 13

Defeated St. James 63-7; next idle

12. Sumter (4-1)

Previous rank: 14

Defeated Spring Valley 54-0; next at Lugoff-Elgin

13. South Florence (4-1)

Previous rank: 16

Defeated Crestwood 42-0; next idle

14. Dorman (3-1)

Previous rank: 17

Defeated Riverside 31-3; next at James F. Byrnes

15. Greenville (3-1)

Previous rank: 18

Defeated Woodmont 28-18; next vs. J.L. Mann

16. Ridge View (2-2)

Previous rank: 19

Idle; next at Westwood

17. White Knoll (4-1)

Previous rank: 20

Defeated Cane Bay 34-10; next at Fort Dorchester

18. Gaffney (2-2)

Previous rank: 21

Defeated Boiling Springs 34-7; next at Spartanburg

19. T.L. Hanna (3-1)

Previous rank: 22

Defeated then-No. 10 Greenwood 22-21; next vs. Mauldin

20. Camden (4-1)

Previous rank: 23

Defeated Richland Northeast 61-15; next

21. Stratford (4-1)

Previous rank: 24

Defeated Colleton County 51-0; next vs. Dreher

22. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (3-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated then-No. 1 Dutch Fork 24-20; next vs. Atlantic Collegiate Academy

23. Daniel (3-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Cljnton 41-33; next vs. Seneca

24. Mountain View Prep (5-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Anderson Cavaliers 51-6; next idle

25. Greenwood (4-1)

Previous rank: 10

Lost 22-21 to then-No. 22 T.L. Hanna; next vs. Hillcrest

Published
