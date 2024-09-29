High School

Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings (9/29/2024)

Six of last week's Top 10 teams were idle or had their games postponed or canceled; Saluda and Hartsville each enter the Top 25

Gary Adornato

Undefeated Saluda was idle last week, but still earned a promotion into the Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings at No. 24.
Week 5 of the 2024 South Carolina football season is history, sort of. Actually, several games, including No. 1 Gaffney vs. No. 13 Spartanburg have been postponed until Monday, due to the weather impact from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, but our weekly Top 25 rankings march on regardless. The games that were moved into this week will be factored in next week's poll, along with this week's scheduled games.

The favorites kept winning, in the games that were plays, so there was no movement at all among the Top 11 teams. Two teams, No. 22 Dillon and No. 23 Loris suffered losses and dropped from No. 15 and No. 12, respectively. This week's rankings also feature two new teams, No. 24 Saluda and No. 25 Hartsville.

Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, after Week 5 of the South Carolina high school football season.

TOP 25 SOURTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

1. GAFFNEY (4-0)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: No. 13 Spartanburg in an Upper State showdown postponed to Monday.

Up next: Eastside.

2. WESTSIDE (4-0)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: game with Weddington (N.C.) was cancelled.

Up next: Southside.

3. DUTCH FORK (4-0)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: idle.

Up next: at No. 21 Chapin.

4. SUMMERVILLE (5-0)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: defeated Goose Creek 43-21.

Up next: Stall.

5. NORTHWESTERN (5-0)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: defeated Catawba Ridge 59-17.

Up next: at Clover.

6. IRMO (5-0)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: idle.

Up next: at No. 18 Lexington.

7. HAMMOND SCHOOL

Previous rank: 7

Last week: game with Northwood Academy postponed to Oct. 18

Up next: Laurence Manning Academy.

8. MOUNTAINVIEW PREP (5-0)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: idle.

Up next: at Union County.

9. SUMTER (6-0)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Lugoff-Elgin 42-7.

Up next: at West Florence.

10. MARLBORO COUNTY (5-0)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: idle.

Up next: Aynor.

11. DANIEL (3-1)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: game with Seneca postponed to Monday.

Up next: at Berea.

12. SPARTANBURG (3-1)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: game at Gaffney postponed to Monday.

Up next: Wade Hampton.

13. WHITE KNOLL (4-1)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: defeated Fort Dorchester 38-0.

Up next: at River Bluff.

14. BATESBURG-LEESVILLE (5-0)

Previous rank: 16

Last week: defeated Mid-Carolina 48-0.

Up next: at Strom Thurmond.

15. DILLON (4-1)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: idle

Up next: at No. 18 Loris.

16. ABBEVILLE (3-1)

Previous rank: 17

Last week: idle

Up next: at McCormick.

17. HAMPTON COUNTY (4-1)

Previous rank: 17

Last week: game with Christ Church Episcopal canceled.

Up next: at Edisto.

18. BELTON-HONEA PATH (5-1)

Previous rank: 19

Last week: defeated Chapman 42-7.

Up next: West-Oak.

19. LEIXINGTON (4-1)

Previous rank: 20

Last week: defeated Laurens 29-0.

Up next: No. 6 Irmo.

20. SOUTH POINTE (3-2)

Previous rank: 21

Last week: idle. 

Up next: Camden.

21. RICHLAND NORTHEAST (6-0)

Previous rank: 24

Last week: defeated Lancaster 19-6.

Up next: at Dreher.

22. DILLON (4-1)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: idle.

Up next: at No. 23 Loris.

23. LORIS (4-1)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: lost 14-13 to Socastee.

Up next: No. 22 Dillon.

24. SALUDA (4-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: lost 14-13 to Socastee.

Up next: No. 22 Dillon.

25. HARSTVILLE (3-1-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: defeated Wilson 49-6.

Up next: Lower Richland.

GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

