South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 21, 2025
There's a new No. 1 in the South Carolina Top 25 State Rankings this week, after Dutch Fork saw its 24-game winning streak snapped in a 24-20 loss to Oceanside Collegiate Academy. The Silver Foxes slid back to No. 5.
Irmo takes over the top spot. Three new teams - Oceanside Collegiate, Daniel and Mountain View Prep - join the Top 25.
1. Irmo (5-0)
Previous rank: 2
Defeated Myrtle Beach 59-21; next idle
2. South Pointe (4-1)
Previous rank: 3
Defeated A.C. Flora 35-12; next idle
3. Summerville (3-1)
Previous rank: 4
Defeated Chapin 50-14; next vs. Goose Creek
4. Northwestern (4-1)
Previous rank: 5
Defeated Nation Ford 75-21; next vs. Catawba Ridge
5. Dutch Fork (3-1)
Previous rank: 1
Lost 24-20 to Oceanside Collegiate; next idle
6. North Augusta (5-0)
Previous rank: 6
Defeated Gilbert 56-14; next at Gray Collegiate Academy
7. Belton-Honea Path (5-0)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated Palmetto 49-0; next at Chapman
8. Loris (5-0)
Previous rank: 8
Defeated Socastee 50-6; next idle
9. Woodruff (5-0)
Previous rank: 9
Defeated Chesnee 52-17; next at Wren
10. Newberry (5-0)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated Fairfield Central 45-34; next at Saluda
11. James Island (5-0)
Previous rank: 13
Defeated St. James 63-7; next idle
12. Sumter (4-1)
Previous rank: 14
Defeated Spring Valley 54-0; next at Lugoff-Elgin
13. South Florence (4-1)
Previous rank: 16
Defeated Crestwood 42-0; next idle
14. Dorman (3-1)
Previous rank: 17
Defeated Riverside 31-3; next at James F. Byrnes
15. Greenville (3-1)
Previous rank: 18
Defeated Woodmont 28-18; next vs. J.L. Mann
16. Ridge View (2-2)
Previous rank: 19
Idle; next at Westwood
17. White Knoll (4-1)
Previous rank: 20
Defeated Cane Bay 34-10; next at Fort Dorchester
18. Gaffney (2-2)
Previous rank: 21
Defeated Boiling Springs 34-7; next at Spartanburg
19. T.L. Hanna (3-1)
Previous rank: 22
Defeated then-No. 10 Greenwood 22-21; next vs. Mauldin
20. Camden (4-1)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated Richland Northeast 61-15; next
21. Stratford (4-1)
Previous rank: 24
Defeated Colleton County 51-0; next vs. Dreher
22. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (3-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated then-No. 1 Dutch Fork 24-20; next vs. Atlantic Collegiate Academy
23. Daniel (3-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Cljnton 41-33; next vs. Seneca
24. Mountain View Prep (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Anderson Cavaliers 51-6; next idle
25. Greenwood (4-1)
Previous rank: 10
Lost 22-21 to then-No. 22 T.L. Hanna; next vs. Hillcrest