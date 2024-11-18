Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings (11/18/2024)
The first round of the South Carolina High School League state playoffs is complete and the South Carolina Independent School Association playoffs have reached the finals.
There wasn’t any movement in the poll as every team won its playoff game.
Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, after the first week of the SCHSL playoffs.
1. Westside (10-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: defeated Lakewood 55-0, first round of the AAAA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. A.C. Flora, second round of the AAAA state playoffs.
2. Dutch Fork (9-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: bye, first round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Boiling Springs, second round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
3. Summerville (10-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: bye, first round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Fort Dorchester, second round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
4. Northwestern (10-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: bye, first round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
Up next: Indian Land, second round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
5. Hammond School (12-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: defeated Augusta Christian 55-7, semifinals of SCISA 4-A state playoffs.
Up next: vs. No. 19 Porter-Gaud, SCISA 4-A state championship game.
6. Irmo (9-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: bye, first round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Chapin, second round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
7. Mountain View Prep (10-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: defeated Carolina 42-0, first round of the AAA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Walhalla, second round of the AAA state playoffs.
8. Sumter (10-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: bye, first round of the AAAAA state Division 1 playoffs.
Up next: Ashley Ridge, second round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
9. Daniel (10-1)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: defeated Dreher 45-14, first round of the AAAA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Richland Northeast, second round of the AAAA state playoffs.
10. Gaffney (8-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: bye, first round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Riverside, second round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
11. Spartanburg (7-2)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: bye, first round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
Up next: vs. James F. Byrnes, second round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
12. Batesburg-Leesville (11-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: defeated Columbia 42-6, first round of the AA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Andrew Jackson, second round of the AA state playoffs.
13. Abbeville (9-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: vs. C.A. Johnson 48-0, first round of the A state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Blackville-Hilda, second round of the A state playoffs.
14. South Pointe (9-2)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: defeated Blue Ridge 77-0, first round of the AAAA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Greer, second round of the AAAA state playoffs.
15. Belton-Honea Path (10-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Southside Christian 63-20, first round of the AAA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Palmetto, second round of the AAA state playoffs.
16. Loris (9-1)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: bye, first round of the AAA state playoffs.
Up next: Hanahan, second round of the AAA state playoffs.
17. Hartsville (9-1-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Beaufort 45-20, first round of the AAAA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Darlington, second round of the AAAA state playoffs.
18. Fairfield Central (10-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: defeated Chesterfield 60-6, first round of the AA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Chesnee, second round of the AA state playoffs.
19. Porter-Gaud (11-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: defeated Northwood Academy 21-7, semifinals of the SCISA 4-A state playoffs.
Up next: vs. No. 5 Hammond, SCISA 4-A state championship game.
20. Dillon (9-2)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: defeated Battery Creek 42-7, first round of the AAA state playoffs.
Up next: at Newberry, second round of the AAA state playoffs.
21. Saluda (9-1)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: defeated Mid-Carolina 42-0, first round of the AA state playoffs.
Up next: at Central, second round of the AA state playoffs.
22. Barnwell (10-1)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: defeated Academic Magnet 42-0, first round of the AA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Timberland, second round of the AA state playoffs.
23. Greenwood (8-2)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: bye, first round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Hillcrest, second round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
24. North Augusta (10-1)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: defeated Airport 56-0, first round of the AAAA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. May River, second round of the AAAA state playoffs.
25. T.L. Hanna (8-2)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: bye, first round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Catawba Ridge, second round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.