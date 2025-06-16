Vote: Who is the top returning high school quarterback in South Carolina in 2025?
Summer workouts and 7-on-7 scrimmages are well under way as teams prepare for the 2025 season. It’s still early but let’s see who you think is the top returning high school quarterback in South Carolina.
Here are 15 for your consideration in this fun poll.
Read about each candidate below and cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of the page. Voting ends Monday, June 27, at 11:59 p.m. PT. You may vote as many times as you'd like.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Who is the top returning high school quarterback in South Carolina?
Jayvon Gilmore, senior, Gaffney
The 6-foot-5 Arkansas commit threw for 2,510 yards and 26 touchdowns with 8 interceptions in his first season with the Indians. Gilmore also had a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Aiden Manavian, junior, Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Manavian had a brilliant sophomore season with 3,507 yards and 42 touchdowns versus 6 interceptions as the Landsharks won their second straight state championship. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has four college offers. Manavian added two rushing touchdowns.
Cam McMillon, senior, South Pointe
McMillon threw for 2,580 yards and 31 touchdowns against just 4 interceptions in his season as the starter for the Stallions. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder has an offer from Marshall.
Ethan Offing, senior, Dutch Fork
All he does is win. The Clemson baseball commit had a great season as a dual threat in helping lead the Silver Foxes to their third state championship in a row. Offing threw for 2,974 yards and 24 touchdowns with 4 interceptions. On the ground, he had 451 yards and 8 touchdowns.
Trevor Kalisz, senior, Ashley Ridge
Kalisz completed 71 percent of his passes for 3,560 yards and 33 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. The 6-foot, 215-pounder was a threat on the ground, too, with nine rushing touchdowns.
Henry Rivers, junior, Berkeley
Rivers threw for 2,070 yards and 20 touchdowns with 5 interceptions. The 5-foot-11 dual threat had 796 yards and 6 touchdowns rushing.
Messiah Jackson, senior, South Florence
The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder threw for 2,080 yards and 30 touchdowns against nine interceptions while helping lead the Bruins to the 4-A state championship. Jackson had 11 rushing touchdowns.
Jace Grass, sophomore, Daniel
Grass got his prep career off to a great start by throwing for 1,969 yards and 18 touchdowns with 10 interceptions for Pendleton. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has 11 college offers. His latest offer came from SMU.
Roper Wentzky, senior, A.C. Flora
Wentzky threw for 2,684 yards and 28 touchdowns with 9 interceptions for the Falcons. The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder recently received an offer from East Tennessee State.
Banks Bouton, senior, Gaffney
The quarterback room at Gaffney may be the best in the state. Bouton, a transfer from Greenville, threw for 2,253 yards and 18 touchdowns with 12 interceptions for the Red Raiders last season. He also had 13 rushing touchdowns.
Tyler Waller, senior, Gray Collegiate Academy
Waller threw for 1,038 yards and 11 touchdowns versus four interceptions for the War Eagles, who missed out on the postseason but played a rugged non-region schedule that included Dutch Fork and Baylor (Tenn.). The 6-foot, 195-pound dual threat had 419 yards and 4 touchdowns rushing.
Zamire “Moon” Gerald, senior, Loris
Gerald emerged as the starter last season and threw for 1,859 yards and 20 touchdowns against just 4 interceptions as the Lions reached the 3-A state semifinals.
Aedan McCarthy, senior, Bluffton
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder threw for 2,524 yards and 29 touchdowns with six interceptions for the Bobcats. McCarthy, who has five FBS offers, was effective on the ground as well with 623 yards and 7 touchdowns rushing.
Reid McCollum, senior, Hilton Head Christian
The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder threw for 2,443 yards and 21 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. An excellent dual threat, McCollum had 845 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing. McCollum recently picked up his first Division I offer from the Naval Academy.
Johnny Collins, senior, Blythewood
Collins threw for 2,371 yards and 28 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is a College of Charleston baseball commit.
Recommended Articles