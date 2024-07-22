Top returning South Carolina high school football defensive backs for 2024
The start of the 2024 high school football season is approaching in South Carolina. Over the coming days and weeks leading up to the season we will be looking at the top returning players at various positions. In this edition, we’re going to look at defensive backs. Who are the ball-hawkers?
There are plenty of good defensive backs in the Palmetto state not limited to the names on this list. Below is a look at some of them who are drawing the attention of college recruiters.
Zeke Marshall, Senior, Westside
Marshall hauled in nine interceptions for the 4-A state champions. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound free safety broke up 6 passes and made 53 tackles. Marshall has offers from six colleges, including Virginia Tech, Appalachian State and East Carolina.
Elgin Sessions, Senior, Dutch Fork
The West Virginia commit had 2 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, 39 tackles and 4 forced fumbles last season for the Silver Foxes as they won the 5-A state championship. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has 16 college offers.
Tremaine Davis Jr., Senior, Daniel
Davis recorded 6 interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns, and broke up 6 passes for the 3-A state champions. The 5-foot-9, 150-pounder had 44 tackles. Davis has a college offer from Johnson C. Smith.
Romani Bruton, Senior, J.L. Mann
The 6-foot, 170-pounder had 5 interceptions, broke up 3 passes and made 27 tackles for Greenville last season. Bruton, who has college offers from Georgia Southern and Marshall, has since transferred to J.L. Mann.
Jordan Strong, Junior, Lewisville
Strong had a standout sophomore season with 7 interceptions and 45 tackles. The 5-foot-8, 150-pounder plays four sports for the Lions.
Jayden Jenkins, Junior, Palmetto
Jenkins had 5 interceptions with 130 return yards as a sophomore. He also broke up 5 passes and made 32 tackles.
Caleb Geronomi, Junior, White Knoll
The 6-foot, 160-pounder had an excellent sophomore season while helping lead the Timberwolves to the 5-A state championship game. Geronomi had 5 interceptions, 5 pass breakups and 45 tackles.
Tajeh Watson-Martin, Sophomore, Belton-Honea Path
Watson-Martin had a sensational freshman season with 6 interceptions, 10 pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 57 tackles.
Jonathan Goswick, Senior, Socastee
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder is an all-around performer for the Braves on defense, offense and special teams. Goswick had 5 interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and 51 tackles last season.
Jordan Joe, Senior, North Central
Joe hauled in 7 interceptions, returning them for 139 yards, and had 51 tackles in his sophomore season.