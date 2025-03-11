High School

Vote: Who Should Be The South Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Year

From state champions to big time recruits, South Carolina girls high school basketball has no shortage for star players, but who is the best?

Mike Duprez

Feb 26, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; North Augusta guard Celena Grant (23) dribbles during the North Augusta and Gray Collegiate Academy AAAA girls basketball playoff at North Augusta High School. North Augusta won 49-20. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK
Feb 26, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; North Augusta guard Celena Grant (23) dribbles during the North Augusta and Gray Collegiate Academy AAAA girls basketball playoff at North Augusta High School. North Augusta won 49-20. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK / Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024-25 South Carolina high school basketball season is complete. Now, it’s time to vote on who you believe is the South Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

We have selected 15 nominees. Feel free to suggest other nominees. Voting ends March 31, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Tamia Watkins, senior, Andrew Jackson

The 6-foot-2 star led the state in scoring with 30.1 points per game while also averaging 14.3 rebounds, 5.2 steals, 3.3 assists and 1.9 blocks. Gifted with the versality to play any position on the court, Watkins helped lead the Volunteers to their second consecutive 2-A state championship.

Lauren Jacobs, senior, Heathwood Hall

The Ole Miss commit averaged 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.7 steals, and 2.4 assists for the Highlanders.

Skyla Tuthill, senior, Ashley Ridge

Tuthill, a 5-foot-11 Rice signee, averaged 21.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.6 steals. 

Chase Thomas, junior, Blythewood

The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 23.4 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Bengals, who won the 5-A Division I state championship. Thomas helped lead her team to the 5-A Division I state championship.

Celena Grant, junior, North Augusta

Grant led her state championship team with 14.3 points per game. The 5-foot-9 forward/guard scored 17 points and had 9 rebounds in the 4-A title game. Grant averaged 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the season.

Danielle Oliver, junior, Greenwood

The 5-foot-6 point guard averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 steals, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the state runner-up Eagles.

Kaleigh Lucas, freshman, South Pointe

Lucas is already a three-year varsity veteran and she just had a stellar season. The 5-foot-5 guard averaged 20.8 points to lead her team as well as 4.7 steals, 4.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds. She had a career-high 44 points in the third round of the playoffs.

Janiyah Squire, senior, Ninety Six

The 5-foot-11 forward averaged 21.2 points and was one of the state’s top rebounders with 16.2 per game. Squire is a three-sport athlete.

Ni’Yonna Asbelle, junior, Andrew Jackson

A varsity player since the seventh grade, Asbelle formed perhaps the state’s best 1-2 punch with Watkins. Asbelle averaged 20.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.6 steals. 

Shiriah Harris, junior, Gaffney

The 6-foot forward averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 steals for the Indians.

India Williams, junior, Blythewood

Williams averaged 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.9 steals while helping lead the Bengals to their first state championship. Williams was especially dominant in the state championship game, scoring 22 points, including 17 in the first half.

Courtney Campbell, Hilton Head Prep

The 5-foot-8 senior averaged 25.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 6.1 steals for the Dolphins. She has committed to USC-Beaufort.

Courtney Campbell, Hilton Head Prep

Cunningham is a 6-foot-1 forward who had a standout season. She averaged 19.1 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Stallions, who were 29-1.

Michaela Fairwell, senior, Dutch Fork

The 5-foot-11 senior forward/guard averaged 18.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 assists for the Silver Foxes.

Naydia Shaw, sophomore, Kingstree

Shaw averaged 18.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.1 assists for the Blazers, helping them to a 22-win season.

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/South Carolina