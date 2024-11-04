Vote: Who should be the South Carolina high football Player of the Week? (11/4/2024)
Week 9 of the 2024 South Carolina high school season is in the books. There were some prolific performances across the state.
SBLive/SI will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season. Here are the 10 nominees for Week 9.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Victor Goree of South Pointe.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Israel Brown, Myrtle Beach
Brown had two interceptions, including one for a touchdown in the Seahawks’ 21-6 victory over North Myrtle Beach. The pick-six came with Myrtle Beach holding a 7-6 lead in the fourth quarter. Brown raced 79 yards for a touchdown after hauling in the interception.
Aiden Manavian, Oceanside Collegiate Academy
The sophomore quarterback threw for 387 yards and 6 touchdowns in the Landsharks’ 46-0 rout of Orangeburg-Wilkinson. OCA clinched the Region 6-AAA championship.
Ethan Offing, Dutch Fork
Offing has put together superb performances all season. What he did in the undefeated Silver Foxes’ 41-14 win over River Bluff may have been his best. The two-sport star was 21-of-27 for a career high 417 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Aaron Brand, Irmo
Speaking of quarterbacks, Brand was at it again. The Virginia Tech commit accounted for eight touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets’ 55-21 pounding of Chapin. Brand was 18-of-26 for 196 yards and 5 touchdowns. On the ground, he ran for 263 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 11 carries. And as if that wasn’t enough, Brand caught a touchdown pass.
Tony Brown, Porter-Gaud
Brown had three interceptions in the Cyclones’ 52-2 romp over Laurence Manning Academy. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior also made 5 tackles and caught 6 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. In addition, Brown completed a pass for 13 yards.
Tre Segarra, James F. Byrnes
The sophomore tailback ran 24 times for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns while also catching a touchdown pass in the Rebels’ 27-22 win over Boiling Springs.
Grayson Clary, Daniel
Clary was 29-of-34 for 354 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 48-21 win over Greer. The sophomore quarterback also had 23 yards rushing on 7 carries.
Amadre Wooden, Batesburg-Leesville
Wooden ran for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help lead the Panthers to a 28-7 win over Saluda in a showdown of unbeaten teams.
C.J. Woodbury, Hannah-Pamplico
Woodbury scored four touchdowns – two on runs and two on catches – as the Raiders overpowered Hemingway 55-5.
Sharode Richardson, Westside
Richardson tallied four touchdowns as undefeated Westside outscored Wren 56-34. The senior tailback had three rushing touchdowns and returned a kickoff 84 yards for another score.