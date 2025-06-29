High School

Vote: Who is the top returning high school defensive back in South Carolina?

Here are 15 of the Palmetto state's top pass defenders

South Pointe's J'zavien Currence (0) is one of South Carolina's top returning high school defensive backs for the 2025 football season.
Summer high school football workouts and 7-on-7 scrimmages are well under way as teams prepare for the 2025 season. It’s still early but let’s see who you think is the top returning defensive back in South Carolina. Who’s the best ball-hawker?

Voting ends July 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are 15 for nominees for your consideration in this fun poll:

Ja’Zavien Currence, senior, South Pointe, USC

Currence had 2 interceptions, 16 pass breakups, 48 tackles, and a fumble recovery for the Stallions. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound two-way star has committed to South Carolina. He has 44 college offers.

Kentavion Anderson, senior, Dorman, Clemson

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety with 4.3 speed has committed to Clemson. Anderson has 25 college offers.

Tamarion Watkins, senior, Northwestern

Watkins had 3 interceptions for 111 return yards, 6 pass breakups, 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder has 18 college offers, including South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.

Jordyn Best, senior, Ridge View

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder had 2 interceptions and 22 tackles for the Blazers. Best has 28 college offers, including Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

Jeremiah Favorite, senior, Boiling Springs

Favorite had 4 interceptions for 79 yards, 2 pass breakups and 5 tackles in 9 games. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback is a Michigan State commit. He has 26 college offers.

Brysen Conner, senior, Indian Land

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback had 17 tackles, a pair of pass breakups and a fumble recovery last season. Conner has five college offers, including Charlotte and Middle Tennessee State.

Joshua Dobson, junior, Catawba Ridge

Dobson had 3 interceptions, 10 pass breakups, 48 tackles and returned a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns as a sophomore. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback has 29 college offers, including Clemson, Alabama, South Carolina, and Notre Dame.

Caden Ramsey, senior, Cross

The two-way star intercepted 13 passes for 324 yards in a phenomenal junior season. Ramsey also recovered 3 fumbles and made 54 tackles. The 6-foot-5, 193-pounder has five college offers, including one from South Carolina a few days ago. Ramsey, a three-star prospect, is being recruited as a wide receiver.

Caleb Pinkney, junior, River Bluff

Pinkney had 7 interceptions last season for 122 yards. The 5-foot-9, 169-pounder missed two games due to a concussion. Pinkney was credited with 25 tackles.

Noah Hamm, senior, Seneca

Hamm had 7 interceptions, 38 tackles, a forced fumble and a blocked punt. The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder also had two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Darian Simpkins, senior, Walhalla

The 5-foot-10, 155-pounder had 6 interceptions for 81 return yards as well as 7 pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 34 tackles.

Taveon Moore, senior, Central

Moore had 7 interceptions and 18 tackles during his junior season. The 5-foot-10, 158-pounder also saw action at wide receiver and threw a touchdown pass.

Kelsey Miles Jr., senior, Belton-Honea Path

Miles grabbed 5 interceptions and made 66 tackles, including 7 for loss, 9 pass breakups, a sack and a fumble recovery during his junior season. 

Davon Bowman, junior, Sumter

The 6-foot, 179-pound safety had 4 interceptions for 100 yards in returns, 44 tackles, 3 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked punt for the Gamecocks.

Tyler Davis, senior, Hampton County

The 6-foot-1, 182-pound safety had 4 interceptions, 30 tackles, and a forced fumble during his junior season.

