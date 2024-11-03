Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings (11/3/2024)
Week 10 of the 2024 South Carolina football season is complete.
There wasn’t a lot of movement at the top of the poll. But three new teams – Greenwood, North Augusta and Seneca – joined the Top 25.
Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, after Week 9 of the South Carolina high school football season.
1. Westside (8-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: defeated Wren 56-34. Winning streak at 22.
Up next: at Southside.
2. Dutch Fork (8-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: defeated River Bluff 41-14.
Up next: vs. No. 5 Irmo.
3. Summerville (10-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: defeated Fort Dorchester 50-21.
Up next: idle.
4. Northwestern (10-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: defeated Indian Land 45-0.
Up next: idle.
5. Irmo (9-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: defeated Chapin 55-21.
Up next: at No. 2 Dutch Fork.
6. Hammond School (10-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: defeated Cardinal Newman 52-21.
Up next: vs. Cardinal Newman, first round of SCISA state playoffs.
7. Mountain View Prep (8-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: idle.
Up next: at Union County.
8. Sumter (9-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: defeated Westwood 65-28.
Up next: at Ridge View.
9. Daniel (8-1)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: defeated Greer 48-21.
Up next: at No. 25 Seneca.
10. Spartanburg (7-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: defeated Riverside 56-20.
Up next: at No. 11 Gaffney.
11. Gaffney (7-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: defeated Wade Hampton 43-0.
Up next: vs. No. 10 Spartanburg.
12. Batesburg-Leesville (9-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: defeated then-No. 17 Saluda 28-7
Up next: at Strom Thurmond.
13. Abbeville (7-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: defeated Ware Shoals 69-6.
Up next: at McCormick.
14. South Pointe (8-2)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: defeated Richland Northeast 56-6.
Up next: idle.
15. Belton-Honea Path (9-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: defeated Walhalla 49-0.
Up next: idle.
16. Loris (8-1)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: defeated Aynor 28-8.
Up next: idle.
17. Hartsville (8-1-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: defeated then-No. 23 South Florence 54-35.
Up next: idle.
18. Fairfield Central (8-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: defeated Columbia 48-0.
Up next: at Mid-Carolina.
19. Porter-Gaud (9-1)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: defeated Laurence Manning Academy
Up next: vs. Heathwood Hall, first round of SCISA playoffs.
20. Dillon (8-2)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: defeated Georgetown 56-0.
Up next: idle.
21. Saluda (7-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: lost 28-7 to No. 12 Batesburg-Leesville.
Up next: vs. No. 2 Dutch Fork.
22. Barnwell (9-1)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: defeated Whale Branch 21-14.
Up next: idle.
23. Greenwood (7-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Hillcrest 38-16
Up next: vs. Mauldin.
24. North Augusta (8-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Midland Valley 45-21.
Up next: vs. Gray Collegiate Academy.
25. Seneca (8-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: idle.
Up next: vs. No. 9 Daniel.