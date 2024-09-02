Top 25 South Carolina high school football rankings (9/2/2024)
Week 1 of the 2024 South Carolina football season is in the books and our first top 25 poll is ready to go.
Gaffney, the top-ranked team, overcame J.L. Mann in an Upper State showdown and Dutch Fork successfully opened its quest for a three-peat in Class AAAAA.
Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, after Week 1 of the South Carolina high school football season.
1. Gaffney (1-0)
Previous Rank: 1
Last week: defeated J.L. Mann 42-40.
2. Westside (1-0)
Previous Rank: 2
Last week: idle.
Westside travels to No. 10 T.L. Hanna in an early-season showdown.
3. Dutch Fork (1-0)
Previous Rank: 3
Last week: defeated Spartanburg 24-7.
The Silver Foxes visit Ridge View after opening the season with a solid victory on the road at Spartanburg.
4. Summerville (2-0)
Previous Rank: 4
Last week: defeated then-No. 6 South Florence 45-20.
After an impressive rout of the Bruins, Summerville takes the short trip to Berkeley.
5. Daniel (2-0)
Previous Rank: 5
Last week: defeated Stratford 52-36.
The Lions face a tough test at J.L. Mann, which nearly toppled No. 1 Gaffney last week.
6. Northwestern (2-0)
Previous Rank: 7
Last week: defeated Ridge View 45-27.
Northwestern, led by quarterback Finley Polk, continues to excel on offense. The Trojans host South Florence on Friday.
7. Irmo (2-0)
Previous Rank: 8
Last week: defeated then-No. 21 Byrnes 35-27.
Byrnes was a test for the Yellow Jackets and they passed with quarterback A.J. Brand again setting the pace for a prolific offense. Irmo heads to North Carolina to play Charlott-area power Butler.
8. Hammond School (2-0)
Previous Rank: 10
Last week: beat Pinewood Prep 48-14.
The Skyhawks keep on rolling and they host Porter-Gaud on Friday.
9. Dillon (2-0)
Previous Rank: 11
Last week: defeated Socastee 27-7.
It’s two and a row for Jamarion Fling and the Wildcats. They are on the road at Wilson this week.
10. T.L. Hanna (1-0)
Previous Rank: 14
Last week: idle.
The showdown with Westside is this week.
11. Belton-Honea Path (2-0)
Previous Rank: 15
Last week: defeated Greer 37-7.
It’s smooth sailing so far for the Bears, who host Laurens this Friday.
12. Mountain View Prep (2-0)
Previous Rank: 14
Last week: defeated Southside Christian 49-7.
The Stars continued their powerful beginning with another runaway win. Up next is St. Joseph’s Catholic.
13. Abbeville (2-0)
Previous Rank: 17
Last week: defeated Powdersville 53-43.
The Panthers had an offensive shootout last week. There could be more of the same when they host Batesburg-Leesville (a 50-0 winner last week) on Friday.
14. Sumter (2-0)
Previous Rank: 18
Last week: defeated White Knoll 43-40 in overtime.
The Gamecocks rallied from a 33-13 halftime deficit to score a dramatic victory on the road at 2023 Class AAAAA runner-up White Knoll. Up next is a home game with Myrtle Beach.
15. Hampton County (2-0)
Previous Rank: 17
Last week: defeated Allendale-Fairfax 33-0.
The Hurricanes play the first of four straight road games on Friday at Silver Bluff.
16. Malboro County (1-0)
Previous Rank: 20
Last week: defeated Cheraw 52-7.
The Bulldogs, dominant in their first two games, take a short trip across the border to play rival Scotland County.
17. South Pointe (1-1)
Previous Rank: 21
Last week: defeated Rock Hill 49-3.
The Stallions responded nicely from a one-point loss to Spartanburg by rolling over Rock Hill. Up next is a road game at Ballantyne Ridge, a first-year school in Charlotte.
18. Bluffton (2-0)
Previous Rank: 25
Last week: defeated Andrew Jackson 35-13.
The Bobcats play at cross-border opponent Savannah Country. Looming is a Sept. 13 game with Hampton County.
19. Loris (2-0)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Conway 39-0.
The Class AAA Lions overwhelmed a Class AAAAA county rival and have outscored their two opponents by a combined 103-0. They host cross-border rival South Columbus on Friday.
20. Lexington (2-0)
Previous Rank: 24
Last week: defeated North Augusta 20-19.
After a close call, the Wildcats play at Midland Valley on Friday.
21. Spartanburg (1-1)
Previous Rank: 13
Last week: lost to Dutch Fork 24-7.
The Vikings will try to rebound at Broome.
22. Fort Dorchester (2-0)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Goose Creek 21-20.
The Patriots, after winning another close one, host Stratford on Friday.
23. White Knoll (1-1)
Previous Rank: 9
Last week: defeated by Sumter 43-40 in overtime.
The Timberwolves will try to put last week behind them on Friday at Brookland-Cayce.
24. Chapin (2-0)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated A.C. Flora 62-21.
It looks like the Eagles are really taking flight behind a hjgh-octane offense. They travel to Spring Valley this week.
25. Barnwell (2-0)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Williston-Elko 41-0.
The War Horses are off to a great start, having toppled Blackville-Hilda and racing past Williston-Elko. They play host to Bishop England this week.