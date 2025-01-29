Vote: Who is the 2025 South Carolina high school softball Preseason Pitcher of the Year?
The 2025 high school softball season is a little more than a month away. We would like to know who you think is the 2025 Preseason Pitcher of the Year.
Here are 10 candidates for your consideration. You are welcome to nominate others. Voting concludes Feb. 21 at 11:59 p.m.
Jaidyn Devore, senior, Barnwell
Devore had a dominating junior season, going 15-3 with an 0.99 earned run average. The Howard University commit recorded 197 strikeouts in 106 innings.
Maddie Johnson, senior, Aynor
The Clemson commit was 12-3 with a 1.19 ERA and helped lead the Blue Jackets to the Class AAA state championship series. Johnson had 148 strikeouts in 100 innings and held hitters to a .237 batting average.
Mackenzie Melton, sophomore, North Central
Melton was second in the state with 214 strikeouts and she did that in 139 innings. The ace right-hander was 15-7 with a 2.37 ERA and limited the opposition to a .206 batting average.
Elena Mathys, senior, Hartsville
Mathys was 9-5 with a 2.10 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings while holding batters to a .183 average.
Lillie Ivey, sophomore, Sumter
Ivey had a strong freshman season by going 7-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 48 innings. She is about to enter her fourth season as a varsity pitcher, having started in the seventh grade.
Annie Ruth Eliason, senior, West Florence
The USC-Upstate commit was one of South Carolina’s best as a junior with a 15-3 record and an 0.73 ERA. She led the state with 256 strikeouts in 135 innings. Eliason held opposing hitters to a miniscule .100 and an on-base percentage of .147.
Gracie Sue Billings, sophomore, James Island
Billings emerged as the Trojans’ ace as a freshman, going 9-4 with a 2.62 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 74 innings.
Alivia Hess, junior, Aynor
When you have two aces, it’s tough to score on a team. Hess was 10-1 and an 0.48 ERA with 104 strikeouts in 58 innings. She held hitters to a .113 batting average.
Karley Bedenbaugh, sophomore, Midland Valley
The 5-foot-5 right-hander was 9-3 with a 3.24 ERA as a freshman. Bedenbaugh had 131 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings.
Halle Tompkins, Palmetto
Tompkins was 9-3 with a 1.83 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 69 innings while helping lead her team to a 22-7 record.