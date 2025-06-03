South Carolina high school softball championships: James F. Byrnes ends Summerville’s 83-game winning streak
Six South Carolina high school softball state championships were decided this week, with one of them ending an epic 83-game winning streak.
James F. Byrnes won a pair of thrillers after Summerville was within one win of claiming its third consecutive state championship.
Here’s a look at what happened.
5-A Division 1
James F. Byrnes defeats Summerville
The Rebels claimed a pair of one-run thrillers after Summerville won the opener 3-0, with South Carolina commit Ansley Bennett throwing a five-hitter.
Byrnes overcame deficits of 5-0 and 6-2 to win 9-8 in Game 2, breaking Summerville’s 83-game winning streak. Garrison Aiken drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home the winning run. Addy Waters was 2-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBIs. Maddie Wiant blasted a three-run homer and Kaylee Hannon also homered.
All told, the Rebels lashed 14 hits off Bennett in 6 2/3 innings. Hannon was the winning pitcher with 5 2/3 innings of relief.
The Rebels won the third and deciding game 5-4 in nine innings with a dramatic finish. Ellanie Yarrell’s sacrifice fly cut the lead to one and then two runs scored on an error, ending the game. Kaylee Hannon got the win with six innings of relief.
Byrnes wound up 30-4 for the season.
5-A Division 2
Catawba Ridge sweeps St. James
Catawba Ridge had the offense humming in 9-6 and 9-1 wins over St. James. Kendra Murray smashed a two-run homer and Sarah Rocheleau had an RBI triple in the opener. Rocheleau was 3-for-4. Murray had three RBIs while Jaidyn Harris was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Abby Allred was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for St. James.
Rocheleau’s grand slam was the highlight in Game 2. Aloni Hughes had a two-run single for the Copperheads and Keira O’Brien tossed a three-hitter.
Catawba Ridge wound up with a 31-2 record.
4-A
Gray Collegiate bounces back, wins title in three games
York opened the series with a 2-1 win but Gray Collegiate responded by winning 4-0 and 5-2 to claim the state championship.
Layla Clayton hurled a five-hitter in Game 1 while Kayla Johnson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to prevail.
Gray Collegiate star Aspen Boulware blasted her 22nd home run of the year and Peyton Hendrix threw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts in Game 2. Hendrix also had a two-run double.
Makenzie Sease pitched four innings of one-hit, Boulware belted her 23rd home run and Maddox Long and Kaley Anderson both drove in a pair of runs.
3-A
Aynor sweeps defending champion Belton-Honea Path
Aynor swept defending champion Belton-Honea Path 2-1 and 5-1 for the Blue Jackets’ second state title in three years.
The Blue Jackets were trailing 1-0 in the fifth inning of Game 1 when Alaina Brown smashed a solo home run. Aynor walked it off in the bottom of the eighth when Hannah Lewis and Alivia Hess lined back-to-back doubles. Maddie Johnson pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Addi Vaughn hurled a six-hitter for BHP.
Hess tossed a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts in Game 2. Lewis and Hess both had two hits and an RBI.
Aynor (29-2) won the fourth state championship in program history.
BHP wound up with a 29-5 record.
2-A
East Clarendon sweeps Saluda
East Clarendon swept Saluda 2-1 and 5-3 for the program’s first state championship since 2017.
Laiklyn Gaskins pitched a three-hitter and survived 11 walks in the opener, to outduel eighth-grade Saluda ace Miller Martin. Zoe Culick’s RBI grounder and a run-scoring single by Gaskins accounted for the runs.
Nyla Jordan had an RBI single for Saluda.
Culick went 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Addison Fleming was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Karen Almarez smashed a two-run homer for Saluda.
Gaskins pitched a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Wolverines finished with an 18-6 record.
Saluda (23-6-1) had the best season in school history.
1-A
Latta sweeps Lewisville for state title
Latta beat Lewisville 3-0 and 5-2 to win the program’s third state championship.
Maddie Berry pitched a dominating two-hitter with 14 strikeouts in Game 1 and the Vikings prevailed despite getting only one hit.
Lewisville pitcher Sarah Owens fired a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and 4 walks. Three errors led to the Latta runs.
Paisley Jackson hurled 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief as the Vikings rallied from a 2-1 deficit in Game 2. Samantha Townsend was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI while Katelyn Johnson had an RBI single.