Vote: Who should be High School On SI's South Carolina Softball Player of the Week (4/21/2025)?

High School On SI's South Carolina Softball Player of the Week (4/21/2025)
The 2025 high school softball season is heading toward the end of the regular season with numerous elite performances being turned in across the state.
Here are 10 candidates for softball Player of the Week in South Carolina.
Mary Ellen Hickey, Hartsville
Hickey was the driving force in the Red Foxes’ 12-9 win over Darlington by going 4-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBIs.
Raegan Tibbits, St. James
Tibbits threw a near-perfect no-hitter in the Sharks’ 11-0 win over Socastee with 19 strikeouts and one walk.
Julie Raines, High Point Academy
Raines hurled a nine-inning complete game in a 6-5 win over Liberty. She allowed eight hits, two earned runs and struck out 10. Raines was also 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Maddie Wiant, James F. Byrnes
Wiant pitched a five-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks as the Rebels beat Gaffney 5-1.
Jaidyn Harris, Catawba Ridge
Harris went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs in the Copperheads’ 10-0 win against Indian Land.
Carli Smith, Belton-Honea Path
Smith blasted a two-run homer and pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief with no earned runs allowed in a 4-3 win over Woodmont.
Prestan Schurlknight, Orangeburg Prep
Schurlknight was 4-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBIs in a 21-16 loss to Laurence Manning Academy. In a 13-0 win over Dorchester Academy, Schurlknight was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Layla Clayton, York
Clayton pitched a seven-hitter with 14 strikeouts and no walks in an 8-1 win against Clover.
Renee Watson, Berkeley
Watson ruled the circle by firing a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and no walks in the Stags’ 7-0 win over Ashley Ridge.
Miller Martin, Saluda
The eighth-grade phenom threw six innings of no-hit softball with 14 strikeouts in the Tigers’ 8-0 win over Andrew Jackson. Martin also had an RBI triple.
