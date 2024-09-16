Vote: Who is the South Carolina high school football Player of the Week? (9/9/2024)
Week 3 of the 2024 South Carolina high school season has past into history and, as usual, there were many standout performances.
SBLive will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Moon Gerald of Loris.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22nd. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Messiah Jackson, South Florence
The Bruins’ quarterback was close to perfect, throwing for three touchdowns while completing 11 of 13 passes in a 49-14 romp over Fort Dorchester. Jackson also had a 43-yard touchdown run.
Colby Richardson, Pee Dee Academy
Richardson turned in a near flawless effort in Pee Dee’s 48-16 romp over previously undefeated Florence Christian. The senior quarterback was 11-of-14 for 202 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also had 5 carries for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns. In addition, Richards had an interception on defense.
Jaylen Singletary, Hampton County
The 6-foot, 165-pound senior rocked on both sides of the ball in a 50-36 win over Bluffton. Singletary ran 15 times for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns. On defense, he returned two interceptions for touchdowns.
Wyatt Thompson, Camden
Thompson is in his first year as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback and he is playing like a star. In a 43-26 win over Ridge View, Thompson was 10-of-13 for 185 yards and 3 touchdowns while also running 22 times for 196 yards and a touchdown. And as if that wasn’t enough, Thompson averaged 41 yards on 4 punts.
Antario James, Fairfield Central
The 6-foot, 170-pound senior intercepted 2 passes and made 10 tackles in the Griffins’ 33-8 pounding of previously undefeated Lewisville.
Armoni Weaver, Westside
What didn’t Weaver do in the Rams’ runaway 55-14 win over Belton-Honea Path? The Appalachian State commit caught two touchdown passes, returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown and returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown.
Ty Foster, Landrum
Foster turned in a great dual threat game at quarterback in a 43-6 victory over cross-border rival Polk County (N.C.). The 5-foot-11 junior was 7-of-12 for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns. On the ground he had 6 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown.
Chalmers Ballard, Lucy Beckham
Ballard threw for 267 yards and 3 touchdowns to three different receivers while running for 57 yards and a touchdown in a 35-28 win over Hanahan.
J.J. Fludd, Porter-Gaud
The star tailback ran 14 times for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 42-19 victory over Augusta (Ga.) Christian. Fludd also caught a 30-yard touchdown pass and made a couple of tackles on defense.
Ethan Offing, Dutch Fork
Offing was 16-of-26 for 216 yards and 2 touchdowns with an interception in the Silver Foxes’ 35-0 shutout of Gray Collegiate Academy. The 6-foot, 185-pound junior also had a rushing touchdown and punted twice for a 41.5-yard average.