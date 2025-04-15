Vote: Who should be High School On SI's South Carolina Baseball Player of the Week (4/14/2025)?
The 2025 high school baseball season is in high gear with numerous elite performances being turned in across the state.
Here are 10 candidates for baseball Player of the Week in South Carolina.
Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.
Avery Weaver, sophomore, West Florence
Weaver smashed two home runs and had six RBIs in a huge effort as the Knights blasted rival South Florence 11-1 in five innings.
Jaxson Barbee, senior, Westside
Barbee, a right-hander, hurled a four-hitter with fives strikeouts and two walks in the Rams’ 6-0 win over Wren.
Josh Carlson, junior, J.L. Mann
Carlson tossed a three-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Patriots edged T.L. Hanna 1-0 in a pitchers’ duel.
Brayden Passmore, junior, Fountain Inn
Passmore fired a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk as the Fury nipped Laurens 1-0.
Sean Lee, senior, Ben Lippen School
Lee threw a four-hitter with two runs allowed and 12 strikeouts over six innings in a 4-2 win over Wilson Hall. In two games at the plate, Lee blasted a pair of home runs and had three RBIs.
Ty Harper, senior, Chapin
Harper pitched a six-inning shutout with six strikeouts as the Eagles blanked Irmo 10-0. At the plate, he was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Then in a 14-4 win over Irmo, Harper went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs.
Morgan Love, junior, Sumter
Love smashed a three-run homer which proved to be crucial in the Gamecocks’ 6-5 win over Blythewood.
Tadd Jameson, senior, Orangeburg Prep
Jameson went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs as the Indians beat Calhoun Academy 8-1 to win the season series.
Taj Marchand, junior, James Island
Marchand smashed a solo home run in a 10-0 win over Fort Dorchester. In a 6-2 win over Fort Dorchester, he was 2-for-4 and pitched three hitless innings.
Jayden Williams, senior, Spring Valley
Williams was 2-for-4 with two RBIs as the Vikings surprised Gilbert 4-3.
