Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings (10/13/2024)
Week 6 of the 2024 South Carolina football season is history.
There isn’t much change at the top of the poll as the favorites keep winning. But there are some new teams entering the lower end of the poll after some upsets.
Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, after Week 3 of the South Carolina high school football season.
TOP 25 SOURTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. GAFFNEY (5-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: defeated James F. Byrnes 15-9 in OT.
Up next: at Riverside.
2. WESTSIDE (5-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: defeated Emerald 41-17.
Up next: Fountain Inn.
3. DUTCH FORK (6-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: defeated then-No. 23 White Knoll 38-0.
Up next: at Lexington.
4. SUMMERVILLE (7-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: defeated James Island 26-0.
Up next: Ashley Ridge.
5. NORTHWESTERN (7-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: defeated Fort Mill 65-6.
Up next: Rock Hill.
6. IRMO (7-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: defeated then-No. 18 River Bluff 35-14.
Up next: at White Knoll.
7. HAMMOND SCHOOL (7-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: defeated Augusta Christian 51-16.
Up next: at Northwood Academy.
8. MOUNTAINVIEW PREP (6-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: defeated Chapman 27-9.
Up next: Woodruff.
9. SUMTER (7-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: idle.
Up next: Blythewood.
10. MARLBORO COUNTY (7-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: defeated Georgetown 65-16.
Up next: at No. 25 Dillon.
11. DANIEL (4-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: defeated Travelers Rest 54-0.
Up next: at Pickens.
12. SPARTANBURG (4-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: defeated Dorman 23-7.
Up next: No. 23 Boiling Springs.
13. BATESBURG-LEESVILLE (6-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: defeated Ninety-Six 42-14.
Up next: Pelion.
14. ABBEVILLE (4-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: postponed at McCormick
Up next: at Calhoun Falls Charter.
15. HAMPTON COUNTY (6-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Lake Marion 39-7.
Up next: Barnwell.
16. SOUTH POINTE (5-2)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: defeated York 42-0.
Up next: Lancaster
17. BELTON-HONEA PATH (6-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: idle.
Up next: Crescent.
18. LORIS (6-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: defeated Waccamaw 40-14.
Up next: Georgetown.
19. SALUDA (5-0)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: defeated Pelion 56-0.
Up next: at Ninety-Six.
20. HARSTVILLE (5-1-1)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Crestwood 41-7.
Up next: Darlington.
21. FAIRFIELD CENTRAL (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Chester 22-6.
Up next: Eau Claire.
22. PORTER GAUD (7-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated then-No. 24 Northwood Academy 28-12.
Up next: idle.
23. BOILING SPRINGS (4-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Wade Hampton 55-14.
Up next: at No. 12 Spartanburg.
24. RIVER BLUFF (6-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: lost to No. 6 Irmo 35-14
Up next: Chapin.
25. DILLON (5-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Aynor 49-7.
Up next: No. 10 Marlboro County.