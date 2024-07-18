Top 10 returning South Carolina high school quarterbacks heading into 2024 football season
August is approaching rapidly and with it comes the start of the 2024 South Carolina high school football season. Over the coming days and weeks we will take a look at the top returning players at various positions and there is no better place to start than with the quarterbacks.
The quarterback talent in South Carolina is not limited to the names on this list, but below is a snap shot of some of those notable QBs making a buzz on the college recruiting circuit.
A.J. Brand, Senior, Irmo
The Virginia Tech commit had a spectacular junior season as the ultimate dual threat quarterback for the Yellow Jackets. Brand threw for 2,932 yards and 45 touchdowns with just 2 interceptions while completing 72.3 percent of his passes. The three-star prospect ran for 1,113 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 13.3 yards per carry. Brand had his choices of colleges but ultimately picked the Hokies over South Carolina.
Cutter Woods, Senior, Westside
Woods led the state with 3,915 yards passing while completing 69.4 percent of his passes. The South Carolina commit threw 42 touchdown passes against 8 interceptions. Woods also ran for 345 yards and 5 touchdowns as he led Westside to the SCHSL Class 4A state championship.
Henry Rivers, Sophomore, Berkeley
Rivers has been a star from the start and already has an offer from The Citadel. As a freshman, he threw for 2,032 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 55.7 percent of his passes. Rivers ran for 557 yards and 8 touchdowns, making him a significant threat on the ground as well.
Jaden Cummings, Senior, Summerville
Cummings threw for 2,928 yards and 32 touchdowns with 8 interceptions while completing 68.2 percent of his passes. The Dartmouth commit added four rushing touchdowns.
Landon Sharpe, Senior, White Knoll
The 6-foot, 185-pound dual threat threw for 2,702 yards and 30 touchdowns while helping lead White Knoll to the 5-A state championship game. Sharpe also ran for 400 yards and 7 touchdowns as the Timberwolves won a school-record 14 games.
Aiden Manavian, Sophomore, Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Manavian flew out from under the radar during his freshman season. The 6-foot, 185-pounder didn’t become OCA’s starting quarterback until the playoffs. He then proceeded to lead the Landsharks to the 2-A state championship. In the championship game, Manavian completed 31 of 43 passes for 367 yards and 2 touchdowns. Colleges are taking notice. Manavian already has two major college offers.
Cameron McMillon, Junior, Fairfield Central
The Marshall commit has been a starter since his freshman year. McMillon threw for 2,395 yards and 22 touchdowns against 4 interceptions while completing 70 percent of his passes. He also had a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Josiah Oxendine, Junior, transferring
Oxendine was a standout quarterback for Dillon as a sophomore and has picked up seven major college offers. Tennessee, Pitt and Appalachian State are among his suitors. The 6-foot, 185-pounder recently announced on “X” that he is relocating to a different high school for family reasons.
Roper Wentzky, Junior, A.C. Flora
Wentzky led all Class AAAA quarterbacks with 2,694 yards passing as a sophomore. The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder threw 30 touchdown passes with 8 interceptions.
Finley Polk, Senior, Northwestern
The three-star prospect threw for 2,902 yards and 38 touchdowns with 7 interceptions in his junior season. Folk completed 68.4 percent of his passes and had 8 rushing touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound standout has an offer from Georgia Southern.