Vote: South Carolina high school football Player of the Week (10/7/2024)
It was a lighter week than usual as several games were postponed in the aftermath, but the games that were played still produced a lot of big performances. We highlighted some the best in this week's nominees of South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Leshawn Stuckey of Banneker.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Maurice Anderson, Dutch Fork
Anderson ran for five touchdowns – all in the first half – as the undefeated Silver Foxes crushed Chapin 63-10. The 6-foot, 206-pound senior had 8 carries for 65 yards and caught 2 passes for 20 yards.
Khalid Sherman, Loris
Sherman ran for a pair of touchdowns, made six tackles and blocked a punt as the Lions beat Dillon for the first time since 1968.
Cam McMillon, South Pointe
The Stallions’ quarterback was 13-of-16 for 329 yards and 2 touchdowns with no turnovers in a 64-0 trouncing of Camden.
Ahmad Johnson, Swansea
Johnson intercepted two passes and returned a kickoff for a touchdown as Swansea overcame Keenan 44-38.
Tyrell Foxworth, Lake View
Foxworth ran for 223 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Lake View’s 30-7 victory over Hannah-Pamplico.
Aeden McCarthy, Bluffton
The Bobcats’ quarterback was 13-of-21 for 239 yards and 5 touchdowns with no turnovers in a 42-35 victory over Beaufort. McCarthy also had 93 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Derrick Smalls, Battery Creek
Smalls was a special teams ace for the Dolphins, returning two punts for touchdowns in a 47-14 win over North Charleston. Smalls had three touchdowns altogether.
Brandon Nance, Dixie
The junior tailback ran for 214 yards and 4 touchdowns as the undefeated Hornets pulled away for a 40-6 win over Calhoun Falls.
Finley Polk, Northwestern
The Trojans’ dual-threat quarterback accounted for seven touchdowns as his team stayed undefeated with a 57-23 trouncing of Clover.
Jaryn Fox, Carolina Forest
Fox, a junior tailback, ran 22 times for 229 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Panthers’ 37-3 victory over Socastee.