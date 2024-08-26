Vote: South Carolina high school football Player of the Week (8/26/2024)
The 2024 South Carolina high school season kicked off Friday night across the state in what is known as Week 0.
SBLive/SI will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season. Here are the 10 nominees for Week 0.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 1st. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Chamarryus Bomar, Westside
The senior wide receiver made his first game for the Class AAAA defending state champions a memorable one. Bomar, who transferred from Byrnes, caught 6 passes for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Rams’ 30-27 win over Creekside (Ga.). Bomar is an Appalachian State commit.
Jack Croft, Hammond School
Croft returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass as the seven-time SCISAA defending state champions opened the season with a 56-28 win over two-time SCHSL Class A champion Christ Church.
Jordan Joe, North Central
Joe was a ballhawk in the secondary with three interceptions and caught a touchdown pass in North Central’s 56-14 rout of Great Falls.
Aedan McCarthy, Bluffton
The Bobcats’ quarterback completed 14-of-20 passes for 281 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 57-0 runaway win over Whale Branch. McCarthy also had 29 yards rushing on 5 carries.
Kolten Kellerman, Philip Simmons
Kellerman had a standout game on both sides of the ball as the Iron Horses opened the season by edging Hanahan 28-26. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior caught 4 passes for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns. On defense, he had interception which he returned 35 yards, broke up a pass and made 6 tackles.
Jaylen Augustus, Darlington
The junior quarterback ran 15 times for 129 yards and 3 touchdowns while throwing for 73 yards in Darlington’s 26-21 win over Lamar.
Jevon Edwards, South Aiken
The senior tailback had a spectacular season-opener with 37 carries for 303 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 35-18 win over Silver Bluff. Edwards has 10 college offers.
A.J. Brand, Irmo
The dual threat quarterback, who is a Virginia Tech commit, was 14-of-18 for 220 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets’ 35-7 trouncing of 2023 Class AA champion Oceanside Collegiate Academy. Brand also ran for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Joshua Gibson, Thomas Heyward Academy
Gibson had a pair of 73-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns, returned a punt 27 yards and made 4 tackles in the Rebels’ 41-32 victory over Bethesda (Ga.) Academy.
Caleb Ford, Cardinal Newman
The senior tailback ran 33 times for 302 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 40-30 loss to St. Joseph’s Catholic. Ford also caught 2 passes for 67 yards. He has 706 yards rushing in two games.