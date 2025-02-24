Vote: Who is the South Carolina High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/24/2025)
The 2024-25 South Carolina high school girls basketball season is nearing the end of region play, with important and standout performances continuing.
Here are the 10 candidates for girls basketball Player of the Week in South Carolina.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Mikayla Foster of Lower Richland.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, March 2. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Khwnylahi McKinnon, Dillon
McKinnon led the way with 23 points as the Wildcats swamped Newberry 65-26 in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Rebecca Hammond, Pee Dee Academy
Hammond scored 17 points and had 9 rebounds as the Golden Eagles edged Orangeburg Prep 37-34 to win the SCISA 3-A state championship.
Chi’Nya Isaac, Lower Richland
The 5-foot-7 senior scored 32 points in the Diamond Hornets’ 69-44 rout of Darlington in the second round of the Class AAAA state playoffs.
Ella Mae Schepp, Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Schepp scored 15 points as the Landsharks beat Keenan 55-41 in the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs.
Ryan Mayers, Cross Schools
Mayers led the Stingrays as they beat Laurens Academy 45-29 for the SCISA 2-A state championship. Cross Schools won the 1-A state championship in 2023-24.
Zaniya Blackman, Atlantic Collegiate Academy
Blackman scored 14 points as the Armada beat Lake Marion 46-38 in one of the biggest upsets of the postseason.
Kaleigh Lucas, South Pointe
The 5-foot-5 freshman had 28 points, 9 assists, 5 steals and 4 rebounds in the undefeated Stallions’ 90-36 rout of Wren in the second round of the Class AAAA state playoffs. Lucas also had 25 points, 8 assists and 7 steals as the Stallions overwhelmed Bluffton 90-12 in the first round.
Ashley Walker, North Augusta
Walker scored 20 points and had 8 steals in the Yellow Jackets’ 59-27 victory over Aiken in the second round of the Class AAAA state playoffs.
Sherron Waters, Blythewood
The senior guard had a double-double of 10 points and 10 assists as the Bengals beat Byrnes 63-49 in the second round of the state playoffs.
Makayla Legette, Trinity Collegiate Academy
Legette scored 20 points, including three 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Titans whipped First Baptist 65-40 to win the SCISA 4-A state championship.