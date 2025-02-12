Top 25 South Carolina High School Baseball Preseason Baseball Rankings (2/12/2025)
The start of the 2025 South Carolina high school baseball season is just around the corner and so it’s time for our Preseason Top 25 State Rankings.
Realignment has led to significant changes, including the subdivision of Class AAAAA, while some champions find themselves in different classifications.
Each team will include last season’s record.
1. James Island (29-3)
The Trojans were last season’s Class AAAA state champions.
2. Laurens (25-8)
The Raiders dropped a pair of one-run games to James Island in the state championship series.
3. Lexington (27-7)
Lexington won the Class AAAAA state championship and the Wildcats have moved to Class AAAAAA Division 1.
4. Southside Christian (28-7)
The Sabres are moving up to Class AAA after winning the Class A state championship. They return one of the state’s best players in Wake Forest commit Carson Boleman.
5. Catawba Ridge (25-5)
The Copperheads fell to Laurens in the Class AAAA playoffs after winning it all in 2023. They are now in Class AAAAA Division 2.
6. Summerville (23-11)
Summerville was ousted by Ashley Ridge in the Class AAAAA playoffs. The Green Wave will try to run it back with a strong pitching staff.
7. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (24-9)
The 2024 Class AA state champions have moved up to Class AAA.
8. Powdersville (25-10)
The 2024 Class AAA state champions will try to defend their title.
9. Daniel (20-11)
The Lions return all their top pitchers after reaching the Class AAA Upper State championship series. They’re in Class AAAA now.
10. North Myrtle Beach (26-4)
The Chiefs lost some top pitchers from last year’s team that reached the Class AAAAA Lower State championship series. But they still have North Carolina commit Sawyer Smith and Virginia Tech signee C.J. Oxendine in their lineup. The Chiefs are now in Class AAAAA Division 2.
11. Fort Mill (22-8)
The Yellow Jackets have the bulk of last season’s Region 3 5-A champions back for a run at Class AAAAA Division 2 contention.
12. Hanahan (30-5)
The Hawks made it all the way to the Class AAA state championship series, where they fell to Powdersville in three games.
13. Cheraw (20-8)
Cheraw made a nice run in the 2024 Class AA state playoffs with a roster that had just three seniors.
14. Loris (14-11)
The Lions have two college pitchers at the top of their rotation, which should make them a tough out in 2025.
15. Latta (23-12)
The Vikings made it to the 2024 Class A state championship series, where they fell to Southside Christian.
16. Byrnes (20-7)
The Rebels will be competing in Class AAAAA Division 1.
17. Ashley Ridge (10-18)
Yes, the record jumps out at you. But the Red Foxes, incredibly, made it all the way to the Class AAAAA state championship series where they lost two close games to Lexington.
18. Dutch Fork (17-13)
The Silver Foxes were close last year. They swept Fort Mill in the playoffs before losing one-run games to Lexington and Dorman. Clemson commit Ethan Offing leads the way.
19. Dorman (18-15)
The Vikings made a push before their season ended in a 5-2 loss to Lexington.
20. Fox Creek (20-5)
The Predators won 20 games with a roster that had one senior. They should be good again this year.
21. Stratford (11-14)
The Knights were second in their region after a slow start to the season.
22. T.L. Hanna (15-13)
The Yellow Jackets came on strong late in the season and won their region.
23. Lucy Beckham (20-10)
The Bengals' two best pitchers are back for another postseason run.
24. Blythewood (21-9)
The Bengals are coming off a second place finish to Fort Mill in a Region 3 5-A.
25. Lake View (17-5)
The Wild Gators, a perennial contender, dropped a three-game playoffs series to Latta, with the third game going 10 innings.