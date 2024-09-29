Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings (9/29/2024)
Week 5 of the 2024 South Carolina football season is history, sort of. Actually, several games, including No. 1 Gaffney vs. No. 13 Spartanburg have been postponed until Monday, due to the weather impact from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, but our weekly Top 25 rankings march on regardless. The games that were moved into this week will be factored in next week's poll, along with this week's scheduled games.
The favorites kept winning, in the games that were plays, so there was no movement at all among the Top 11 teams. Two teams, No. 22 Dillon and No. 23 Loris suffered losses and dropped from No. 15 and No. 12, respectively. This week's rankings also feature two new teams, No. 24 Saluda and No. 25 Hartsville.
Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, after Week 5 of the South Carolina high school football season.
TOP 25 SOURTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. GAFFNEY (4-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: No. 13 Spartanburg in an Upper State showdown postponed to Monday.
Up next: Eastside.
2. WESTSIDE (4-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: game with Weddington (N.C.) was cancelled.
Up next: Southside.
3. DUTCH FORK (4-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: idle.
Up next: at No. 21 Chapin.
4. SUMMERVILLE (5-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: defeated Goose Creek 43-21.
Up next: Stall.
5. NORTHWESTERN (5-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: defeated Catawba Ridge 59-17.
Up next: at Clover.
6. IRMO (5-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: idle.
Up next: at No. 18 Lexington.
7. HAMMOND SCHOOL
Previous rank: 7
Last week: game with Northwood Academy postponed to Oct. 18
Up next: Laurence Manning Academy.
8. MOUNTAINVIEW PREP (5-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: idle.
Up next: at Union County.
9. SUMTER (6-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Lugoff-Elgin 42-7.
Up next: at West Florence.
10. MARLBORO COUNTY (5-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: idle.
Up next: Aynor.
11. DANIEL (3-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: game with Seneca postponed to Monday.
Up next: at Berea.
12. SPARTANBURG (3-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: game at Gaffney postponed to Monday.
Up next: Wade Hampton.
13. WHITE KNOLL (4-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: defeated Fort Dorchester 38-0.
Up next: at River Bluff.
14. BATESBURG-LEESVILLE (5-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: defeated Mid-Carolina 48-0.
Up next: at Strom Thurmond.
15. DILLON (4-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: idle
Up next: at No. 18 Loris.
16. ABBEVILLE (3-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: idle
Up next: at McCormick.
17. HAMPTON COUNTY (4-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: game with Christ Church Episcopal canceled.
Up next: at Edisto.
18. BELTON-HONEA PATH (5-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: defeated Chapman 42-7.
Up next: West-Oak.
19. LEIXINGTON (4-1)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: defeated Laurens 29-0.
Up next: No. 6 Irmo.
20. SOUTH POINTE (3-2)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: idle.
Up next: Camden.
21. RICHLAND NORTHEAST (6-0)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: defeated Lancaster 19-6.
Up next: at Dreher.
22. DILLON (4-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: idle.
Up next: at No. 23 Loris.
23. LORIS (4-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: lost 14-13 to Socastee.
Up next: No. 22 Dillon.
24. SALUDA (4-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: lost 14-13 to Socastee.
Up next: No. 22 Dillon.
25. HARSTVILLE (3-1-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Wilson 49-6.
Up next: Lower Richland.