Vote: Who is the South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 16, 2025
The 2025 South Carolina high school season is now four weeks old and elite performances keep coming.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Kason Canupp of Nation Ford.
Here are this week's nominees. Voting concludes on Sept. 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Mak Anderson, Mountain View Prep
The Stars’ quarterback was 13-of-17 for 269 yards and 3 touchdowns while running 11 times for 153 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 66-27 win over St. Joseph’s.
Brandon Nance, Dixie
Nance ran for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 41-26 victory over Clear Dot Charter.
Jamere Crooks, Newberry
Crooks caught 9 passes for 195 yards and 3 touchdowns while intercepting a pass on defense in Newberry’s win over Chapin.
Drevon Dopson, Irmo
The Yellow Jackets’ quarterback was 11-of-13 for 201 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 51-21 win over Carolina Forest.
Marion Glover, Blythewood
Glover intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, in a win over Keenan. He also had two pass breakups and a pair of tackles.
Jackson Ross, Hammond
Ross kicked a game-winning 36-yard field goal for the Skyhawks as they beat Heathwood Hall 9-7. He also recorded 11 tackles, 3 sacks and 3 quarterback pressures.
Brayden Williams, Saluda
Williams was 8-of-10 for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns while running 7 times for 78 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Grant Small, Williamsburg Academy
Small ran for 213 yards and 4 touchdowns as Williamsburg beat Thomas Heyward Academy 40-12.
Reid McCollum, Hilton Head Christian
McCollum fired three touchdown passes and ran for two more in a 56-22 rout of John Paul II.
Moon Gerald, Loris
Gerald was 8-of-10 for 282 yards and 5 touchdowns – all in the first half – as the Lions breezed to a 53-14 win over North Myrtle Beach.
Caden Ramsey, Cross
Ramsey had two interceptions in the Trojans’ 20-6 win over Lake Marion.
De’eric Davis, South Florence
The Bruins’ backup quarterback was 9-of-14 for 195 yards and a touchdown in a 65-7 rout of Fort Dorchester. Davis added a rushing touchdown.
Trenton Fordham, Statford
Fordham intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble in the Knights’ 56-12 win over Socastee.
Roper Wentzky, A.C. Flora
The Falcons’ quarterback was 21-of-30 for 273 yards and 4 touchdowns without an interception in a 49-0 rout of Laurens.
B.J. Suits, Northside Christian
Suits ran 21 times for 153 yards and 3 touchdowns in a win over Andrew Jackson Academy. In addition to going 3-for-4 for 57 yards.
