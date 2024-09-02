Vote: South Carolina high school football Player of the Week (9/2/2024)
Week 1 of the 2024 South Carolina high school season is in the books, other than some weather-related postponements.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Brady Albro, Chapin
The senior quarterback had a record-setting night in the Eagles’ 62-21 thumping of A.C. Flora. Albro threw for 369 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown. Albro became the school’s all-time leader in touchdown passes with 48 and now holds the record for passing yards.
Austin Tanyika, Aynor
Tanyika is a big guy who has usually played on the line in the Blue Jackets’ throwback single-wing offense. The plan is to give him more touches this season. Tankiya got eight touches in the Blue Jackets’ 51-34 win over St. James – and scored five touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder finished with 108 yards.
Ethan Offing, Dutch Fork
The Silver Foxes’ quarterback was 24-of-35 for 228 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 24-7 victory over Spartanburg as Dutch Fork opened defense of its Class AAAA state championship.
A.J. Brand, Irmo
It was yet another huge night for the senior quarterback, who is a Virginia Tech commit as an athlete. Brand completed 22-of-29 passes for 305 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets held off Byrnes 35-27. He also had 92 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Will Wilson, Richland Northeast
The North Carolina State recruit was dominant through the air and on the ground as the Cavaliers rallied for a 34-32 win over Crestwood. Wilson threw for 367 yards and ran for another 154 yards. He accounted for all five touchdowns.
Tremaine Davis, Daniel
Davis only carried the ball seven times in the Lions’ 52-36 victory over Stratford. It was enough to make a difference. The 5-foot-9 senior had 154 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns.
Jamarcus Smith, Gaffney
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver caught 6 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown in the Indians’ 42-40 shootout win over J.L. Mann. Smith’s touchdown covered 74 yards.
Wade Poston, Hannah-Pamplico
Poston, a dual threat quarterback, had a big night in his team’s 32-27 win over Waccamaw. He ran for 124 yards and 3 touchdowns while rushing for 117 yards and a touchdown.
Gage Duncan, May River
Duncan had a big game on both sides of the ball as the Sharks held off West Ashley 28-21. The 5-foot-10 senior had two rushing touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass and hauled in a fourth-quarter interception.
Damarcus Leach, Abbeville
The South Carolina commit accounted for five touchdowns as the Panthers outscored Powdersville 53-43.