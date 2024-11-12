Vote: Who should be the South Carolina high football Player of the Week? (11/12/2024)
With the 2024 SCHSL football state playoffs, it is time to pick our final South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week from the regular season. Please review our list of nominees and cast your vote(s) for those you believe to be most deserving.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Ethan Offing of Dutch Fork.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Raleigh Salters, Dutch Fork
Defense wins games. The Silver Fox linebacker came up huge with an interception and fumble recovery in a 24-14 showdown win over Irmo. Salters also had nine tackles.
Kenton Caldwell, Newberry
The Bulldogs’ quarterback threw three touchdown passes as Newberry beat Silver Bluff 33-21 to win the program’s first region championship since 2016.
Jevon Edwards, South Aiken
Edwards ran for 308 yards and 4 touchdowns as South Aiken outlasted Airport 40-27.
Grayson Clary, Daniel
The sophomore quarterback had another sensational game, completing 19-of-27 passes for 374 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 42-21 win over Seneca.
Reece Price, Wren
Price ran for 200 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 42-25 victory over Emerald.
Gamble Wilson, Williamsburg Academy
Wilson caught four touchdown passes as the Stallions ran away with a 55-6 win over Patrick Henry Academy in the first round of the SCISA 1-A state playoffs.
Troy Timko, Hilton Head Island
Timko ran for 270 yards and 3 touchdowns to help the Seahawks rout Bluffton 42-7 and conclude the regular season with an 8-2 record, their best since 2015.
Jaryn Fox, Carolina Forest
The junior tailback with sprinter’s speed posted huge numbers again as the Panthers overpowered North Myrtle Beach 42-10 for their sixth win in a row. Fox accounted for 234 all-purpose yards and 3 touchdowns.
Reid McCollum, Hilton Head Christian
McCollum threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more, leading his team to a 42-7 rout of Florence Christian in the first round of the SCISA 3-A state playoffs.
Jamari Blandin, Cane Bay
The sophomore defensive back intercepted a pass in the end zone to preserve the Cobras’ 28-23 win over Berkeley and secure the program’s first-ever region championship.