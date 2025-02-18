Vote: Who is the South Carolina High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/18/2025)
The 2024-25 South Carolina high school girls basketball season is nearing the end of region play, with important and standout performances continuing.
Here are the 10 candidates for girls basketball Player of the Week in South Carolina.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Reagan Bryant of Powdersville.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 16. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Lyric Rogers, Westwood
Rogers is only a freshman but she’s putting up veteran statistics. The 5-foot-10 forward/guard had 24 points, 6 steals and 4 assists in the Redhawks’ 81-20 rout of West Florence. Then she scored 14 points in a 58-19 thumping of Sumter.
Taelor Lee-Sutton, Keenan
Lee-Sutton posted 22 points, 6 steals, and 6 assists as the Raiders 65-11 rout of Newberry.
Lauren Jacobs, Heathwood Hall
The Mississippi signee controlled the action with 24 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals in the Highlanders’ 55-27 rout of Ben Lippen.
Morgan White, Dorman
White scored 20 points on 10-of-14 shooting and had 10 rebounds as the Vikings overwhelmed Eastside 59-19.
Michelya Doctor, Johnsonville
Doctor scored 23 points in a 52-26 win over Hannah-Pamplico.
Tamia Watkins, Andrew Jackson
The 6-foot-2 senior scored 34 points on 16-of-24 shooting and got 18 rebounds as the high-powered Volunteers raced past Cheraw 87-21. Watkins also had 33 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists in an 82-21 rout of Central.
Mikayla Foster, Lower Richland
Foster scored 16 points and grabbed 5 rebounds as the Diamond Hornets beat South Florence 61-30.
Makayla Assemian, Powdersville
Assemian scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 63-48 win over Wren. The 6-foot-1 sophomore also had 4 steals and 2 blocked shots.
Isabel Waite, Wando
Waite had 23 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocked shots in a 68-37 win over Stratford.
Kadence Walker-Lee, Gray Collegiate Academy
The 5-foot-11 senior power forward had 22 points and 17 rebounds, including 14 offensive boards, in a 70-31 thumping of Gilbert.