Vote: Who should be High School On SI's South Carolina Softball Player of the Week (4/28/2025)?
The 2025 high school softball season is nearing the end of the regular season and the state playoffs will soon begin.
Here are 10 candidates for softball Player of the Week in South Carolina.
Maddie Berry, Latta
Berry had a huge game in the circle and at the plate in a 6-0 win over Green Sea Floyds. She threw a five-hitter with 13 strikeouts and was 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs.
Kensley Self, Greenwood Christian
Self threw a five-hitter with five strikeouts in a 5-2 win over Laurens Academy.
Kaylee Hannon, James F. Byrnes
Hannon went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs as the Rebels downed Belton-Honea Path 10-2. Hannon also pitched two perfect innings in relief with two strikeouts.
Kayleigh Rapalee, Dorman
Rapalee was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs in the Vikings’ 7-3 win over Gaffney.
Ainsley Minshew, Gilbert
Minshew hurled a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks as the Indians beat Gray Collegiate Academy, handing the War Eagles just their second loss of the season.
Miller Martin, Saluda
The eighth grade phenom pitched a four-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts in the Tigers’ 12-0 win over Batesburg-Leesville. In an 8-4 win over Strom Thurmond, she pitched a complete game with 14 strikeouts and was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Emmy McKie, Strom Thurmond
McKie pitched a five-hitter with three strikeouts as the Rebels pulled out a 1-0 victory over Ninety Six.
Celeste Truesdale, North Augusta
Truesdale was 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the Yellow Jackets’ 5-1 win over Midland Valley.
Hannah Tilley, Woodmont
Tilley hurled a six-inning one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and was 1-for-2 with two RBIs in a 10-0 win over Greenwood.
Ariana Evans, Sumter
Evans went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as the Gamecocks swamped Westwood 14-0 in four innings.
