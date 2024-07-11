Top returning South Carolina high school quarterbacks heading into 2024 football season
South Carolina high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 21-23 and the Palmetto State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Southeast United States.
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from South Carolina. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Palmetto State.
The following is a list of top returning South Carolina quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season.
Cutter Woods, Westside: The South Carolina commitment was sensational in leading Westside to the 4A state championship last season. Woods threw for 3,915 yards – which led the state - and 42 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He also had 345 yards and five touchdowns rushing on the ground.
Trevor Kalisz, Ashley Ridge: Kalisz passed for 2,989 yards and 28 touchdowns with 12 interceptions for the Swamp Foxes as a sophomore. The 5-foot-11, 198-pound signal caller also had three rushing touchdowns.
Henry Rivers, Berkeley: Rivers got off to a great start in his high school career by throwing for 2,302 yards and 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He also rushed for 557 yards and eight touchdowns.
Landon Sharpe, White Knoll: Sharpe threw for 2,521 yards and 29 touchdowns against just five interceptions while helping lead White Knoll to the 5A state championship game. He also had 372 yards and six touchdowns rushing on the ground.
Jaden Cummings, Summerville: Cummings is positioning himself to be one of the best in 2024. The 6-foot, 185-pounder threw for 2,998 yards and 32 touchdowns against just a mere four interceptions with a completion percentage of 68.4 percent.
Ethan Offing, Dutch Fork: Offing threw for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns with six interceptions. In addition, the 6-foot, 170-pounder ran for 412 yards and three touchdowns.
A.J. Brand, Irmo: The dual-threat junior signal caller put up some video game numbers while leading the Yellow Jackets to the 4A state semifinals. Brand, who has committed to South Carolina, threw for 2,932 yards and 45 touchdowns with just two interceptions. On the ground, he ran for 1,113 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 13.3 yards a carry.
Will Watson, Pinewood Prep: Watson is a dual-threat quarterback coming off a solid sophomore season. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound quarterback threw for 1,199 yards and 19 touchdowns with just three interceptions. On the ground he had 872 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Finley Polk, Northwestern: Polk threw for 2,902 yards and 38 touchdowns against just seven interceptions with a completion rate of 68.4 percent. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder also had eight rushing touchdowns on the ground.
Tony O’Banner, Thomas Heyward Academy: The 6-foot, 210-pound quarterback put up huge numbers in 2023 with 2,369 yards and 37 touchdowns. O’Banner also threw for 981 yards and six touchdowns.
Jayvon Gilmore, Gaffney: The 2026 prospect wowed folks last season with his arm and numbers he put up. As a sophomore at Ben Lippen last season, Gilmore completed 118-of-226 passes for 1,767 yards, 22 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. On the ground, the 6-foot-6, 190-pound passer rushed for 112 yards on 48 carries.
