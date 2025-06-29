Vote: Who is the top returning high school defensive back in South Carolina?
Summer high school football workouts and 7-on-7 scrimmages are well under way as teams prepare for the 2025 season. It’s still early but let’s see who you think is the top returning defensive back in South Carolina. Who’s the best ball-hawker?
Voting ends July 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are 15 for nominees for your consideration in this fun poll:
Ja’Zavien Currence, senior, South Pointe, USC
Currence had 2 interceptions, 16 pass breakups, 48 tackles, and a fumble recovery for the Stallions. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound two-way star has committed to South Carolina. He has 44 college offers.
Kentavion Anderson, senior, Dorman, Clemson
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety with 4.3 speed has committed to Clemson. Anderson has 25 college offers.
Tamarion Watkins, senior, Northwestern
Watkins had 3 interceptions for 111 return yards, 6 pass breakups, 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder has 18 college offers, including South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.
Jordyn Best, senior, Ridge View
The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder had 2 interceptions and 22 tackles for the Blazers. Best has 28 college offers, including Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Wake Forest.
Jeremiah Favorite, senior, Boiling Springs
Favorite had 4 interceptions for 79 yards, 2 pass breakups and 5 tackles in 9 games. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback is a Michigan State commit. He has 26 college offers.
Brysen Conner, senior, Indian Land
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback had 17 tackles, a pair of pass breakups and a fumble recovery last season. Conner has five college offers, including Charlotte and Middle Tennessee State.
Joshua Dobson, junior, Catawba Ridge
Dobson had 3 interceptions, 10 pass breakups, 48 tackles and returned a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns as a sophomore. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback has 29 college offers, including Clemson, Alabama, South Carolina, and Notre Dame.
Caden Ramsey, senior, Cross
The two-way star intercepted 13 passes for 324 yards in a phenomenal junior season. Ramsey also recovered 3 fumbles and made 54 tackles. The 6-foot-5, 193-pounder has five college offers, including one from South Carolina a few days ago. Ramsey, a three-star prospect, is being recruited as a wide receiver.
Caleb Pinkney, junior, River Bluff
Pinkney had 7 interceptions last season for 122 yards. The 5-foot-9, 169-pounder missed two games due to a concussion. Pinkney was credited with 25 tackles.
Noah Hamm, senior, Seneca
Hamm had 7 interceptions, 38 tackles, a forced fumble and a blocked punt. The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder also had two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Darian Simpkins, senior, Walhalla
The 5-foot-10, 155-pounder had 6 interceptions for 81 return yards as well as 7 pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 34 tackles.
Taveon Moore, senior, Central
Moore had 7 interceptions and 18 tackles during his junior season. The 5-foot-10, 158-pounder also saw action at wide receiver and threw a touchdown pass.
Kelsey Miles Jr., senior, Belton-Honea Path
Miles grabbed 5 interceptions and made 66 tackles, including 7 for loss, 9 pass breakups, a sack and a fumble recovery during his junior season.
Davon Bowman, junior, Sumter
The 6-foot, 179-pound safety had 4 interceptions for 100 yards in returns, 44 tackles, 3 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked punt for the Gamecocks.
Tyler Davis, senior, Hampton County
The 6-foot-1, 182-pound safety had 4 interceptions, 30 tackles, and a forced fumble during his junior season.