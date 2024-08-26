High School

Vote: South Carolina high school football Player of the Week (8/26/2024)

The South Carolina high school football season kicked-off this past weekend and you can vote for this week's Player of the Week

Mike Duprez

Westside High receiver Chamarryus Bomar (1) runs near Creekside High School junior Eric Paul Jr (11) during the first quarter at Westside High in Anderson, S.C. Saturday, August 24, 2024.
Westside High receiver Chamarryus Bomar (1) runs near Creekside High School junior Eric Paul Jr (11) during the first quarter at Westside High in Anderson, S.C. Saturday, August 24, 2024. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 South Carolina high school season kicked off Friday night across the state in what is known as Week 0.

SBLive/SI will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season. Here are the 10 nominees for Week 0.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 1st. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Chamarryus Bomar, Westside

The senior wide receiver made his first game for the Class AAAA defending state champions a memorable one. Bomar, who transferred from Byrnes, caught 6 passes for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Rams’ 30-27 win over Creekside (Ga.). Bomar is an Appalachian State commit.

Jack Croft, Hammond School

Croft returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass as the seven-time SCISAA defending state champions opened the season with a 56-28 win over two-time SCHSL Class A champion Christ Church.

Jordan Joe, North Central

Joe was a ballhawk in the secondary with three interceptions and caught a touchdown pass in North Central’s 56-14 rout of Great Falls.

Aedan McCarthy, Bluffton

The Bobcats’ quarterback completed 14-of-20 passes for 281 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 57-0 runaway win over Whale Branch. McCarthy also had 29 yards rushing on 5 carries.

Kolten Kellerman, Philip Simmons

Kellerman had a standout game on both sides of the ball as the Iron Horses opened the season by edging Hanahan 28-26. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior caught 4 passes for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns. On defense, he had interception which he returned 35 yards, broke up a pass and made 6 tackles.

Jaylen Augustus, Darlington

The junior quarterback ran 15 times for 129 yards and 3 touchdowns while throwing for 73 yards in Darlington’s 26-21 win over Lamar.

Jevon Edwards, South Aiken

The senior tailback had a spectacular season-opener with 37 carries for 303 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 35-18 win over Silver Bluff. Edwards has 10 college offers.

A.J. Brand, Irmo

The dual threat quarterback, who is a Virginia Tech commit, was 14-of-18 for 220 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets’ 35-7 trouncing of 2023 Class AA champion Oceanside Collegiate Academy. Brand also ran for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Joshua Gibson, Thomas Heyward Academy

Gibson had a pair of 73-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns, returned a punt 27 yards and made 4 tackles in the Rebels’ 41-32 victory over Bethesda (Ga.) Academy.

Caleb Ford, Cardinal Newman

The senior tailback ran 33 times for 302 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 40-30 loss to St. Joseph’s Catholic. Ford also caught 2 passes for 67 yards. He has 706 yards rushing in two games.

