Vote: Who should be the South Carolina high school baseball player of the year?
The regular season is over for high school baseball in South Carolina, and it’s time to see who fans think is the 2025 player of the year.
Here are 15 players to consider. Voting closes May 31 at 11:59 PT.
Carson Boleman, senior, Southside Christian
The Wake Forest commit is having just about a perfect season for the reigning 3-A state champions. Boleman is 9-0 with a 0.00 earned run average and 91 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings. At the plate, he’s hitting .343 with 5 home runs and 28 RBIs.
Cooper Noble, senior, Riverside
Noble, a North Greenville commit, is hitting .400 with a South Carolina-best 12 home runs along with 33 RBIs.
Kaden Jones, junior, Travelers Rest
Jones is crushing it with a .545 batting average, 11 home runs, 21 RBIs and 8 stolen bases. The College of Charleston commit is also 2-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 20 innings.
Josh Carlson, junior, J.L. Mann
The 6-foot right-hander is 7-0 with an 0.30 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings for the Patriots. Carlson has allowed just 17 hits for an opponents’ batting average of .121.
Cameron Austin, senior, Barnwell
Austin is having a record-breaking season for the War Horses. He has a .533 batting average, 9 home runs and 39 RBIs. Austin is now the career home run leader at Barnwell with 19. On the mound, he is 6-3 with a 1.58 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings.
William Cutshall, junior, Seneca
Cutshall, a Mississippi commit, is having a great all-around season. He’s 8-0 with a 1.27 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings. At the plate, Cutshall is batting .543 with 7 home runs and 35 RBIs.
Aidan Brusman, senior, Oceanside Collegiate Academy
The USC-Union commit is batting .379 with a school-record 6 home runs and 35 RBIs for the Landsharks.
Seth Minshew, senior, Latta
Minshew is one of the top hitters in the state with a .625 batting average along with 3 home runs and 32 RBIs.
Larson Montgomery, senior, York
Montgomery has a .405 batting average, a home run and 15 RBIs. On the mound, he has a 1.72 ERA with 92 strikeouts in 57 innings.
Collin Phillips, sophomore, Walhalla
Phillips is batting .386 with 4 home runs and 35 RBIs. All three totals lead the team. He is also 4-2 with a 3.99 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings.
Will Craddock, senior, T.L. Hanna
The South Carolina commit, a multiple time all-state selection, is batting .453 with 8 home runs and 22 RBIs.
Charlie Bonds, junior, Richard Winn Academy
Bonds is having a great all-around season for the reigning SCISA 1-A state champions. The Francis Marion commit is batting .540 with 6 home runs and 33 RBIs. In 23 innings of pitching, Bonds has 48 strikeouts and has allowed only 11 hits.
Foster Matthews, senior, East Clarendon
Matthews was 10-1 with an 0.89 ERA 58 and strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings while earning region pitcher of the year honors. At the plate, he hit .366 with 22 RBIs.
Brayden Michael, senior, Cheraw
Michael is batting .361 with 16 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. On the mound, he’s 4-2 with an 0.84 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings.
Connor Crenshaw, senior, James F. Byrnes
Crenshaw is batting .506 with 7 home runs and 34 RBIs. On the mound, Crenshaw is 3-3 with a 1.94 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 47 innings.
