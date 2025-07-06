Vote: Who is the Top Returning High School Linebacker in South Carolina in 2025?
Summer workouts and 7-on-7 scrimmages are well under way as teams prepare for the 2025 season. It’s still early but let’s see who you think is the top returning high school linebacker in South Carolina.
Here are 15 for your consideration in this fun poll. Voting closes July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Jordan Avinger, senior, Orangeburg-Wilkinson
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound three-star made 50 tackles, including 6 for loss, and caused a fumble. Avinger has 12 college offers, including The Citadel, Arkansas and East Carolina.
Michael Boulware Jr., senior, Gray Collegiate Academy
Boulware, a 6-foot-1, 215-pounder, was a 4-A all-state selection has a junior. His father, Michael Boulware, and uncle, Peter Boulware, are former NFL players. Peter Boulware won a Super Bowl ring with the Baltimore Ravens.
Brysen Ginn, senior, South Pointe
Ginn had 87 tackles, including 5 for loss, 1.5 sacks, 6 hurries, an interception, 2 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery last season. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder has an offer from Charlotte.
Kevin Smalls Jr., senior, Baptist Hill
The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder recorded 178 tackles, including 8 for loss, 13 sacks, 11 hurries, and a forced fumble.
Christian Foster, senior, Emerald
Foster made 156 tackles, including 11 for loss, recovered a fumble, along with a sack and 4 hurries. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder was an all-region selection.
Keryien Brown, senior, Dillon
Brown, a 5-foot-11, 205-pounder, led the Wildcats with 147 tackles, including 9 for loss, had 3 sacks and caused a fumble.
D.Q. Green, junior, Lamar
Green, who is 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, had 116 tackles, 4 sacks, 5 hurries, an interception and a fumble recovery as a sophomore.
Trevor Tonon, sophomore, Philip Simmons
Tonon had a superb freshman season for the Iron Horses with 91 tackles and a pair of sacks. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder was a spring MVP.
Shaun Graybill, senior, Woodruff
The 6-foot, 196-pounder had 123 tackles, including 22 for loss, 3 sacks, 7 hurries, and a forced fumble.
Nolan Jones, senior, Catawba Ridge
Jones had a school-record 112 tackles, including 7 for loss, a sack, two hurries, a blocked field goal and 3 interceptions during his junior season.
Jabarius Brunson, senior, Ridge Spring-Monetta
Brunson had 123 tackles, including 32.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks, 8 hurries, 3 fumble recoveries and 3 forced fumbles last season.
Darriyarn Baxley, senior, Chester
Baxley had 122 tackles, including 22 for loss, a sack, and 7 hurries for the Cyclones last season. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound outside linebacker was also a part of Chester’s 2-A state championship wrestling team.
Marcus Henderson senior, Berkeley
Henderson, who is 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, had 105 tackles, including 9 for loss, 2 sacks, 6 hurries, an interception, 3 pass breakups, a fumble recovery, a defensive touchdown and a forced fumble.
Bradley Lucas, senior, Greenville
Lucas had 116 tackles, including 8 for loss, a sack, 3 hurries, an interception, 2 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder recently received his first college offer from Brevard.
Adrian Grate Jr., senior, Waccamaw
The two-way standout had 133 tackles, including 10 for loss, 2 interceptions, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.