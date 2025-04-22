High School

Vote: Who should be High School On SI's South Carolina Baseball Player of the Week (4/21/2025)?

Here are the candidates for High School On SI's South Carolina Baseball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers

Mike Duprez

High School On SI

The 2025 high school baseball season is in high gear with numerous elite performances being turned in across the state.

Here are 10 candidates for baseball Player of the Week in South Carolina.

Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.

Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Brody Koss, Riverside

Koss went 2-for-3 with an RBI and pitched two innings of scoreless relief to earn a save in the Warriors’ 6-4 win over James F. Byrnes.

Will Craddock, T.L. Hanna

Craddock was 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs in the Yellow Jackets’ 10-2 victory over Easley.

Will Fulcher, Woodmont

Fulcher threw four shutout innings with 12 strikeouts and blasted a solo home run in Woodmont’s 3-0 win over Mauldin.

Dorian Mason, Hartsville

Mason was 2-for-3 with four RBIs as the Red Foxes rolled to a 16-4 victory over South Florence.

Hudson Poirier, Blue Ridge

Poirier smashed two home runs, his first two of the season, as the Fighting Tigers outslugged Travelers Rest 13-11. 

Luciano Cesario, Dutch Fork

Cesario was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in the Silver Foxes’ 6-1 victory over Brookland-Cayce.

Graham Coleman, Lexington

Coleman smacked a three-run triple to help the Wildcats take an 8-4 victory over River Bluff.

Sam McCutcheon, A.C. Flora

McCutcheon threw a one-hitter over six innings with 11 strikeouts and a pair of walks as tge Falcons beat Airport 3-0. 

Banks Knight, Summerville

Knight went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs as the Green Wave edged Washington Liberty 3-2. Knight stole home to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Jachin Davis, Stratford

Davis was 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs as the Knights outlasted Loudon Valley (Va.) 9-6. Davis got the last two outs to earn a save.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/South Carolina