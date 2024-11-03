High School

Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings (11/3/2024)

Greenwood, North Augusta and Seneca join the SC Top 25; the Top 10 shows not change

Greenwood High quarterback Triston Lewis (1) runs by JL Mann defender Wyatt Ward (42) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at JL Mann High in Greenville, S.C. Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024. The Eagles entered the Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings this week at No. 23.
Week 10 of the 2024 South Carolina football season is complete.

There wasn’t a lot of movement at the top of the poll. But three new teams – Greenwood, North Augusta and Seneca – joined the Top 25.

Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, after Week 9 of the South Carolina high school football season.

1. Westside (8-0)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: defeated Wren 56-34. Winning streak at 22.

Up next: at Southside.

2. Dutch Fork (8-0)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: defeated River Bluff 41-14.

Up next: vs. No. 5 Irmo.

3. Summerville (10-0)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: defeated Fort Dorchester 50-21.

Up next: idle.

4. Northwestern (10-0)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: defeated Indian Land 45-0.

Up next: idle.

5. Irmo (9-0)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: defeated Chapin 55-21.

Up next: at No. 2 Dutch Fork.

6. Hammond School (10-0)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: defeated Cardinal Newman 52-21.

Up next: vs. Cardinal Newman, first round of SCISA state playoffs.

7. Mountain View Prep (8-0)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: idle.

Up next: at Union County.

8. Sumter (9-0)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: defeated Westwood 65-28.

Up next: at Ridge View.

9. Daniel (8-1)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: defeated Greer 48-21.

Up next: at No. 25 Seneca.

10. Spartanburg (7-1)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: defeated Riverside 56-20.

Up next: at No. 11 Gaffney.

11. Gaffney (7-1)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: defeated Wade Hampton 43-0.

Up next: vs. No. 10 Spartanburg.

12. Batesburg-Leesville (9-0)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: defeated then-No. 17 Saluda 28-7

Up next: at Strom Thurmond.

13. Abbeville (7-1)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: defeated Ware Shoals 69-6.

Up next: at McCormick.

14. South Pointe (8-2)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: defeated Richland Northeast 56-6.

Up next: idle.

15. Belton-Honea Path (9-1)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: defeated Walhalla 49-0.

Up next: idle.

16. Loris (8-1)

Previous rank: 16

Last week: defeated Aynor 28-8.

Up next: idle.

17. Hartsville (8-1-1)

Previous rank: 18

Last week: defeated then-No. 23 South Florence 54-35.

Up next: idle.

18. Fairfield Central (8-1)

 Previous rank: 19

Last week: defeated Columbia 48-0.

Up next: at Mid-Carolina.

19. Porter-Gaud (9-1)

Previous rank: 20

Last week: defeated Laurence Manning Academy

Up next: vs. Heathwood Hall, first round of SCISA playoffs.

20. Dillon (8-2)

Previous rank: 21

Last week: defeated Georgetown 56-0.

Up next: idle.

21. Saluda (7-1)

Previous rank: 17

Last week: lost 28-7 to No. 12 Batesburg-Leesville.

Up next: vs. No. 2 Dutch Fork.

22. Barnwell (9-1)

Previous rank: 24

Last week: defeated Whale Branch 21-14.

Up next: idle.

23. Greenwood (7-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: defeated Hillcrest 38-16

Up next: vs. Mauldin.

24. North Augusta (8-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: defeated Midland Valley 45-21.

Up next: vs. Gray Collegiate Academy.

25. Seneca (8-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: idle.

Up next: vs. No. 9 Daniel.

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

