Vote: Who Should Be The South Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Year
The 2024-25 South Carolina high school basketball season is complete. Now, it’s time to vote on who you believe is the South Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
We have selected 15 nominees. Feel free to suggest other nominees. Voting ends March 31, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Tamia Watkins, senior, Andrew Jackson
The 6-foot-2 star led the state in scoring with 30.1 points per game while also averaging 14.3 rebounds, 5.2 steals, 3.3 assists and 1.9 blocks. Gifted with the versality to play any position on the court, Watkins helped lead the Volunteers to their second consecutive 2-A state championship.
Lauren Jacobs, senior, Heathwood Hall
The Ole Miss commit averaged 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.7 steals, and 2.4 assists for the Highlanders.
Skyla Tuthill, senior, Ashley Ridge
Tuthill, a 5-foot-11 Rice signee, averaged 21.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.6 steals.
Chase Thomas, junior, Blythewood
The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 23.4 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Bengals, who won the 5-A Division I state championship. Thomas helped lead her team to the 5-A Division I state championship.
Celena Grant, junior, North Augusta
Grant led her state championship team with 14.3 points per game. The 5-foot-9 forward/guard scored 17 points and had 9 rebounds in the 4-A title game. Grant averaged 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the season.
Danielle Oliver, junior, Greenwood
The 5-foot-6 point guard averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 steals, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the state runner-up Eagles.
Kaleigh Lucas, freshman, South Pointe
Lucas is already a three-year varsity veteran and she just had a stellar season. The 5-foot-5 guard averaged 20.8 points to lead her team as well as 4.7 steals, 4.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds. She had a career-high 44 points in the third round of the playoffs.
Janiyah Squire, senior, Ninety Six
The 5-foot-11 forward averaged 21.2 points and was one of the state’s top rebounders with 16.2 per game. Squire is a three-sport athlete.
Ni’Yonna Asbelle, junior, Andrew Jackson
A varsity player since the seventh grade, Asbelle formed perhaps the state’s best 1-2 punch with Watkins. Asbelle averaged 20.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.6 steals.
Shiriah Harris, junior, Gaffney
The 6-foot forward averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 steals for the Indians.
India Williams, junior, Blythewood
Williams averaged 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.9 steals while helping lead the Bengals to their first state championship. Williams was especially dominant in the state championship game, scoring 22 points, including 17 in the first half.
Courtney Campbell, Hilton Head Prep
The 5-foot-8 senior averaged 25.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 6.1 steals for the Dolphins. She has committed to USC-Beaufort.
Cunningham is a 6-foot-1 forward who had a standout season. She averaged 19.1 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Stallions, who were 29-1.
Michaela Fairwell, senior, Dutch Fork
The 5-foot-11 senior forward/guard averaged 18.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 assists for the Silver Foxes.
Naydia Shaw, sophomore, Kingstree
Shaw averaged 18.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.1 assists for the Blazers, helping them to a 22-win season.