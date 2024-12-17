High School

Vote: South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week (12/16/2024)

In our final poll of the 2024 South Carolina high school football season, we highlight the top performers from state championship weekend

Mike Duprez

Northwestern quarterback Finley Polk celebrates after passing for 427 yards and 4 TDs in his team's state championship victory.
The South Carolina High School League football season is now complete and what a season it was, capped by a spectacular weekend of state championship games.

In our final South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week poll, he highlight the top performers from the state championship games.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Oliver Marett of Belton-Honea Path.

Here are the nominees. Voting closes Dec. 22 at 11:59 p.m.

Boykin Bickley, Dutch Fork

The 6-foot-2 senior wide receiver caught 7 passes for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns to help the Silver Foxes win their third straight state championship.

Messiah Jackson, South Florence

Jackson closed out the 2024 season in grand fashion. The junior quarterback was 9-of-11 for 147 yards and 3 touchdowns, along with 2 rushing touchdowns in the Bruins’ Class AAAA state championship win over previously undefeated Westside. Jackson also had a 42-yard punt.

Aiden Manavian, Oceanside Collegiate Academy

The sophomore quarterback was brilliant again, completing 21-of-26 passes for 326 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Landsharks beat Belton-Honea Path 35-17 to win the Class AAA state championship.

Finley Polk, Northwestern

The senior quarterback concluded his high school career in brilliant fashion, completing 33-of-39 pssses for 427 yards and 4 touchdowns. Polk has signed with Gardner-Webb.

Damarcus Leach, Abbeville

The South Carolina signee ran for two touchdowns, threw for one, and had an 81-yard interception return to set up another as the Panthers won the school’s 13th state championship.

Tushawan Richardson, Clinton

Richardson ran 7 times for 95 yards and a touchdown to go along with a 38-yard touchdown pass as the Red Devils won the Class AA state championship.

Matthew Fish, Northwestern

Fish kicked two field goals, including the game-winning 27-yarder, was 4-for-4 on extra points and had 4 touchbacks on 6 kickoffs.

Cutter Woods, Westside

The Rams fell by one point to South Florence even as quarterback Cutter Woods was having a game for the ages. Woods was 11-of-19 for 441 yards and 6 touchdowns. The South Carolina signee averaged 37.3 yards per completion.

Jayden Sellers, South Florence

Sellers caught 7 passes for 128 yards and 3 touchdowns in his final high school game.

A.J. Brand, Irmo

The Virginia Tech-bound quarterback was 12-of-17 for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns while running 21 times for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Maurice Anderson, Dutch Fork

Anderson ran 16 times for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also caught 2 passes for 31 yards.

MIKE DUPREZ

