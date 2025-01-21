Vote: Who Should Be the South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/20/2025)
Who was the South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of South Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Amare Anderson of Greer.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
L.J. Britt, Gray Collegiate Academy
Britt scored 15 points and was named Player of the Game as the War Eagles beat Hammond 60-48 in the Martin Luther King Invitational Basketball Showcase.
Braysen Stockman, Ben Lippen School
The 6-foot-2 junior guard broke the 40-point barrier twice over the week. Stockman scored 41 points in a 82-59 win over PAC. He then pumped in 44 points – including seven 3-pointers - to go along with 9 rebounds in a 78-70 loss to Charlotte Christian.
Amaziah Austin, Fountain Inn
Austin became the first player in program history to score 1,000 points. The 6-foot-5 senior is averaging 14 points and 5.9 rebounds.
Ty’Korian Campbell, Blue Ridge
Campbell had two big games. In a 66-58 win over Berea, the 6-foot-4 junior had 27 points and 15 rebounds. He had 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 62-55 loss to Daniel.
Abijah Franklin, Wren
The 6-foot-4 senior continues to pour in the points. Franklin had 31 points in an 80-43 win over Southside and 25 points in a 61-54 victory over Westside.
Michael Jones, Indian Land
Jones scored 26 points – 13 in each half – as the Warriors beat Queen’s Grant 57-50 in the MLK Peace Showcase at West Charlotte.
Bryce Peterson, Andrew Jackson
Peterson scored 25 points, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range as the Volunteers beat Central 80-69.