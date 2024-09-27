Suspension of Gaffney QB Jayvon Gilmore upheld by SCHSL
Gaffney High quarterback Jayvon Gilmore will have to sit out the undefeated Indians’ next two games after the appeal of his suspension was denied by the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL).
The Arkansas commit was ejected in the third quarter of the Indians’ 28-22 overtime win over Boiling Springs on Sept. 20 following an incident on the sidelines. Video on the incident shows scrambling towards the Boiling Springs sideline, during a third quarter play, when he was spun and thrown to the ground during a tackle. Some pushing and shoving took place near the sideline as Gilmore rose to his feet and he can be seen shoving someone before being seperated by one of his teammates. After huddling for several minutes, the officials ejected a Boiling Spring assistant coach and Gilmore.
According to a report in the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, both were suspended two games and Boiling Springs was fined $300.
Gaffney principal Eric Blanton requested that the SCHSL executive committee drop Gilmore’s suspension but that was denied. So was a motion to reduce the suspension to one game.
“We at Gaffney High School feel that is excessive given the nature of the incident,” Blanton told the Herald-Journal.
According to the Herald-Journal, in a letter to the committee read by Blanton to the committee, Gilmore stated, “I deeply regret pushing a Boiling Springs assistant coach and I realize that my behavior was completely inappropriate and unacceptable. In the heat of the moment, I allowed by emotions to get the best of me.”
Gilmore will miss the Indians’ home games with Spartanburg and Eastside. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound senior, who transferred from Ben Lippen School, has completed 71-of-109 passes for 1,001 yards and 13 touchdowns with 2 interceptions this season. He also has a rushing touchdown.
The Indians’ backup quarterback, freshman Hank Davidson, has thrown two passes this season, completing both, for 20 yards. One of those passes was in the Boiling Springs game.
Gaffney opted to go with wide receiver Jamarcus Smith at quarterback for the rest of the Boiling Springs game. The James Madison commit had made history earlier in the game with two 99-yard touchdowns – a reception and a kickoff return.
Smith ran for the winning touchdown in overtime.
Gilmore was 16-of-26 for 195 yards and 3 touchdowns with an interception before his ejection. He also had 22 yards rushing on 7 carries.