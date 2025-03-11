High School

Vote: Who Should Be The South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Year?

North Carolina annually produces a steady stream of future college and NBA stars from our high school ranks, but who was the best in 2025?

Riverside's Robert Robertson (13) looks to pass near Ridge View High forward Korie Corbett (12) during the first quarter of the 2024 South Carolina High School 4A Basketball Championship game at the Florence Center in Florence, S.C. Saturday, March 2, 2024.
Riverside's Robert Robertson (13) looks to pass near Ridge View High forward Korie Corbett (12) during the first quarter of the 2024 South Carolina High School 4A Basketball Championship game at the Florence Center in Florence, S.C. Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The 2024-25 South Carolina high school basketball season is complete. Now, it’s time to vote on who you think is Player of the Year.

We have selected 15 nominees.

Jordan Watford, senior, Lancaster

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 22.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.1 blocks while helping lead the Bruins to the 4-A state championship. Watford, who has committed to Queens, had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists in the state championship game.

Korie Corbett, junior, Ridge View

Corbett averaged 18 points, shooting 44 percent from 3-point range, and 6 rebounds as the Blazers won their second straight state championship and sixth in the last eight years. The 6-foot-4 guard was named 5-A player of the year by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

Braysen Stockman, junior, Ben Lippen

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 29.2 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in a dominant season. Stockman reached 2,000 points for his career during the season.

Abijah Franklin, senior, Wren

Franklin, a Furman commit, led the state with 31.4 points per game. The 6-foot-4 forward/guard also averaged 7.7 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.9 assists.

T.J. Lewis, senior, Blythewood

Lewis averaged 25.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the state runner-up Bengals. 

Michael Jones, junior, Indian Land

The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 22.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.0 assists. Jones is Indian Land’s all-time leading scorer.

Ja’Quell Brown, junior, Goose Creek

Brown, a 6-foot guard, averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.7 assist for state runner-up Gators. 

Brian Sumpter, senior, Keenan

The 6-foot-8 forward/center was outstanding, averaging a double-double each game with 17 points and 10.4 rebounds. Sumpter also averaged 3.6 blocks.

Colt Fowler, sophomore, James F. Byrnes

A dynamic playmaker, Fowler averaged 18.3 points and led the state with 11.3 assists per game. He also averaged five rebounds.

Joshua Goodman, senior, Denmark-Olar

The 6-foot-5 forward/guard averaged 18.7 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Vikings, who won their first state championship.

Josh Leonard, sophomore, Wilson

A varsity player since the eighth grade, turned in a standout season for the Tigers. The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 21.7 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Amare Anderson, senior, Greer

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 19.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Anderson has signed with Presbyterian.

Jamie Brooks, senior, Atlantic Collegiate Academy

Brooks is a 6-foot-7 forward who can take over a game in the clutch. He averaged 14.8 points and 8.7 rebounds while helping lead the Armada to the 2-A state championship.

Yale Davis, junior, Ridge View

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 12.5 points, 6 assists, 4 steals and 4 rebounds for the state champion Blazers. 

Ty Kennedy, junior, Greenwood

Kennedy averaged 21.5 points and more than held his own on the boards for a 5-foot-10 guard with 10.1 rebounds per game.

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

