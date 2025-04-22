Vote: Who should be High School On SI's South Carolina Baseball Player of the Week (4/21/2025)?
The 2025 high school baseball season is in high gear with numerous elite performances being turned in across the state.
Here are 10 candidates for baseball Player of the Week in South Carolina.
Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.
Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Brody Koss, Riverside
Koss went 2-for-3 with an RBI and pitched two innings of scoreless relief to earn a save in the Warriors’ 6-4 win over James F. Byrnes.
Will Craddock, T.L. Hanna
Craddock was 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs in the Yellow Jackets’ 10-2 victory over Easley.
Will Fulcher, Woodmont
Fulcher threw four shutout innings with 12 strikeouts and blasted a solo home run in Woodmont’s 3-0 win over Mauldin.
Dorian Mason, Hartsville
Mason was 2-for-3 with four RBIs as the Red Foxes rolled to a 16-4 victory over South Florence.
Hudson Poirier, Blue Ridge
Poirier smashed two home runs, his first two of the season, as the Fighting Tigers outslugged Travelers Rest 13-11.
Luciano Cesario, Dutch Fork
Cesario was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in the Silver Foxes’ 6-1 victory over Brookland-Cayce.
Graham Coleman, Lexington
Coleman smacked a three-run triple to help the Wildcats take an 8-4 victory over River Bluff.
Sam McCutcheon, A.C. Flora
McCutcheon threw a one-hitter over six innings with 11 strikeouts and a pair of walks as tge Falcons beat Airport 3-0.
Banks Knight, Summerville
Knight went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs as the Green Wave edged Washington Liberty 3-2. Knight stole home to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Jachin Davis, Stratford
Davis was 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs as the Knights outlasted Loudon Valley (Va.) 9-6. Davis got the last two outs to earn a save.
