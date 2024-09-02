High School

Top 25 South Carolina high school football rankings (9/2/2024)

Gaffney's Jayvon Gilmore (8) passes the ball during a game against JL Mann on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
Gaffney's Jayvon Gilmore (8) passes the ball during a game against JL Mann on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / McKenzie Lange/ Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 1 of the 2024 South Carolina football season is in the books and our first top 25 poll is ready to go.

Gaffney, the top-ranked team, overcame J.L. Mann in an Upper State showdown and Dutch Fork successfully opened its quest for a three-peat in Class AAAAA.

Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, after Week 1 of the South Carolina high school football season.

1. Gaffney (1-0)

Previous Rank: 1

Last week: defeated J.L. Mann 42-40.

The Indians open their 2024 season on Friday at home against J.L. Mann, which routed Midland Valley 50-0 last week.

2. Westside (1-0)

Previous Rank: 2

Last week: idle.

Westside travels to No. 10 T.L. Hanna in an early-season showdown.

3. Dutch Fork (1-0)

Previous Rank: 3

Last week: defeated Spartanburg 24-7.

The Silver Foxes visit Ridge View after opening the season with a solid victory on the road at Spartanburg.

4. Summerville (2-0)

Previous Rank: 4

Last week: defeated then-No. 6 South Florence 45-20.

After an impressive rout of the Bruins, Summerville takes the short trip to Berkeley.

5. Daniel (2-0)

Previous Rank: 5

Last week: defeated Stratford 52-36.

The Lions face a tough test at J.L. Mann, which nearly toppled No. 1 Gaffney last week.

6. Northwestern (2-0)

Previous Rank: 7

Last week: defeated Ridge View 45-27.

Northwestern, led by quarterback Finley Polk, continues to excel on offense. The Trojans host South Florence on Friday.

7. Irmo (2-0)

Previous Rank: 8

Last week: defeated then-No. 21 Byrnes 35-27. 

Byrnes was a test for the Yellow Jackets and they passed with quarterback A.J. Brand again setting the pace for a prolific offense. Irmo heads to North Carolina to play Charlott-area power Butler.

8. Hammond School (2-0)

Previous Rank: 10

Last week: beat Pinewood Prep 48-14.

The Skyhawks keep on rolling and they host Porter-Gaud on Friday.

9. Dillon (2-0)

Previous Rank: 11

Last week: defeated Socastee 27-7.

It’s two and a row for Jamarion Fling and the Wildcats. They are on the road at Wilson this week.

10. T.L. Hanna (1-0)

Previous Rank: 14

Last week: idle.

The showdown with Westside is this week.

11. Belton-Honea Path (2-0)

Previous Rank: 15

Last week: defeated Greer 37-7.

It’s smooth sailing so far for the Bears, who host Laurens this Friday.

12. Mountain View Prep (2-0)

Previous Rank: 14

Last week: defeated Southside Christian 49-7.

The Stars continued their powerful beginning with another runaway win. Up next is St. Joseph’s Catholic.

13. Abbeville (2-0)

Previous Rank: 17

Last week: defeated Powdersville 53-43.

The Panthers had an offensive shootout last week. There could be more of the same when they host Batesburg-Leesville (a 50-0 winner last week) on Friday.

14. Sumter (2-0)

Previous Rank: 18

Last week: defeated White Knoll 43-40 in overtime.

The Gamecocks rallied from a 33-13 halftime deficit to score a dramatic victory on the road at 2023 Class AAAAA runner-up White Knoll. Up next is a home game with Myrtle Beach.

15. Hampton County (2-0)

Previous Rank: 17

Last week: defeated Allendale-Fairfax 33-0.

The Hurricanes play the first of four straight road games on Friday at Silver Bluff.

16. Malboro County (1-0)

Previous Rank: 20

Last week: defeated Cheraw 52-7.

The Bulldogs, dominant in their first two games, take a short trip across the border to play rival Scotland County.

17. South Pointe (1-1)

Previous Rank: 21

Last week: defeated Rock Hill 49-3.

The Stallions responded nicely from a one-point loss to Spartanburg by rolling over Rock Hill. Up next is a road game at Ballantyne Ridge, a first-year school in Charlotte.

18. Bluffton (2-0)

Previous Rank: 25

Last week: defeated Andrew Jackson 35-13.

The Bobcats play at cross-border opponent Savannah Country. Looming is a Sept. 13 game with Hampton County.

19. Loris (2-0)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Last week: defeated Conway 39-0.

The Class AAA Lions overwhelmed a Class AAAAA county rival and have outscored their two opponents by a combined 103-0. They host cross-border rival South Columbus on Friday.

20. Lexington (2-0)

Previous Rank: 24

Last week: defeated North Augusta 20-19.

After a close call, the Wildcats play at Midland Valley on Friday.

21. Spartanburg (1-1)

Previous Rank: 13

Last week: lost to Dutch Fork 24-7.

The Vikings will try to rebound at Broome.

22. Fort Dorchester (2-0)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Last week: defeated Goose Creek 21-20.

The Patriots, after winning another close one, host Stratford on Friday.

23. White Knoll (1-1)

Previous Rank: 9

Last week: defeated by Sumter 43-40 in overtime.

The Timberwolves will try to put last week behind them on Friday at Brookland-Cayce.

24. Chapin (2-0)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Last week: defeated A.C. Flora 62-21.

It looks like the Eagles are really taking flight behind a hjgh-octane offense. They travel to Spring Valley this week.

25. Barnwell (2-0)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Last week: defeated Williston-Elko 41-0.

The War Horses are off to a great start, having toppled Blackville-Hilda and racing past Williston-Elko. They play host to Bishop England this week.

