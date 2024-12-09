Vote: South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week (12/9/2024)

High School

The South Carolina High School League state playoffs have gone through the semifinal round and there have been plenty of standout performances.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Khalid Sherman of Loris.

Here are this week's nominations. Voting ends on Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Armoni Weaver, Westside

Weaver’s fingerprints were all over the Rams’ semifinal victory over South Pointe. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound receiver caught a 30-yard touchdown pass, had a 50-yard reception to set up another score and returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown. Weaver also made four tackles.

Ethan Offing, Dutch Fork

Elite performances are a regular thing for this dual threat quarterback. The Clemson baseball commit was 15-of-21 for 267 yards and 2 touchdowns against Spartanburg. Offing also ran 14 times for 93 yards and a touchdown.

A.J. Brand, Irmo

The Virginia Tech commit was all over the Yellow Jackets’ semifinal win over White Knoll and he needed to be in a 29-25 game. Brand ran 22 times for 214 yards and 3 touchdowns while completing 7-of-9 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Tre Leonard, South Florence

On a night when other offensive weapons were limited, Leonard led the way by rushing for 199 yards and a touchdown as the Bruins rallied from a 20-0 deficit to beat North Augusta 27-20.

Marquise Henderson, Belton-Honea Path

The Clemson-bound star had one of his best games of the season on the biggest stage. Henderson ran 21 times for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns and caught 4 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. He also had returned a fumble for a touchdown and made a pair of tackles on defense.

Caden Ramsey, Cross

Ramsey turned in one of the state’s best performances all season. The 6-foot-5 junior intercepted three passes, returning one of them 99 yards for a touchdown. He also recovered a fumble and made eight tackles. On offense, Ramsey had a rushing touchdown and caught 4 passes for 63 yards. He also had a 44-yard kickoff return.

Jayven Williams, Summerville

Williams, a sophomore running back, had 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 20 carries as the Green Wave routed Sumter 35-6.

Aiden Manavian, Oceanside Collegiate Academy

The sophomore quarterback was sensational as the Landsharks rolled to a 42-7 win over Florence. Manavian was 21-of-28 for 327 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Tushawan Richardson, Clinton

The Red Devil’s quarterback had 103 yards and 2 touchdowns on 7 carries and threw a pair of touchdown passes to spark his team past Fairfield Central.

Oliver Marett, Belton-Honea Path

It takes blockers to pave the way for playmakers. And the 6-foot-7, 295-pound Marett did just that for the Bears. He has a college offer from Erskine.

