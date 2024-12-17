Vote: South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week (12/16/2024)
The South Carolina High School League football season is now complete and what a season it was, capped by a spectacular weekend of state championship games.
In our final South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week poll, he highlight the top performers from the state championship games.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Oliver Marett of Belton-Honea Path.
Here are the nominees. Voting closes Dec. 22 at 11:59 p.m.
Boykin Bickley, Dutch Fork
The 6-foot-2 senior wide receiver caught 7 passes for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns to help the Silver Foxes win their third straight state championship.
Messiah Jackson, South Florence
Jackson closed out the 2024 season in grand fashion. The junior quarterback was 9-of-11 for 147 yards and 3 touchdowns, along with 2 rushing touchdowns in the Bruins’ Class AAAA state championship win over previously undefeated Westside. Jackson also had a 42-yard punt.
Aiden Manavian, Oceanside Collegiate Academy
The sophomore quarterback was brilliant again, completing 21-of-26 passes for 326 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Landsharks beat Belton-Honea Path 35-17 to win the Class AAA state championship.
Finley Polk, Northwestern
The senior quarterback concluded his high school career in brilliant fashion, completing 33-of-39 pssses for 427 yards and 4 touchdowns. Polk has signed with Gardner-Webb.
Damarcus Leach, Abbeville
The South Carolina signee ran for two touchdowns, threw for one, and had an 81-yard interception return to set up another as the Panthers won the school’s 13th state championship.
Tushawan Richardson, Clinton
Richardson ran 7 times for 95 yards and a touchdown to go along with a 38-yard touchdown pass as the Red Devils won the Class AA state championship.
Matthew Fish, Northwestern
Fish kicked two field goals, including the game-winning 27-yarder, was 4-for-4 on extra points and had 4 touchbacks on 6 kickoffs.
Cutter Woods, Westside
The Rams fell by one point to South Florence even as quarterback Cutter Woods was having a game for the ages. Woods was 11-of-19 for 441 yards and 6 touchdowns. The South Carolina signee averaged 37.3 yards per completion.
Jayden Sellers, South Florence
Sellers caught 7 passes for 128 yards and 3 touchdowns in his final high school game.
A.J. Brand, Irmo
The Virginia Tech-bound quarterback was 12-of-17 for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns while running 21 times for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Maurice Anderson, Dutch Fork
Anderson ran 16 times for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also caught 2 passes for 31 yards.