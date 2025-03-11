Vote: Who Should Be The South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Year?
The 2024-25 South Carolina high school basketball season is complete. Now, it’s time to vote on who you think is Player of the Year.
We have selected 15 nominees.
Jordan Watford, senior, Lancaster
The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 22.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.1 blocks while helping lead the Bruins to the 4-A state championship. Watford, who has committed to Queens, had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists in the state championship game.
Korie Corbett, junior, Ridge View
Corbett averaged 18 points, shooting 44 percent from 3-point range, and 6 rebounds as the Blazers won their second straight state championship and sixth in the last eight years. The 6-foot-4 guard was named 5-A player of the year by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
Braysen Stockman, junior, Ben Lippen
The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 29.2 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in a dominant season. Stockman reached 2,000 points for his career during the season.
Abijah Franklin, senior, Wren
Franklin, a Furman commit, led the state with 31.4 points per game. The 6-foot-4 forward/guard also averaged 7.7 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.9 assists.
T.J. Lewis, senior, Blythewood
Lewis averaged 25.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the state runner-up Bengals.
Michael Jones, junior, Indian Land
The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 22.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.0 assists. Jones is Indian Land’s all-time leading scorer.
Ja’Quell Brown, junior, Goose Creek
Brown, a 6-foot guard, averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.7 assist for state runner-up Gators.
Brian Sumpter, senior, Keenan
The 6-foot-8 forward/center was outstanding, averaging a double-double each game with 17 points and 10.4 rebounds. Sumpter also averaged 3.6 blocks.
Colt Fowler, sophomore, James F. Byrnes
A dynamic playmaker, Fowler averaged 18.3 points and led the state with 11.3 assists per game. He also averaged five rebounds.
Joshua Goodman, senior, Denmark-Olar
The 6-foot-5 forward/guard averaged 18.7 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Vikings, who won their first state championship.
Josh Leonard, sophomore, Wilson
A varsity player since the eighth grade, turned in a standout season for the Tigers. The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 21.7 points and 10.0 rebounds.
Amare Anderson, senior, Greer
The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 19.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Anderson has signed with Presbyterian.
Jamie Brooks, senior, Atlantic Collegiate Academy
Brooks is a 6-foot-7 forward who can take over a game in the clutch. He averaged 14.8 points and 8.7 rebounds while helping lead the Armada to the 2-A state championship.
Yale Davis, junior, Ridge View
The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 12.5 points, 6 assists, 4 steals and 4 rebounds for the state champion Blazers.
Ty Kennedy, junior, Greenwood
Kennedy averaged 21.5 points and more than held his own on the boards for a 5-foot-10 guard with 10.1 rebounds per game.